Owning royalties on various oil wells and properties and letting operators do the actual extraction and marketing seems to be a fashionable type of oil play lately. Last month, we looked at Kimbell Royalty, a heavy owner of properties in and around Texas and elsewhere.

Today, we’ll be looking farther north at a relative newcomer to the industry. The company, Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS), mostly owns oil rights in Montana and North Dakota. They have assets in both oil and natural gas, generating substantial free cash flow and paying strong dividends, a yield of almost 10%.

Understanding Vitesse

Coming up for public availability after the January 13, 2023 spin-off from Jefferies (NYSE: JEF), Vitesse owns a working interest in 5,338 productive wells, and a further 1,005 wells in which they have royalty interests.

The spin-off came with a financial benefit, as they repaid a $53 million revolving credit facility, and debt has been reduced from $104 million to $48 million over the last three years of operations.

As mentioned above, Vitesse does not bother with the complexities of extracting the oil and gas themselves. The company is using larger companies with the right expertise to handle the operations, and the marketing. Though they pointed out the option of selling their share of oil and gas themselves, they believe it is cost prohibitive to try to do so, and the operators once again handle this.

They do, however, participate in the development of potential well sites in return for royalties or working interests. The participation comes chiefly in the form of funding, and sometimes they even fund sites they don’t own just to acquire an interest in them. Given the high price of oil realized of late, it’s not hard to see how this ends up with growing revenue and healthy cash flow.

10-K from SEC

The Williston Basin is the overwhelming source of energy for the company, and is located in Montana and western North Dakota. The Central Rockies, the other major source, includes areas in Colorado.

Trying to protect profitability from a possible drop in oil prices, Vitesse heavily hedges to try to lock in a profit on its production. As of the most recent 10-K, Vitesse reports that a full 31% of oil is hedged through 2024. That should keep analyst estimates for the coming year strong.

The Risks

A new company is suddenly faced with all sorts of new risks, and Vitesse is no different in that regard. Prices are, of course, part and parcel of how much money they are bringing in, but the commodity prices are notoriously volatile. If they plummet, so too will the profitibilty of Vitesse.

And they’re only going to make money if their operators are at work. That’s not such a big problem for a royalty company in western Texas, but Montana and North Dakota tend to get a little difficult in winter. A bad snow storm could chase the operators away, at least temporarily, and could also cost Vitesse some revenue.

If the economics and operations are going well, that can be a problem in itself. Every Tom, Dick, and SPAC is looking to compete for the most lucrative properties, and new IPOs are also possible to create yet new competitors.

Too much competition can be a problem, as bidding for the asset class takes Vitesse time to decide on, and by the time they do, the competitors may have driven the price up, or already bought it outright.

The development of those properties can also have some risks. It takes time to develop assets to production levels, but sometimes it can take longer than expected, and cost more than it was supposed to. When that happens, profitability of those properties can be effected.

Cash Flow and Dividends

2020 2021 2022 FCF Operations $76 million $87 million $147 million FCF Investing ($71 million) ($43 million) ($84 million) FCF Financing ($5 million) ($42 million) ($58 million) Net FCF ($27,000) $1.1 million $4.6 million Click to enlarge

(source: 10-K from SEC)

As you can see, the free cash flow from operations is just growing year after year. That’s not surprising as most of the cash outlays are following their conservative acquisition guidelines to acquire more and more assets.

In 2020 the cash was virtually all spent, but in the years that followed there was a net positive, and a growing net positive going forward. Though they are progressively spending on acquisitions, mostly in North Dakota, it’s nice that they have it where it will pay off in the years to come.

It’s not strictly a policy, but Vitesse has made it a point to prioritize the dividend payouts, and that means over 9% yield. The lack of any specific dividend policy is a little concerning, as the company concedes that if they end up spending more than expected on acquiring and developing, the dividend could be at risk. That could be a problem, given how much the dividend yield means to valuing the company.

With the growth of cash flow, there’s no good reason to think the dividend ought to be in jeopardy, and while they expect to pay $66 million per year on the dividends at the current yield, it could be grown into an even better yield going forward.

Earnings

2020 2021 2022 2023 (9 mo) Oil Revenue $91.5 million $152 million $242 million $152 million Gas Revenue $5.7 million $33 million $57 million $12 million Operating Income ($34 million) $54 million $154 million $15 million Diluted EPS (2¢) 4¢ 26¢ ($1.40) Click to enlarge

(Source: 10-Q and 10-K from SEC)

Both oil and gas have been progressively growing, and the analysts are expecting more to come, with another 42 cents and $63 million in Q4 capping off the FY2023. This would make it a second year in a row with over $200 million in revenue, and while it’s a bit down off FY2022 levels, it should only be getting better.

In FY2024, the estimates are $273 million in revenue, and $2.15 in diluted EPS. At the current share prices, that’s almost exactly a forward P/E ratio of 10. Not a bad start for their first full post-spinoff fiscal year.

The loss shown in the current FY2023, at least the first three quarters we have available, is a function of payouts owed to the predecessor owners before the spin-off, and a one-off tax bill that was unusually high.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

The chart shows a substantial increase in its share price over where they started, putting them fairly close to the 52-week high as it is, without much room to go without testing new highs.

Pricing this more and more like a growth company, those new highs should be coming. A P/E ratio of 10, which we are looking at next year, is just not going to cut it for this kind of growth, that’s why buying at the current levels, if one believes the analysts, makes a lot of sense,

My only qualm about this is the way Vitesse comments suggest that the dividend is not a formal policy, and that it could potentially be at risk if the company decides to prioritize the growth. It’s not unreasonable that they might do this, but I’d much rather see a consistent dividend payout, and a growth that comes after the continued acquisitions should support more and better payments in the years to come.

Again, that’s only a good thing going forward, but without a policy, it’s only theoretical. If we could say this is a company with a P/E of 10, the dividend yield in excess of 9%, and substantial growth expected, we could justify much higher target prices.

As it stands, I think I’ll be waiting for more clarity on the company’s intentions. They might be an income play, or they might be a growth play. Either is worthwhile, but I’d like to know for sure which before I start adding them to my portfolio.