CEF Weekly Review: Keeping An Eye On CEF Activists

Darren415

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the third week of January. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

All but two CEF sectors were down on the week (covered calls and loans eked out small gains). Treasury yields rose as strong macro data lowered the chance of a Fed rate cut in March.

Month-to-date, the CEF performance picture is fairly unusual. Even though NAVs are mostly lower, discounts have actually managed to tighten.

Systematic Income

CEF discounts remain wide historically. Their recent tightening despite NAV weakness could be an early response to expectations of Fed rate cuts. Lower short-term rates will lift net income of non-floating-rate leveraged CEFs. This should be followed by a partial reversal of previous distribution hikes. This would be a key catalyst for significant discount tightening over the next couple of years.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

Our long-term readers are aware of our general skepticism about the value of following institutional investor holdings for CEFs. An important exception to this is CEF activists like Saba, Karpus, Bulldog, and a few other CEF specialists. These investors often take sizable CEF positions with the purpose of getting management to carry out shareholder-friendly actions in order to push the discount tighter. This typically includes running a tender offer to partly monetize a wide discount.

We track the filings detailing their holdings in our CEF Tool and have recently updated them. These include 13F, 13D, and 13G filings. 13F filings include all holdings of a given institutional investor and are disclosed quarterly while D and G are disclosed more timely but have a certain reporting threshold. The D filing has an activist intent while G has a passive intent.

On the 13F side (last reporting date is 30-Sep) we see a lot of Muni funds held across CEF investors. This makes sense as at the end of Q3, Muni CEF discounts were exceptionally wide, and longer-term rates were relatively high - about 0.5% above today’s 10Y Treasury yield. CEF investors are also, all else equal, likely to overweight Muni funds because the Muni sector is by far the largest in the CEF space.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

As far as 13D/G filings go, the larger holdings here will tend to be funded with the widest discounts as they offer the most attractive activist opportunities. Here we see funds like BIGZ, BMEZ, and PEO with discounts north of 15%. Of course, there is no guarantee that there will be an activist action or that it will succeed but these screens can be worth checking out for ideas.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Market Commentary

The CLO Equity CEF Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) released its December NAV which came in at $7.99 - about $0.05 below the November figure or a drop of 0.6%. The total return for the month was +0.6% with the distribution included.

Other CLO Equity CEFs OCCI, ECC, and EIC have declared their December NAVs which were up. Over the last few months, CCIF has underperformed the CLO Equity CEF space somewhat. We'll have to see over the next few months if this is due to a lower-risk stance or something else. So far it remains our pick in this space.

Speaking of the OFS Credit Company (OCCI), the fund has changed its distribution in a couple of important ways. The previous part-PIK distribution, where investors got some stock in the distribution, was not great given 1) it was quarterly rather than the more common monthly format, 2) it asked investors to make a corporate action selection and 3) it increased their exposure to the fund. The change to a monthly all-cash distribution will be well received though it’s unlikely to change the fund’s poor performance.

Stance And Takeaways

As we suggested above, investors should consider thinking about how the eventual drop in short-term rates will affect the broader CEF market. Some of the most oversold CEFs at the moment are those that have struggled during the rising short-term rate period. Many of these funds have been forced to make sharp cuts in their distributions, which has also pushed their discounts wider. As a result, many of them are trading at unusually wide discounts. At the same time, however, these funds are also set up to benefit from the likely future policy rate drop. It is these funds that investors should have on their watchlist as something worth picking up as disappointed investors get out.

These funds include the Flaherty preferred CEFs - highlighted below. They are trading at double-digit discounts - well above the sector average level. These levels are also very unusual as we can see from the 5-year z-score (Z 5Y), discount percentile (Dscnt %le), and discount sector spread percentile (DSSP) readings. A DSSP of 3% for DFP, for example, means that DFP has traded at a wider differential to the sector average discount (currently 4.8% = 12.1% - 7.3%) only 3% of the time in the last 5 years.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

These funds are unlikely to remain as cheap as they are now if the Fed begins to deliver on the expected rate cuts over the next 18 months.

