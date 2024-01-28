Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LG Display: Positive Earnings Results Overshadowed By The Need For Cash

Jan. 28, 2024 12:26 AM ETLG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Stock
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • LPL reported its first profit in almost two years, but LPL is likely to fall into the red as soon as the next report.
  • LPL has been forced to raise cash due to losses, which is set to continue with LPL set to issue a huge number of shares in 2024.
  • LPL has become a bet on OLED technology, but the race for supremacy in the display market remains wide open.
  • Long LPL does not look warranted given the circumstances, but short LPL does not look all that appealing either.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) put in a mixed report on the 24th. On the one hand, LPL reported, for instance, its first quarterly profit after six quarterly losses. On the other hand, the relief is not likely to

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.85K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.