Introduction

I am a big fan of the wood/timber industry. Although I have no direct exposure, I own railroads that ship wood products in various forms, including building materials. I also own Deere & Company (DE), which is one of the biggest producers of forestry machinery.

On top of that, it needs to be said that lumber prices are a fantastic economic indicator, as these products are used in various economic industries, including homebuilding.

The chart below, for example, compares lumber futures to the ISM Manufacturing Index, my favorite leading indicator for cyclical economic demand in the United States.

Unsurprisingly, we see that both lumber and economic expectations are highly correlated.

Furthermore, what's interesting is that if we zoom out, we see that lumber prices are still elevated - at least compared to pre-pandemic levels.

While economic indicators like the ISM Index have been in contraction territory since the end of 2022, lumber prices are trading at more than $500 per thousand board feet, which is roughly twice where it usually trades when economic growth is this subdued.

In light of these numbers, this article is all about Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), one of America's largest landowners but also a giant in the lumber industry.

My most recent article on this company was written on May 27, 2023, when I went with the title "Recession Opportunities: Buying Weyerhaeuser Dividends At A Discount."

In that article, I dove into its history and explained how this company has become so large that its land ownership is clearly visible in the map below (look at the border area between Arizona and New Mexico).

I also discussed the company's qualities as a dividend (growth) stock, with a focus on special dividends.

Last year, the company paid $1.80 in total dividends (including some cash generated in 2022). Slightly more than half of this came from special dividends, bringing the total yield to 5.4% of its current stock price.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this as well, using the company's just-released earnings and the qualities it brings to the table to reward investors on a long-term basis.

We'll also discuss economic developments and how I would deal with WY shares after the 19% total return since my prior article.

So, let's get to it!

How Much Earnings Potential Does WY Have?

Let's start with some financial numbers, as the company just reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

In light of economic challenges, the financial performance of the company in the fourth quarter was robust, with a notable cash generation of $288 million. This brought the total cash from operations for the year to an impressive number of more than $1.4 billion.

Note that the company has a 2.3x net leverage ratio (as seen in the table below) and an investment-grade credit rating of BBB.

Thanks to strong cash generation and a healthy balance sheet, a significant portion of the aforementioned cash from operations, totaling $783 million, is earmarked for distribution to shareholders based on the company's 2023 results.

This distribution includes $125 million allocated for share repurchases, with a total of approximately $750 million already executed under the company's $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

So far, buybacks have been muted, as WY has lowered its share count by just 2.4% over the past three years. This has just minimally affected the per-share value of its business.

Before we continue to discuss shareholder distributions, let's take a closer look at its financial performance.

The reason why the company was able to see elevated cash generation is a strong earnings performance, as it posted full-year GAAP earnings of $839 million or $1.15 per diluted share on net sales of $7.7 billion.

Excluding special items, the company achieved full-year 2023 earnings of $749 million or $1.02 per diluted share.

The adjusted EBITDA for the year stood at an impressive $1.7 billion. While this is down from $3.7 billion in 2022, it needs to be said that lumber prices were much higher back then. 2022 was not a "normal" year.

For the fourth quarter alone, Weyerhaeuser reported GAAP earnings of $219 million or $0.30 per diluted share on net sales of $1.8 billion. Excluding special items, the fourth-quarter earnings were $121 million or $0.16 per diluted share, accompanied by an adjusted EBITDA of $321 million.

Taking a closer look at its biggest segment, Wood Products, we see some interesting developments, including earnings of $105 million before special items in the fourth quarter, with an adjusted EBITDA of $159 million.

However, challenges were observed in the lumber segment, which faced a $34 million loss in adjusted EBITDA due to weaker pricing.

The OSB and Engineered Wood Products also experienced decreases in adjusted EBITDA, primarily attributed to lower product pricing.

Going back to the dividend, the company declared a supplemental cash dividend of $0.14 per share, coupled with a quarterly base dividend of $0.76 per share, resulting in a total dividend payout of $0.90 per share.

Bear in mind that when I used $1.80 in the introduction, I included a special dividend of $0.90 that was paid in early 2023. That was done using cash generated in 2022.

The 2023 payout of $0.90 equates to returning approximately 80% of 2023 adjusted funds available for distribution ("FAD") to shareholders, which is in line with the company's FAD plans, as we can see below.

It also translates to an annualized yield of 2.7%, using its current share price as a reference.

As we can see below, the company does NOT have a history of consistent dividend growth.

Before the pandemic, dividend growth was slow.

During the pandemic, the company cut its dividend.

In the years after the pandemic, elevated lumber prices allowed it to distribute a number of very juicy special dividends.

Although I cannot make the case that WY is a good income tool for conservative investors, I like the company's bigger focus on special dividends instead of consistent dividend growth.

Especially in commodity-focused industries, it is close to impossible to grow earnings (and dividends) consistently. The special dividend approach is perfect for these companies. The same goes for oil and gas companies, where I also focus on special dividends.

With that in mind, what does this mean going forward?

What's Next?

During its earnings call, the company explained that market conditions for lumber are showing signs of improvement in 2024.

The company is also making progress against its target to grow the Timberlands portfolio through disciplined investments, deploying approximately $530 million towards this goal to date.

Furthermore, Weyerhaeuser remains focused on its Natural Climate Solutions business, aiming for $100 million in EBITDA by the end of 2025.

Adding to that, in the Timberlands business, the first quarter is expected to see comparable earnings before special items and adjusted EBITDA to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Anticipated trends include a rise in domestic sales volumes, albeit with a slight decrease in overall and average domestic sales realizations.

Fee harvest volumes are expected to be moderately higher (I highlighted this in the overview below), with lower per-unit log and haul costs due to the seasonal transition to lower elevation and lower-cost harvest operations.

Meanwhile, the export market outlook includes expectations of higher sales volumes for the Japanese market in response to increased production by a key customer.

Conversely, log demand in China is expected to moderate during the first quarter due to reduced consumption during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The South's log markets are anticipated to remain stable, with comparable average sales realizations, while the North expects moderately higher sales realizations.

In other words, we should expect the lumber market to settle at "decent" levels, with a fair amount of volatility, given ongoing economic challenges.

The valuation reflects this.

Valuation

Using the data in the chart below:

Analysts expect the company to report 8% earnings per share growth in 2023 after 2023 saw a significant normalization after two years that benefitted from elevated lumber prices.

2025 is expected to see 18% EPS growth, followed by 4% growth in 2026. Although these numbers are highly subject to changing lumber prices, they indicate that analysts expect a return to consistent growth, which indicates a fair stock price of roughly $40 per share (based on a 31x multiple).

$40 per share is 20% above the current stock price. The current consensus price target is $38.

With that in mind, I am bullish on WY. I believe once economic growth improves, lumber prices will benefit from ongoing housing shortages and rebounding cyclical demand.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind.

WY has a poor total return profile. It may not be right for conservative dividend growth investors. For example, it has underperformed the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) by a mile over the past ten years. That's on a total return basis.

WY is up 20% from its 52-week lows, which pressures the risk/reward a bit - especially because cyclical economic indicators still hint at contraction.

If it weren't for housing shortages, lumber prices would likely trade much lower.

Hence, I believe that WY is a good investment during stock price corrections.

I believe below $30, WY is an attractive investment. At that point, investors can buy it at an even better valuation with a high likelihood of selling it at higher prices during the next cycle upswing.

So, please keep that in mind as I stick to my longer-term Buy rating.

Takeaway

Weyerhaeuser stands out as a compelling choice for investors looking for exposure at the start of the housing value chain.

Despite economic challenges, WY showed a robust financial performance in 4Q23 and on a full-year basis.

Meanwhile, the company's strategic focus on special dividends over consistent growth aligns with the volatile nature of the industry.

While WY's dividend history is inconsistent, the recent $0.90 per share payout reflects a commitment to shareholders and a path to higher distributions once lumber prices rebound.

Looking ahead, signs of improvement in lumber market conditions and disciplined investments make WY a promising prospect, especially below $30, offering an attractive risk-reward ratio for savvy investors.