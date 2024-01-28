Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Johnson & Johnson: Positioned To Receive Benefits Of Heavy R&D Investments

Jan. 28, 2024 1:26 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock
AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
391 Followers

Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson is a multinational corporation in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, showing indications of accelerated growth.
  • J&J is currently the third largest player in the pharmaceutical industry, facing competition but with a low threat of substitutes.
  • The FDA approval of Balversa and the acquisition of Ambrx Biopharma are expected to enhance sales growth and mitigate overall risk for J&J.

Johnson & Johnson Quarterly Earnings Top Estimates As Pharmaceutical Sales Surge

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Thesis

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a multinational corporation that operates in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Founded in 1886, the company is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA. JNJ is one of the largest and most diversified

This article was written by

AlmaStreet Capital profile picture
AlmaStreet Capital
391 Followers
Research focused on GARP stocks with a long-term investment horizon. Articles edited by MS Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JNJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JNJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.