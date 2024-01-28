Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Looks Poised For A Comeback

Leland Roach profile picture
Leland Roach
133 Followers

Summary

  • Jewett-Cameron has no debt and a large amount of high priced inventory it had purchased during the supply constraints of the pandemic.
  • As JCTCF sells down this old inventory and replaces it with new lower priced inventory, their margins will improve.
  • JCTCF has posted huge improvements to their income in Q1 after reorganizing their business and selling off their seed segment that's been unprofitable for years.
  • JCTCF's property in Oregon, previously used for seed processing, has potential for a large value increase due to rezoning plans for commercial, industrial, and residential areas.

Cute puppy in wire dog crate at home. Young goldendoodle animal cage. New lovely member of family little dog at home. Pet grooming and animal concept.

Tanja Ivanova/Moment via Getty Images

I believe that the Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTCF) stock is currently a BUY that should be poised for a price increase over the course of the next year and beyond due to

This article was written by

Leland Roach profile picture
Leland Roach
133 Followers
A value investor that's interested in post bankruptcy, NAV, and undervalued microcap stocks. I only invest in companies that have layers of value behind them and little to no debt.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JCTCF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JCTCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JCTCF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JCTCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.