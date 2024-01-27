Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JEPI Doesn't Fare Well In Rising Markets

Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • Earlier last year, I thought JEPI was a good ETF option compared to SCHD. This view mostly played out, but the relative alpha made here got neutralized in December 2023.
  • Now, I have a more bearish outlook on JEPI as I do not like its underexposure to key names in the Information Technology sector, which I think will do well.
  • JEPI has 13% of its portfolio allocated to a covered call strategy. Such a strategy does not fare well in rising markets.
  • I believe we are in a rising market, as my technical analysis suggests that the SPY's breakout of all-time highs is a genuine one.
  • Overall, I note that JEPI has the same valuation as SPY but with more unfavorable portfolio exposures. Hence, I anticipate it to underperform. I prefer VOO, and for yield-focused investors, I think private equity plays are a better option.
Performance Assessment

Last year, I was bullish on the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) relative to the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). This view played out for the most part, however in December 2023, the

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look for a pinned comment underneath the article for any changes in my stance. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Yesterday, 11:21 PM
Your logic escapes me. If the stock is called, you take the gain and do it again. You make the gain plus the call fee. If the market goes down, you only make the fee and you have to wait until it expires. In a rising market you may also be able to charge a higher fee.
Yesterday, 11:36 PM
@Vandooman The cash received for selling call options is not enough to offset the capital gain that could have been had in strongly rising markets. That is the tradeoff.

Typically, covered call strategies fare well when the underyling asset doesn't move much during the contract's life.
