In the dynamic world of global finance, the Chinese stock market stands at a pivotal crossroads, presenting an intriguing landscape for discerning investors. Amidst a backdrop of historical underperformance and regulatory challenges, recent developments have sparked a renewed interest in the potential for a significant turnaround. Bull markets often emerge from the depths of pessimism, characterized by extremely low valuations, and significant losses borne by existing shareholders, catalyzed by a shift in policies or regulations. The Chinese market currently exhibits many hallmarks that traditionally precede the start of a bull market.

As we explore these transformative elements, it becomes increasingly clear why the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:YINN) is attracting attention as a potentially strategic investment in these changing times.

China's Cash Reserves and its Equity Valuation

An intriguing aspect of the Chinese financial landscape is its substantial cash reserves. The average Chinese resident has only 15% of their assets invested in the stock market, while collectively, Chinese households hold an impressive $20 trillion in cash deposits. This pattern closely reflects Japan's financial habits, characterized by a high savings rate and comparatively low stock market participation. By the end of 2022, cash deposits accounted for 53% of total financial assets in Chinese households, presenting a striking contrast to the U.S., where 31% of household wealth is allocated to the stock market. These large reserves of cash could serve as a significant catalyst for the market; with signs of an uptick, the potential influx of these funds could substantially boost returns. For investors, what's most crucial is a fair playing field and confidence in regulatory systems.

Low Valuation and Participation: Drivers of a Potential Bull Market

Japan’s bull market in 2023 was partly driven by low valuations and a low stock participation rate, conditions currently observed in China. However, the Chinese stock market's growth has been hampered by regulatory inadequacies, leading to investor mistrust. Issues like insider trading and lenient penalties for fraud have undermined confidence. A few past examples could elaborate:

HCR Co Ltd (CN:688500) committed fraud by inflating earnings by $9 million in 2020 (the first year post-IPO), accounting for 60% of the total profit. Its CEO was fined $400k. However, in the U.S., according to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, financial report fraud could result in up to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $5 million.

Jiangsu Southern Weisai Pharmaceutical (CN:603880) had restricted shareholders who illegally sold shares for $600k; they were penalized and required to repurchase the stocks.

A significant shift in investor sentiment could occur with improved regulations.

Figure 1: Disaggregation of Household Financial Assets in China

McKinsey & Company

Shanghai Composite: Historical Low P/E Ratios

The Shanghai Composite Index currently trades at an average P/E ratio of 11.6, its lowest in history, eclipsed even by Tokyo's Nikkei average P/E of 13.4. This undervaluation stems from geopolitical tensions affecting growth prospects of Chinese companies, regulatory concerns, and a slight deflationary economic cycle, notably in the real estate sector.

Despite these challenges, the potential for a turnaround exists. If regulatory reforms are implemented, combined with economic interventions and major technological advancements, the Chinese stock market could be poised for a resurgence.

Figure 2: China Shanghai Composite P/E Ratio Is at Lowest Level

MacroMicro

Corporate Governance Reforms: Learning from Japan

Japan's stock market saw a significant upswing in 2023, partially attributed to corporate governance reforms. The Tokyo Stock Exchange implemented policies encouraging companies to focus on sustainable growth and enhancing corporate value. Notable reforms include pressuring companies with a Price to Book (P/B) ratio under one to revalue their stocks or face potential delisting by 2026, mandating detailed financial disclosures, and introducing the New Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) to offer larger tax exemptions to retail investors.

A Turnaround in Regulation and Investor Sentiment

The Chinese stock market, historically plagued by regulatory shortcomings, is undergoing significant changes. Key issues include lax insider selling regulations, minimal penalties for fraud, and state-owned companies with limited interest in shareholder returns. These factors have contributed to stagnant stock prices and investor wariness.

In late 2023, heightened public scrutiny and online discussions exposed key regulatory loopholes in the Chinese stock market, spurring governmental action. In a landmark move, on January 24, 2024, the State Council, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), and the central bank simultaneously announced comprehensive reforms aimed at stabilizing the market and boosting investor confidence:

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission now includes market capitalization management in performance assessments for state-owned enterprise leaders, incentivizing them to enhance shareholder value through various measures. The CSRC pledged to improve its anti-fraud systems, adopting a "zero tolerance" approach, explicitly expressing that the penalty will be "go bankrupt and sit in prison". These severe penalties for fraudulent activities will also hold professional service firms accountable. The central bank announced a significant cut to bank reserves, injecting ~$140 billion liquidity into the banking system, signaling strong support for the economy and the stock market.

A recent case involving Amethystum Storage Technology (CN:688086) highlighted the escalating penalties for financial report fraud. In December 2023, Amethystum Storage Technology's IPO professional service agents, including investment bank CSC Financial, accounting firm Grant Thornton China, its law firm, and another accounting agent, were collectively fined $185 million. Additionally, the 17,000 stockholders who incurred losses were compensated with approximately $150 million. Notably, the legal proceedings in this case were remarkably efficient, concluding within 22-month period.

These developments reflect a decisive shift in government policy, addressing key pain points in the Chinese market.

Technological Advancements as Market Catalysts

China's commitment to high-end technology development mirrors the positive impact seen in the U.S. following advancements like ChatGPT. China is making strides in AI, large language models, autonomous driving, chip manufacturing, and 6G technology. Their ambitious projects, such as the C929 aircraft and autonomous vehicles, signal a robust technological future.

Bill Gates once said, 'Instead of selling Chinese chips, they force them to become self-sufficient,' particularly in technologies like 5G and potential chip manufacturing. This sentiment resonates here. He explicitly stated that the country might develop its own chips within five to ten years. The next five years could see China emerging as a leader in these high-tech sectors, thereby driving investor confidence.

Global Portfolio Allocation: Underrepresentation of Chinese Equities

An analysis of U.S. pension funds reveals a significant decrease in Chinese equity holdings over the last three years. An interview with CalPERS' CIO in August 2023 showed that CalPERS had less than a 3% allocation in Chinese equity. Bloomberg's recent analysis of 13F filings from American pension funds reveals a dramatic reduction in exposure to Chinese stocks among 271 American pension funds with assets over $500 million. Of these, only 14 had investments in US-listed Chinese stocks. According to Bloomberg's statistics, U.S. pension funds have consistently sold Chinese equities for three consecutive years, leaving a minimal percentage remaining. This trend suggests a diminishing selling pressure, pointing to a potential under-allocation in Chinese equities within global portfolios.

Figure 3: Top US Pension Funds’ China Exposure Is Slumping

Bloomberg

The Divergence in US and Chinese Stock Returns: A Window of Opportunity?

In a striking contrast over the past three years, we've witnessed the U.S. stock market roughly doubling in value, while China's benchmark CSI 300 Index has endured a steep 40% decline. This divergence has reached a record high, presenting a unique scenario in global equity markets.

This disparity in market performance comes at a time when institutional investors in Chinese equities have faced significant losses, and overall investor confidence in these markets is low. However, this situation coincides with a heightened level of concern and a strong determination for reform from the Chinese central government. Such governmental actions, aimed at stabilizing and revitalizing the market, could mark a pivotal turning point.

Figure 4: Divergence between U.S. and China Stock Return Rises to Record High

Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Risks of Erosion in Leveraged ETFs Like YINN Should Be Noted

Retail investors considering YINN (Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF) must be acutely aware of the inherent risk of erosion associated with this leveraged ETF. Leveraged ETFs like YINN aim to deliver multiple times the daily performance of their underlying index, in this case, the FTSE China 50 Index. However, this leverage works both ways, amplifying not only gains but also losses. Additionally, due to their compounding effects, these ETFs are primarily designed for short-term trading rather than long-term investment. Over extended periods, especially in volatile markets, the impact of daily rebalancing can lead to performance divergence from the underlying index. This phenomenon, known as 'erosion', can significantly diminish the value of the ETF, particularly in fluctuating markets. Therefore, retail investors should exercise caution and thoroughly understand the risks of leveraged ETFs, as these investments can exhibit high levels of volatility and may not always align with the long-term performance of the underlying assets. Please refer to SEC page for investment suitability with leveraged ETFs.

Conclusion: A Convergence of Factors Signaling Investment Opportunity

In conclusion, the combination of historically low valuations, regulatory reforms, future technological advancements catalysts, and underrepresentation in global portfolios makes YINN an intriguing option for investors looking to diversify and potentially benefit from a market rebound in China.

While the inherent risks of investing in a leveraged ETF like YINN cannot be overlooked(described above), the current market dynamics suggest a unique investment window. With China's government demonstrating a firm commitment to stabilizing and growing its financial markets, and the global investment landscape showing signs of significant under-allocation in Chinese equities, this period may well represent a strategic entry point for those looking to diversify and capitalize on the potential upswing in one of the world's largest economies.

Given these developments, the current landscape could represent an ideal time for investment in Chinese equity indices, such as YINN (Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares ETF).