Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

The last time we touched on the Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA), we were expecting the fund to have a "brighter looking future." So far, that's been the case after a fairly tumultuous period of time.

PTA Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

The discount has remained wide since our prior update, but the fund still remains a decently attractive place to put capital to work in the preferred space today.

PTA Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.53

Discount: -9.22%

Distribution Yield: 8.73%

Expense Ratio: 1.73%

Leverage: 35.33%

Managed Assets: $1.7 billion

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidatiOctober 27ctober 27th, 2032)

PTA's investment objective is quite simple, "high current income." They also have a secondary objective that is similarly simple, "capital appreciation."

To achieve this, they will invest "at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, which may be either exchange-traded or available over-the-counter." They also will "seek to achieve favorable after-tax returns for its shareholders by seeking to minimize the U.S. federal income tax consequences on income generated by the Fund."

The fund is highly leveraged, and that has caused the fund to have to deleverage regularly over the last couple of years. On a brighter note, similar to the other Cohen & Steers closed-end funds, PTA has interest rate swaps in place. That hedges their borrowing costs and ultimately brings down their leverage costs significantly when adjusted for the swaps.

That was definitely a positive when rates have been materially higher over the last couple of years. The average financing still has around 2.5 years left as well, which should benefit the fund as rates come down just in time for them to start hedging back up.

PTA Leverage Stats (Cohen & Steers)

The fund's expense ratio is high, and when factoring in the borrowing costs, the total expense ratio has climbed to 4.99%. That was up from fiscal 2022's 2.71% rate, and FY 2021 came in at 2.01%. The costs of leverage are hedged from the interest rate swaps, but that offset comes in the form of capital gains, and that isn't reflected in the expense ratio.

A Wild Ride

The fund was launched near the end of 2020. That actually saw the fund perform fairly well for the first year, discount widening aside. However, it was a much different story in 2022 when higher rates saw the fund drop sharply. The added volatility to the banking crisis near the beginning of 2023 also caused some turbulence for this preferred fund. This fund also holds convertible contingency securities, also known as CoCos or AT1 bonds, which were grabbing headlines as they were being completely written-off after Credit Suisse's failure.

Credit Suisse wasn't the only issue, as U.S. regional banks SVB Financial and Signature Bank also collapsed. PTA had exposure to preferred securities of these institutions as well. Mix in the leverage that PTA employs, and you also get a more volatile and risky fund. Suffice it to say, it had been a fairly volatile period for PTA, but that's where the opportunity for the fund had come in.

Below is a comparison of performance between PTA and the unleveraged iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF (PFF). PFF is more of a pure play on preferreds, with no funny business such as AT1 securities. We can see during the banking collapse around March 2023, PTA dropped considerably further than PFF for this reason. Despite the added leverage and less-than-desirable environment for preferreds, PTA's total NAV returns have been able to hold up fairly well.

YCharts

While the above is an appropriate comparison for some context, being that the fund is a bit more unique, the manager does provide a different benchmark that's blended. If we look at that, the fund's NAV performance has beaten out its blended benchmark since inception.

However, given the fund's discount since the launch - which is always expected - it has underperformed on a market price basis. This was as of their last annual report for fiscal year-end October 31 October 31. Thus, we don't see the strong November and December rebound rally.

PTA Benchmark Comparison (Cohen & Steers)

The fund's discount has remained wide since our prior update, and that means it is still trading at an attractive valuation today.

Data by YCharts

The expectation for rate cuts from the Fed over the next couple of years also continues to bode well for PTA going forward. We've already seen the pressure ease from risk-free rates falling and the positive impact that has on PTA's performance.

We may not see the inception NAV and share price again because it's not expected that rates will go back to zero again. Additionally, after having to deleverage, that can cause 'permanent damage' as a fund sells assets off at lows. That being said, we don't need rates at zero to still see decent performance. As we saw above, the fund's total NAV returns have been positive since its inception despite being about ~$5 below its IPO NAV - that would be thanks to all the distributions along the way.

Distribution Looking Attractive, But Coverage Is Something To Watch

Despite the struggles of the fund, they had actually raised their distribution at the start of 2023. It was an ever so slight amount, so from a visual perspective on the chart, it's hard to notice. Based on the latest monthly distribution annualized, we get a distribution yield of 8.73%. On an NAV basis, the rate comes to 7.93%.

PTA Distribution History (CEFConnect)

They raised it even though the fund's net investment income saw a decline year-over-year. NII coverage for this fund comes to just under 50%. We can also see that the capital gains were not helping to cover that shortfall, as they realized over $92 million in losses - which was only offset by about half by unrealized appreciation. Part of the offset was a material realized gain from their interest rate swaps, which we'll highlight below.

PTA Annual Report (Cohen & Steers)

Even though their NII was falling due to higher costs on their borrowings, the fund had interest rate swaps in place that were appreciating. So, where the fund was losing in one area, it was making up for more in another.

That said, these interest rate swaps look to have been losing value as of their latest report in terms of unrealized depreciation.

PTA Derivatives (Cohen & Steers (highlights from author))

Fortunately, it still came out as a net benefit, as they realized gains from these contracts during the period. At the end of this reporting period, they still listed just over $58.5 million in unrealized appreciation. Though, with rates set to go lower, we could continue to see unrealized losses or even realized losses start to materialize from these swaps. Of course, that would also mean that NII should be increasing when that is occurring, too, as borrowing costs would come down.

For tax purposes, the fund listed the distribution as primarily ordinary income, but there was some return of capital as well. The good news for investors is that they have designated 100% of the ordinary income to be considered qualified dividend income. Additionally, the fund has a significant capital loss carryforwards of over $183 million, so even as the fund was performing better to finish up 2023, we could continue to see ROC distributions.

PTA Distribution Tax Classification (Cohen & Steers)

PTA's Portfolio

The fund had listed portfolio turnover for the last year at 35%, which was down from 41% and 47% in 2022 and 2021, respectively. I did somewhat expect the turnover would be higher due to the banking crisis, maybe indicating that they were trying to navigate through the changing landscape. Then again, when the value is slashed to zero or near zero, that doesn't impact turnover because that capital just no longer exists.

All that being said, the fund carries 27.3% to CoCos based on net assets and 17.1% based on managed assets. That's down from the 29.3% of net assets and 18.1% of managed assets last FY, but not significantly.

Within the fund, the exposure in terms of the sector is significantly weighted to banks and insurance companies, as is often the case with preferred funds. This is because banks utilize preferred to maintain regulatory limits. However, these are non-cumulative perpetual preferred securities.

PTA Sector Allocation (Cohen & Steers)

In terms of credit quality, PTA is fairly split between both investment-grade and below-investment grade. That said, the majority of the portfolio is only just one rung into the investment-grade category.

PTA Credit Quality (Cohen & Steers)

To help de-risk the fund further, they listed the number of holdings at 239. When looking at the top ten names, we can see that they are somewhat concentrated at the top, but these are mostly well-known and established banks. Those that are considered global systemically important banks or G-SIBs. That doesn't mean that their preferred holdings can't be wiped to zero, but the chances of that occurring are slimmer due to heavier regulations and oversight.

These top holdings don't change very often either, as preferred issuances from Charles Schwab (SCHW), JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank Of America (BAC) regularly appear as top positions.

PTA Top Ten Holdings (Cohen & Steers)

Conclusion

PTA remains trading at an attractive discount. A future of lower rates could help provide a better environment for this fund's underlying preferred portfolio. Additionally, it could help ease the pressures of higher borrowing costs that the fund would face in the future. The fund was largely hedged against rising rates in this regard, but those interest rate swaps run out eventually.