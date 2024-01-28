Tanja Ivanova/Moment via Getty Images

I believe that the Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTCF) stock is currently a BUY that should be poised for a price increase over the course of the next year and beyond due to several factors. The three main major factors contributing to my buy rating include Jewett-Cameron selling off its seed business that has not produced a full year's profit since before 2020. Factor number two is the company's ability to generate future free cash flow from selling down its large inventory of products that is has already paid for (and paid off). Last but not least I think there is a strong possibility that JCTCF will sell off its seed processing and seed storage facility for much more than it's currently worth because this specific area of Oregon is currently under the process of being rezoned into commercial, industrial, and residential areas as the town of North Plains continues to expand and expects to double in size over the next 20 years.

About The Jewett-Cameron Trading Company

JCTCF is a company that operates primarily out of 3 business segments. They make specialty metal products for fencing and pet related products such as kennels. Jewett-Cameron is also a wholesale distributor of industrial wood products for the transportation industry. Jewett-Cameron's third business segment was engaged in selling, processing, and cleaning grass seed but had halted business operations in their fiscal 2023. As of December 2023 all of the seed stored by customers in this 105,000 square foot facility used to run this business segment has been moved out and JCTCF has begun selling off their equipment used in that business segment.

Assets, Inventories, and Margins

JCTCF had, like many other companies over the course of the pandemic, a hard time managing its supply chain. Pet product sales soared while suppliers struggled to ship materials across the globe to keep up with the demand. This resulted in JCTCF over ordering inventory as the sales of pet products began to normalize and as product became more readily available from JCTCF's suppliers. This left JCTCF with an abnormally high level of inventory it still has to sell through. The bad news is that these products bought during COVID were bought when price points for these products were at an all-time high and prices have since cooled in many of these sectors. Once JCTCF sells down their inventory their profit margins should improve and fall more in line with their pre-COVID margins. Of JCTCF's $29.9 million in total assets $17.5 million is in its inventory, $3.6 million is in cash, $3.4 million is in accounts receivable, and $4.5 million is in property plant and equipment.

Currently JCTCF's accounts receivable has shrinking Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) which is a good sign that they are able to work through their inventory and collect payment from their customers faster than they had previously been able to. This is a good sign that JCTCF is not having as much of a problem selling down their inventory as they did over the past two years. Most of the assets I've mentioned above are highly liquid current assets that can be sold off in the event that JCTCF needs liquidity to fund its businesses which contributes greatly to this company's margin of safety.

Seed Cleaning and Processing Plant

In 2000 JCTCF had purchased a chunk of land with a seed processing and cleaning facility on it for a mere $1.5 million dollars. This property consists of a 105,000 square foot building that sits on an 11.7 acre lot directly on an interchange right off of highway 26 which connects Portland to its northwest suburbs (it's about a 30 minute drive to downtown Portland from this property) and to the ocean.

This property is currently zoned for agricultural use but the zoning board for North Plains, Oregon is currently trying to rezone this area into residential, commercial, and industrial zoning for its urban growth development expansion which would skyrocket the value of this property. This rezoning is fairly inevitable since the property is located directly adjacent to the town of North Plains and is one of the fastest growing areas in the state. North Plains expects to double in size over the next 20 years.

North Plains Proposed Urban Growth Boundary Expansion (NorthPlains.org)

JCTCF's seed processing property is located right on the outskirts of North Plains. On the outskirts of the other side of North Plains sits a two acre commercial / mixed use lot and it is selling for $1.4 million and this is on the end of the town farthest away from access to the highway. The positioning of JCTCF's property directly off of a highway interchange and right next to a rapidly growing town makes this a prime location for multiple large stores, apartment complexes, a cul-de-sac, hotels, or the like.

Locations of JCTCF's Seed Processing Property and a Commercial / Mixed Use property Currently for Sale (Google Maps)

The bottom red marking is JCTCF's 11.7 acre seed plant property and the top red marking is the 2 acres of commercial / mixed use land currently selling for $1.4 million)

This is a half an acre lot of residential land for sale a couple of highway exits down from North Plains in the city of Hillsboro (pictured below). This property is a short drive from highway 26 and it is currently going for $1.1 million for a half an acre.

Property For Sale in Hillsboro, Oregon (Zillow)

On the outskirts of Hillsboro there is a 29.2 acre lot zoned just for e commerce located inside of Hillsboro's urban growth boundary currently for sale for $6.49 million which comes out to $222,260 an acre. These 29 acres had been annexed by the city of Hillsboro and is located in a non-commercial and non-residential area which I believe contributes to the significant reduction in price.

29.2 Acres of Farmland Currently For Sale (Google Maps)

Should the land JCTCF's seed cleaning and processing facility sits on be rezoned I think a fairly conservative estimate for land value would be $500,000 an acre although I would be unsurprised to see it actually sell for $700,000 an acre to $1 million an acre. At $500,000 an acre JCTCF would fetch $5.9 million which would leave JCTCF with a cash holdings worth 32% of its current $18.4 million dollar market cap just from the sale of this one piece of property.

JCTCF in all likelihood should be able to fetch even more than $5.9 million for that property considering there is a 105,000 square foot building that sits on the site. It is hard for me currently to say how much this building is worth. Jewett-Cameron did state in their most recent 10-K that the building was nearing the end of its useful lifespan and would need significant injections of capital into it if JCTCF was to resume their seed business operations. Their 10-K also stated that they were exploring options to sell the property but had not provided further detail on what they thought they could actually get should the property be put on the market under North Plain's new zoning proposition. They did say that they have had multiple unsolicited inquiries into purchasing the property so I do think management has a rough idea of what it's worth.

There is a referendum being voted on this May that could substantially slow down North Plain's attempts to rezone its town for future growth. If this referendum passes it would require the rezoning to be approved by the Washington County and the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission. If the property JCTCF's seed facility sits on were unable to be rezoned and they had to take a lower price for their land $222,260 an acre would still fetch JCTCF $2.6 million. This unused property should provide an excellent store of value for JCTCF and will provide them with a margin of safety in the form of an emergency source of liquidity should they ever need it to pay down debts or expand their business.

Jewett-Cameron Owns Their Headquarters Building

Another margin of safety JCTCF has in its corner is its ownership of its headquarters in North Plains, Oregon. This property sits right in the town of North Plains and is located directly next to railroad tracks making it an appealing location should they ever have to sell this property. The property itself is 5.6 acres with a 55,250 square foot building that includes 10,000 square feet of office space and 47,250 square feet of warehouse space. Jewett-Cameron also has 3 acres of yard space paved on this property for outdoor storage capacity. According to the Washington County's property tax information the real market value of this property is $4.99 million and will only rise as the town of North Plains continues to grow.

The Value of JCTCF's Headquarters (washingtoncountyor.gov)

Sales and Profits

JCTCF has seen a decline in net income since 2021 but due to some diligent business decisions as well as being helped along by some promising business trends, JCTCF looks like it is going to have a better year in its fiscal 2024 than it did during its fiscal 2022 and 2023. During COVID sales in their lawn, garden, pet, and other segment rose as was common at the time but their other two segments began to do rather poorly. Their seed processing business hasn't had a positive full year's income since before 2020 and sales from their industrial wood products have lost money in 2020, 2021, and 2023.

Sales and Income Before Income Taxes Full Year 2019 and 2020 (JCTCF's 2020 10-Q) Sales and Income Before Income Taxes Full Year 2021 and 2022 (JCTCF's 2022 10-K) Sales and Income Before Income Taxes Full Year (JCTCF's 2023 10-K)

Industrial Wood Products

JCTCF's industrial wood products consist of treated plywood and were sold to the transportation and transit sector industries which took a sharp dive post-COVID but seem to have finally, recently started to recover. Sales of its industrial wood products in Q1 of JCTCF's fiscal 2024 were better than pre pandemic sales. JCTCF is looking to further expand this segment of its business by hiring a trader that has good connections with the construction industry. Should this new trader land Jewett-Cameron some connections in the construction industry we could see a large long-term boost to JCTCF's revenue.

Seed Processing and Sales

JCTCF's seed processing and sales segment hadn't turned a profit since some time before 2020. JCTCF bought this business in 2000 for only $1.5 million during a bankruptcy proceeding from the previous owners and essentially ran the company as long as it made money. After not making a profit for several years JCTCF began to wind down the business during its fiscal year 2023 and by December of 2023 had gotten rid of its seed stored in the facility and had sold off most of its equipment. This 105,000 square foot building that is used for these processing and storage services, along with JCTCF's various equipment used to conduct this business was reaching the end of its useful life. Rather than take a huge risk dumping millions and millions of dollars into a business that doesn't make money JCTCF has instead decided to cash in on its impressive $1.5 million investment and as previously stated, the company is exploring options to sell this property.

Lawn, Garden, Pet, Fencing, and Other

JCTCF's lawn, Garden, pet, fencing, and other segments (sometimes referred to as just Pet, fencing, and other in JCTCF's financial statements) experienced a massive uptick in sales during the pandemic almost doubling their income before income taxes figures from $2 million in 2019 to $3.9 million in 2020 and peaking at $4 million in 2021. Their income in this business segment has since then slumped to $1.3 million in 2022 and had lost $622,420 in 2023. This decline in sales from the pet, fence, lawn, and other segment can be attributed to multiple factors. During the pandemic people who had been working from home had more time to get a pet or do work around their yard and garden. Unfortunately in many cases work from home was a short lived experiment leaving less demand for pet products or extravagant outdoor lawn and gardening projects. Inflation had also started creeping into the American economy and many people put their discretionary spending on a lot of non-essential items on hold.

Income From Fiscal 2024 So Far

Sales and Income Before Income Taxes Q1 Ending November 30th 2023 and 2022 (JCTCF's Q1 10-Q period ending November 30th 2023)

JCTCF has had a tremendous turn around in their first quarter of their fiscal 2024 compared to their first fiscal quarter of 2023. Every business segment besides their corporate and administrative segment posted a loss for their income before taxes figures in JCTCF's Q1 of 2023. The first three months of JCTCF's fiscal 2024 on the other hand tells a different tale. Every segment posted pre income tax profits for a total of $1.7 million for the first 3 months of JCTCF's 2024 vs the $93,350 loss they reported a year earlier. As this company continues to sell through its high priced inventory bought during the worst of our most recent economic supply chain problems JCTCF should continue to grow their profit margins in both their lumber and dog product segments. Their lumber business seems to be reverting back to pre-COVID demand levels and the addition of a new trader coming into JCTCF to shift more of its lumber business to the construction industry should provide further growth, especially considering how rapidly this specific area of Oregon is expected to grow. All in all I think this is the start of long term pivot for JCTCF into a smoother less volatile business climate.

Projected Growth In Treated Lumber

Jewett-Cameron makes treated plywood for 3 main business segments transportation, construction, and industrial. Their transportation segment makes plywood panels primarily for transit buses. JCTCF's DB-ply plywood is treated to dampen sound 10 times better than standard plywood making it ideal for reducing the sound of running bus engines and loud city streets.

Jewett-Cameron's construction segment sells medium and high density plywood that can be used in a large array of building applications. They also offer fire retardant plywood panels that have been increasing in popularity as newer built construction projects in higher density areas demand higher safety standards.

JCTCF's 3rd segment is their industrial segment and this appears to be an attempt to find alternative uses to their products already marketed in their construction and transportation segments.

With the global CAGR growth rate of plywood and plywood panels market set to grow at 6.5%, and the fire safe plywood market set to grow at a rate of 6.0%, Jewett-Cameron appears ready to take advantage of these opportunities. This uptick in demand for plywood products looks promising especially considering the entire area immediately around the company is rapidly expanding and is expected to do so for at least the next 20 years.

Projected Growth For Fencing

JCTCF's fencing products include rugged metal fencing built to stay in place permanently, metal fencing and barricades for crowd control during large events, wood imitation fencing for low maintenance elegant looking fences, and tradition wood product fencing.

The global fencing market is supposed to expand through 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Metal fencing products are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% and wood fencing products are supposed to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2030.

Project Growth For Dog Kennels

Jewett-Cameron's pet segment is mostly made up of dog kennel and crate sales. These dog crates and kennels utilize similar resources as JCTCF's metal fencings. Dog carrier demand is expected to grow through 2033 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I ran JCTCF's figures through a growth model discounted cash flow analysis assuming a weighted average cost of capital at 10.0%, a revenue growth year over year of 3.9%, then a perpetual growth rate of 3.0%. I assumed EBIT margins of 5.0%, a 27% tax rate, and future capital expenditures to be at 10% of projected revenues. I also added a depreciation and amortization charge of $400,000 a year back into JCTCF's future unlevered free cash flow figures.

After running through the math it appears that JCTCF's stock has a 32% upside to it. This puts the target price at $6.76 a share. A 32% stock price increase on a company with no debt, that has a business structure that is reverting back to its pre-COVID normal, and also has a huge chunk of land its waiting to sell makes Jewett-Cameron a buy in my opinion.

DCF #1 (Leland Roach)

Below are some examples of what we would get if we add the estimated land value to JCTCF's current cash holding to get a rough idea of how the company would be valued under a DCF when they sell this land. At the low end of my valuation, should North Plains not extend their urban growth boundary and rezone this property JCTCF should still fetch $2.6 million for this land. Adding that to JCTCF's current cash holdings would bring their stock price target up to $7.50 a 46% increase in value from JCTCF's current price of $5.12.

DCF #2 With Current Zoning Seed Property Value Added To JCTCF's Cash Holdings (Leland Roach)

If we add in one of the higher of my estimated land values to JCTCF's property (should it successfully be rezoned let's say $700,000 an acre) we get $8.2 million for that sale. This would put us at a theoretical stock value of $9.10 a share or a 78% increase from JCTCF's current share price.

DCF #3 With Rezoned Seed Property Value Added To JCTCF's Cash Holdings (Leland Roach)

As stated previously all of these land valuations exclude the value of JCTCF's 105,000 square foot building. This is because management has stated that it believes this building is nearing the end of its useful life and would likely require major improvements had they decided to continue their seed business for any prolonged period of time. They don't give any other details other than they are looking into all of their options concerning the disposition of this property and seem, should the location be rezoned, intent on selling this piece of prime real estate which is positioned perfectly to take advantage of this fast growing community.

When Would I Retract My Buy Rating?

JCTCF has had a couple of rough years behind it and should begin to make improvements over its fiscal 2023 season in its fiscal 2024. Once the company works through most of the rest of its overpriced inventory through its fiscal 2024 it should have an even better fiscal 2025 as it restocks inventory at lower post-COVID prices which will in turn, will improve their margins further.

However if JCTCF has another year without a pretax income profit I would sell the stock. If JCTCF posts a profit for its fiscal 2024 but doesn't show an average year over year growth rate of at least 3% for its fiscal 2024 and 2025 coupled with their seed facility property not being rezoned I would again sell this stock.

Concluding Thesis

I believe that JCTCF is buy based on its expected future business results alone. The company has no debt, ample liquidity, and will likely grow its revenues faster than my expectations expressed in my discounted cash flow. My use of conservative growth figures still gives Jewett-Cameron a 32% upside to $6.76 a share from its current price of $5.12 a share and given that it holds close to its market cap just in non-perishable non-degrading inventories I think JCTCF has as ample of a margin of safety as can be found right now. Their wood products segment is finally growing again, they have gotten rid of a business segment that has greatly reduced their profitability over the past couple of years, and should be returning to more profitable margins in their pet products and fencing segment as they work through their overpriced inventories which should turn a higher portion of their sales figures into net income figures.

My conviction for a buy rating for Jewett-Cameron becomes even stronger once looking into the location of the property the company intends to sell and comparing that with other properties in that area. Despite not having enough information to properly value Jewett-Cameron's 105,000 square foot seed facility it appears that just the land alone is enough to substantially increase JCTCF's pile of cash and add a significant amount of value to the company for its shareholders, possibly increasing the overall value of the company by $2.6 million to $8.2 million. That's a lot of value to add to a company that only has a market cap of $18.4 million.

