While the economy is chugging along nicely, it's important to note that the economy is not a monolith. There are many working parts, and at any point in time we could see strength in one area and weakness in another. One space that has been under pressure over the past several months has been the freight market. And one of the companies that has been materially impacted by this is Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ:CVLG), an expedited freight transportation provider.

As a contrarian and a value investor, I am drawn to companies that are often out of fashion. So it should come as no surprise that, throughout 2022, I was quite bullish on multiple firms within this space. This particular candidate was no exception to that. Even though I recognized that the economy might eventually weaken, especially as supply chain constraints loosened following the COVID-19 pandemic, shares of many of these businesses were trading on the cheap. Fast forward to today, and the ‘buy’ rating that I assigned Covenant Logistics has paid off nicely. Since my last article about the company in December of 2022, shares are up 31.1% at a time when the S&P 500 has jumped 20.2%. Even more impressive is the return since I first rated the business a ‘buy’ in January of that year. While the S&P 500 is up only 4.1% during that window of time, shares of Covenant Logistics have seen upside of 120.8%.

This is not to say that everything has been fantastic. Recently, there have been signs of weakness, particularly on the company's top line. Revenue has pulled back and shares have gotten more expensive from a valuation perspective. Relative to similar firms, the stock does look closer to fairly valued. But even with that, I would argue that some additional upside is warranted, especially since the new data covering the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year came out on January 23rd of this year.

An interesting time

If we look at the fundamental picture of Covenant Logistics through the lens of its 2023 fiscal year relative to the 2022 fiscal year, we can see that there has been quite a bit of weakening for the business. Revenue of $1.10 billion translated to a 9.3% drop over the $1.22 billion the business generated one year earlier. It's important to note that some of this decline has been driven by changes in fuel surcharges, which are influenced heavily by fluctuations in fuel prices. And it's no surprise that fuel prices have pulled back relative to what they were in 2022. Excluding this, however, revenue still declined 7.3% from $1.05 billion to $970.5 million.

Digging into the weeds, there is a lot to unpack here. I say this because the company has multiple operating segments that need to be examined. The most significant part of the business is what management refers to as the ‘Combined Truckload’ portion, which includes both its Expedited and Dedicated units. Both of these experienced a drop in revenue, even if we exclude fuel surcharges. The bigger decline came from the Dedicated operations, with sales falling 7.8% from $291.2 million to $268.5 million. Even though the company benefited from a 3.4% rise in the average miles per tractor per period, the weighted average tractors per period managed to fall by roughly 12%. The increase in average miles, combined with other factors, helped to push both revenue per tractor per week and revenue per total mile up year over year. But that was not enough to offset the reduction in average tractors. As the image below illustrates, the same combination of factors caused revenue for the Expedited segment to fall by 3.3% year over year.

Outside of these operations, the company does have a couple of other sources of revenue. First and foremost, there is the Managed Freight segment, which consists of the company's brokerage services and its transportation management services. The former of these offers customers logistics capacity that is made possible by management outsourcing the transportation of customers freight to other parties, while the latter involves comprehensive logistic services that the firm provides its clients on a contractual basis, often for firms that wish to outsource their logistics needs on a multi-year basis. Revenue under this segment took a heck of a beating in 2023, falling by 19.3% from $321 million to $258.9 million. And lastly, there is the Warehousing segment. As its name suggests, it involves warehouse management services that Covenant Logistics provides its customers. This is a very small part of the company, but even so, revenue spiked 26% year over year from $78.9 million to $99.4 million. The addition of new customers throughout the year, as well as rate increases that the company put on to its customers, helped to push sales up this much.

One of the bad things about the transportation/logistics market is that it is asset intensive. And almost every asset intensive business suffers from margin issues. This is especially problematic when we see changes in revenue. A drop in sales that is fairly modest can have a large impact on the bottom line. And that's because fixed costs account for such a large portion of the business. Those who know this should not be surprised to see that the decline in revenue caused profits to fall by nearly half from $108.7 million to $55.2 million. Other profitability metrics followed suit. Operating cash flow, for instance, fell from $159.3 million to $85 million, while EBITDA shrank from $137.9 million to $115.2 million. Normally, I would like to also provide an adjusted figure for operating cash flow that ignores changes in working capital. However, management has not yet come out with a comprehensive cash flow statement for the final quarter. So we are stuck with only the regular operating cash flow figure that they so kindly offered.

Given this performance, you might think that the picture for the enterprise was really negative. However, there has been some evidence that matters are improving. That evidence can be seen by looking at the final quarter of 2023 relative to the same time one year earlier, which is shown in the chart above. Revenue still declined, dropping by 7.5%. But if we ignore the fuel surcharges, the drop was only about 6% from $255.3 million to $240 million. While this was an improvement compared to the fiscal year in its entirety, revenue did manage to fall short of analysts’ expectations by $6.5 million. Despite this shortcoming, net profits actually managed to improve year over year, inching up from $11.5 million to $12.8 million. Even though higher debt and a rise in interest rates caused net interest expense to soar from $0.8 million to $2.4 million, and even though some other cost items managed to increase, core costs improved remarkably. Revenue equipment rentals and purchased transportation costs, for instance, fell from 31.9% of freight revenue down to 28.7%, while operations and maintenance costs dropped from 7.4% down to 5.6%. To put this in perspective, even a 1% improvement in margins, for the final quarter of the year, would translate to approximately $2.4 million in additional profits for the business.

These cost improvements should not be a surprise when you consider the reduction in average tractors that the company experienced. But not all profitability metrics showed this kind of growth. Operating cash flow, for instance, dipped from $38.2 million to $32 million. On the other hand, EBITDA for the enterprise jumped from $25.6 million to $29.8 million. So to see improvements using two of the three core metrics is definitely encouraging. Unfortunately, the $0.92 and earnings per share that the company reported, which was up from the $0.79 per share reported one year earlier, did fall short of analysts’ expectations to the tune of $0.11. But if we use adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, that managed to exceed forecasts by $0.05 even though it fell short of the $1.37 in adjusted earnings per share reported for the final quarter of 2022.

When it comes to valuing the company, the process is fairly straightforward. In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced using results not only from 2022, but from 2023 as well. I then compared the company to five similar firms as shown in the table below. When it comes to the price to earnings approach, only one of the five firms was cheaper than Covenant Logistics. But when it comes to the other two profitability metrics, three of the five ended up being cheaper.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Covenant Logistics 12.0 7.8 7.9 Daseke (DSKE) 62.6 3.2 6.0 P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) 12.5 3.4 4.6 ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) 16.4 9.5 8.4 Saia (SAIA) 35.8 22.1 19.0 Ryder System (R) 11.4 2.3 4.1 Click to enlarge

In terms of the picture moving forward, management has expressed that they are pleased with how the company was able to perform during 2023. The freight environment was not particularly pleasant for the year. Regarding 2024, they mentioned that they see, ‘no immediate macroeconomic or industry catalyst’ that will make things materially different than what was seen last year. However, they did say that they are continuing to execute their own plans, which includes growth initiatives and cost cutting initiatives, in order to exceed the performance levels from an earnings perspective and a cash flow perspective than what was hit in 2023. They also expect that that will allow for some debt reduction. This is important because net debt for the business shot up from only $46.4 million in 2022 to $248.3 million last year. But this increase was for a good reason.

You see, management decided to invest in long term growth prospects. This included around $108 million toward two different acquisitions. A $10 million payout associated with an earnout for another asset that the company acquired also weighed on the picture. And in order to continue ‘optimizing’ the average age of its fleet, management allocated $96 million in capital toward things like new tractors and trailers. There were other outlays as well. $30 million was allocated toward tractor and trailer purchases that management classified as ‘opportunistic’, while $31 million was paid out to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Given how cheap the stock was, I don't blame them for the decision to repurchase approximately 5% of their outstanding units throughout the year. Although I don't really care for buybacks in general, it's hard to pass up a company that is generating significant cash flows and that is trading in the mid to high single digit range even after experiencing downward pressure.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I continue to be impressed by Covenant Logistics. Management continues to make material investments in long term growth while also working to cut costs. Despite rough industry conditions, the firm continues to trade at cheap levels on an absolute basis and continues to trade at levels that are probably closer to fair value compared to other similar enterprises. Yes, the business does need to focus on debt reduction. But the current expectation is for 2024 to look better than 2023 did. And with management forecasting capital expenditures of only $55 million to $65 million for the year, there should be plenty of opportunity for debt to come down. Add all of this together and, in spite of how much shares have risen since I started writing about the business in early 2022, I would argue that additional upside is warranted. This leads me to keep the company rated a ‘buy’ for no