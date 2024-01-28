Jun/iStock via Getty Images

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on developing treatments for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its leading drug candidate is Reproxalap for dry eye and allergic conjunctivitis. It is a RASP modulator that reduces the generation of pro-inflammatory cytokines, a critical step for treating various ocular conditions. ALDX will resubmit in the first semester of 2024 the FDA approval request for this drug applied to dry eye disease. My investment thesis for ALDX rests on its option agreement with AbbVie (ABBV). This agreement would result in up to $400 million in payments to ALDX, contingent on “regulatory and commercial” milestones, plus 40% of Reproxalap’s profits. Given that ALDX’s market cap is just $181.76 million, of which $144.33 million is its cash value, I conclude that ALDX has a considerably asymmetric risk-reward profile. Thus, I rate ALDX a “strong buy” at these levels, contingent on Reproxalap’s possible FDA approval.

A Bet on RASPs: Business Overview

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was originally founded in 2004 under Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. However, in 2014, ALDX changed its name to its current name, Aldeyra. The company is now headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, and focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing treatments for immune-mediated diseases, also known as immune-mediated inflammatory disorders [IMIDs]. Their product pipeline revolves around Reactive Aldehyde Species [RASPs], which theoretically target broader inflammatory pathways than alternatives focused on single paths (such as histamine). This means that RASPs could potentially be more effective than current treatments that solely concentrate on a particular inflammatory pathway, which is why ALDX’s IP portfolio holds promise if they deliver on their vision.

Source: Corporate Overview Presentation, January 2024.

Consequently, ALDX's pipeline already includes Phase 3 clinical trials for Reproxalap (ophthalmic solution) for dry eye and allergic conjunctivitis. As previously noted, dry eye and allergic conjunctivitis are sometimes treated with ophthalmic solutions such as Restasis for dry eye syndrome by increasing tear production or Pataday, which focuses on the histaminic inflammatory pathway. However, unlike other treatment alternatives, ALDX’s Reproxalap theoretically targets a broader set of molecules. RASPs are by-products of metabolic processes that cause oxidative stress (potentially leading to cellular damage) and inflammatory responses.

So, in certain cases, RASPs should be more effective than histaminic pathways (or other pathways, for that matter) as inflammatory processes are often complex, and different pathway responses eventually can trigger secondary responses. Therefore, Reproxalap’s alternative molecule approach holds potential, and early phase 3 trial data suggests it’s also effective for allergic conjunctivitis. Overall, you can think of ALDX’s leading drug, Reproxalap, as a RASP modulator that binds to RASPs and prevents inflammasome activation, reducing pro-inflammatory cytokines.

Source: Corporate Overview Presentation, January 2024.

Moreover, ALDX also has ADX-2191 (intravitreal injection) in its product pipeline designed for Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy. This medicine has the US FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation and is also in phase 3. The same drug is in phase 2 to treat Retinitis Pigmentosa with FDA Orphan Drug Designation. This means that ADX-2191 is another exceedingly promising IP in ALDX’s portfolio, which also appears relatively close to FDA approval.

Lastly, ADX-629 (oral administration) for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome and Moderate Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis are in phase 2 clinical trials. ALDX also has preclinical trials for ADX-246 (oral administration), which aims to alleviate Atopic Dermatitis and Metabolic Disease symptoms, and ADX-248 (intravitreal injection) is indicated for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration/ Geographic Atrophy.

AbbVie Option Agreement: A Play Amid FDA Scrutiny

Nevertheless, before approval in November 2023, the FDA requested more evidence of ALDX's Reproxalap’s efficiency for dry eye disease. ALDX plans to resubmit its application in the first half of 2024. Additionally, ALDX strives for Reproxalap’s approval for allergic conjunctivitis. Thus, the company intends to have a Type C meeting with the FDA to prepare for an NDA submission to treat this disease. While we can’t know the outcome of the FDA’s approval process, I think the Type C meeting with the FDA is a very promising development. This is because, during these types of meetings, sponsors (like ALDX in this case) can go over the precise details of the study design the FDA requires and other clinical touchpoints that regulators feel are necessary for FDA approval. Hence, it’s reasonable to say that Reproxalap’s FDA approval remains on track despite the initial setback.

Additionally, in the initial option agreement for the joint development and commercialization of Reproxalap with AbbVie, ALDX was to receive a non-refundable fee of $1 million. AbbVie would pay $100 million plus $300 million for additional milestones if the option were executed, so up to $400 million in payments. However, more recently, in December 2023, ALDX announced an extended option agreement in which AbbVie paid a non-refundable $5 million option extension fee. This allows AbbVie to decide whether or not to take the option regarding Reproxalap. The timeframe for the extension is the earliest date, between 10 business days after Reproxalap’s possible FDA approval or 18 months after the date for the extension agreement. If the License Agreement is entered into (i.e., AbbVie exercises the option), the Option Extension Fee will be credited against the $100 million upfront cash payment payable by AbbVie.

Source: Corporate Overview Presentation, January 2024.

In the agreement, the commercialization profits in the US will be divided 60% for AbbVie and 40% for ALDX. Outside the US, ALDX would receive tiered royalties. ABBV benefits from this option agreement because it gives them negotiation power upon the possible approval of Reproxalap for a limited amount of upfront cash (so far, $6 million in option fees towards ALDX). However, considering that the market for dry eye disease treatments is projected to be $12.3 billion in 2032, the potential market size for Reproxalap is significant, as this drug’s broader immunological pathway targeting RASPs potentially makes it a more holistic treatment than specialized alternatives such as Restasis or Pataday, for example. Moreover, if AbbVie executes this option agreement, it’d be in charge of commercializing Reproxalap, and it’s in ABBV’s interest to use its current distribution network, resources, and global presence to commercialize Reproxalap successfully.

So, to recap: per the terms of the option agreement, 40% of Reproxalap’s profits would accrue to ALDX, making the option exercise scenario also exceedingly advantageous for Aldeyra Therapeutics. Moreover, ALDX gets $100 million in cash upfront upon option exercise (minus the $6 million in options fees paid by ABBV so far). But the meat and potatoes of this deal lie in the additional $300 million payable to ALDX for “regulatory and commercial” milestones reached with Reproxalap. From what I have read, such milestones are not clearly outlined to the public. Yet, of these additional $300 million in possible payments, $100 million would occur upon Reproxalap’s FDA approval, making this another payable milestone for ALDX. I imagine the “commercial” milestones are likely sales targets for Reproxalap. However, commercialization efforts would be ABBV’s responsibility at that point, according to the option agreement terms.

Asymmetric Risk-Return Profile: Valuation Analysis

In my view, ALDX’s valuation equation is quite simple at this point, and it all depends on Reproxalap’s eventual FDA approval. Remember, ALDX recently faced a setback with the FDA, as regulators required additional evidence to grant them approval. However, this doesn’t mean ALDX must repeat the phase 3 trials. The company will likely directly talk with FDA representatives to know exactly what’s needed to get the FDA’s approval for Reproxalap. The timeline for this remains uncertain at this point. Still, given the drug’s promising clinical trial results that also had virtually no side effects, I think there’s a reasonable chance ALDX eventually gets this approval.

With $143 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2023, we are well positioned to conduct another symptom trial of Reproxalap in patients with dry eye disease, with a potential NDA resubmission in the first half of 2024 (...). - Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Therefore, a reasonable timeline is to expect an NDA resubmission for Reproxalap in 1H2024. Then, if the FDA approves ALDX’s Reproxalap, the company can profit significantly from its deal with ABBV. The deal’s payments would be 1) $100 million if the ABBV exercises its option and 2) up to $300 million in payable milestones. But one of those milestones is $100 million for Reproxalap’s FDA approval, so if ALDX gets this approval, it’d mean roughly $200 million in immediate payments from ABBV. On top of that, there are the “commercial” milestones (likely sales targets), and 40% of Reproxalap’s profits/losses will go to ALDX.

ALDX’s current market cap of $181.76 million is lower than the potential $200 million in payments it’d receive from ABBV if Reproxalap gets FDA approval, making it a compelling speculative “buy” at this juncture. However, the option agreement also implies that ABBV takes over Reproxalap's commercialization efforts. Since ABBV is a behemoth, I’m optimistic about Reproxalap’s potential sales at that point. Since 40% of those profits would go to ALDX, coupled with payable “commercial” milestones, ALDX’s investment proposition becomes exceedingly favorable at these prices.

ALDX’s recent pullback could prove a promising entry price for new investors. (Source: TradingView.)

Investment Caveats

Nevertheless, as I said, this investment thesis rests on Reproxalap’s eventual FDA approval. This has a couple of risk layers: 1) the odds of approval and 2) how long it takes to finalize such approval. To put these risks in perspective, recall that ALDX holds $143.33 million in cash. Moreover, I estimate the company’s cash burn rate for the trailing twelve months to be about $42.1 million. I arrived at that figure by adding the company’s cash flows from operations and its CAPEX (non-existent over the TTM period). Hence, this implies a cash runway of roughly 3.4 years. ALDX said they have enough cash runway up to late 2025, which I think is a relatively conservative estimate. In my view, the company has more than enough to finalize the additional phase three trials and meet the FDA’s requirements for approval. However, if the company takes longer than this, then stock dilution would derail the investment thesis. Also, if Reproxalap never gets FDA approval, that would invalidate my thesis.

Source: Corporate Overview Presentation, January 2024.

Conclusion

Overall, I think ALDX’s investment case is simple. First, I believe Reproxalap’s FDA approval remains on track given that it’s already in phase three trials with promising clinical data, and they have enough cash to last a few more years. Second, contingent on such FDA approval, ALDX would receive significant cash inflows above its current market capitalization. Moreover, the “commercial” milestones and profit-sharing proceeds from the option agreement would give ALDX up to $400 million and a recurrent revenue stream. Given that most of the company’s current market cap is in cash ($144.33 million), I conclude that ALDX has an asymmetric risk-reward profile. Therefore, I rate the stock a “strong buy” based on its low valuation and high potential reward, contingent on Reproxalap’s FDA approval.

Final Notes: M&A Speculation

As a final comment, I think it’s important to note ABBV’s perspective on Reproxalap’s potential FDA approval. If ALDX gets this approval, then ABBV should exercise its option agreement and enter into a dynamic where they have to 1) pay $100 million for exercising the option, 2) another $100 million for Reproxalap’s FDA approval, and up to another $200 million if Reproxalap meets “commercial” milestones. Also, ABBV would have to share 40% of the profits with ALDX. I believe this dynamic opens the door for ABBV (or maybe even one of ABBV’s competitors) to consider a potential acquisition of ALDX. Since ALDX currently trades at a $181.76 million market cap, of which $143.33 million is ALDX’s cash value, financing such a hypothetical M&A deal would be rather simple. After all, a potential acquirer of ALDX would pay $181.76 million for the company, but it’d immediately get in return $143.33 million in ALDX’s cash in their balance sheet. Naturally, such acquisitions have a “deal premium,” and it’s often significant for biotech companies. So, in this hypothetical acquisition scenario, ALDX would likely be valued at much more than $181.76 million. Nevertheless, this is only my speculation, given the terms of the agreement and ALDX’s current low valuation. I mention this possibility because it further reinforces my “strong-buy” rating for the company. It also adds to my thesis that ALDX has an asymmetric risk-reward profile, exceedingly favorable at these levels.