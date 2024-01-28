vlada_maestro/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) made little progress since the launch of Lumryz in June 2023 despite the product's good commercial uptake. The company announced in early January that approximately 1,900 patients were enrolled in the RYZUP hub at the end of 2023, that over 1,000 are already on Lumryz, and that Q4 net sales were $19 million. These are still the early days of the launch, but the numbers are very encouraging with what looks like good execution by the sales team, and Avadel enters 2024 with excellent coverage and contracts with all three major payers.

With the launch risk dissipating, the legal risks take center stage as the main competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) is not giving up and is coming up with new ways of challenging Avadel and Lumryz. The latest attempt was in June 2023 when Jazz sued the FDA for approving Lumryz as it believed it violated the orphan drug designation of Xywav. In September 2023, Jazz filed a motion for summary judgment and in October, Avadel and the FDA filed cross-motions for summary judgment. These motions are still pending and the Court has not set a hearing date.

The risk here is that Lumryz gets pulled from the market until July 2027, the time when Xywav’s orphan drug exclusivity expires, and comes on top of the ongoing litigation risk coming from Jazz with a patent infringement trial scheduled for February 26, 2024. Avadel is also suing Jazz for trade secret misappropriations and unlawful monopolization, but no trial date has been set yet.

And while, to me, it looks like Jazz is getting desperate, I am by no means a legal expert and it is hard to estimate the probability of Avadel (and the FDA) prevailing and this needs to be considered as a tail risk for the stock. With this legal backdrop in mind, the rest of the article will focus on Lumryz’s launch to date and growth prospects.

Lumryz’s launch – so far, so good

Avadel managed to enroll 1,900 narcolepsy patients into its hub in the first seven months on the market and approximately 1,000 of these patients were already on Lumryz at the end of 2023. Given the expected net price per patient per year in the $100,000 to $110,000 (based on price parity to Jazz’s Xywav and its net price per year that is in that range), I count this as a very successful launch to date. Net sales in Q4 2023 were $19 million and Lumryz exited the year with an annualized net sales run rate of at least $100 million based on the 1,000 patients that were on the drug at the end of the year.

Lumryz’s value proposition seems to be resonating with prescribers and patients – the once nightly administration versus two times for Xywav and Xyrem, despite the high sodium content that is similar to Xyrem’s. The slow conversion of narcolepsy patients from Xyrem to Xywav provided some preliminary confidence that high sodium content is not as much of an issue as Jazz is claiming it to be and Avadel’s sales reps are armed with long-term data showing no adverse impact of high-sodium Xyrem on the cardiovascular health of narcolepsy patients.

The uptake of Lumryz should remain strong throughout 2024, based on the good launch numbers to date, but also the significantly improved coverage – as of January 1, all three major payers are covering Lumryz.

Assuming continued strong conversion of enrolled patients, more patients enrolled into the hub, and some discontinuation, quarterly net sales could exceed $50 million in Q3. This does not seem priced in just yet as the Street consensus is $24.4 million, $33.6 million, $41.5 million, and $49.5 million, from Q1 through Q4, respectively.

Long-term upside in narcolepsy, additional opportunity in idiopathic hypersomnia

The addressable market in the United States is greater than $5 billion, according to Avadel. The net sales run rate of Jazz’s oxybate franchise is nearly $2 billion, although 10% of patients are taking Xywav for idiopathic hypersomnia. Avadel believes the low-hanging fruit is 30,000 to 35,000 narcolepsy patients – around 16,000 on Xyrem and Xywav, another 10,000 to 15,000 patients who stopped taking Jazz’s two products, and 3,000 new-to-therapy patients every year that Avadel expects will grow to 5,000 with the arrival of a more convenient Lumryz. The estimate is similar to Jazz’s claims of approximately 37,000 patients in the U.S. actively seeking treatment. And finally, there are approximately 20,000 to 25,000 oxybate-eligible narcolepsy patients not being treated. This is how the company arrived at the greater than $5 billion estimate.

Jazz’s oxybate franchise has almost flatlined in the last few years and even before the arrival of Lumryz, and if revenues were adjusted for the launch of Xywav for idiopathic hypersomnia, narcolepsy revenues are probably flat in the last three years. I should note that the recent sequential declines in TTM net revenue of Jazz's oxybate franchise were not only impacted by the launch of Lumryz but also by the availability of authorized Xyrem generics, and probably more so by the availability of authorized Xyrem generics since Jazz collected $28.9 million in generic Xyrem royalties.

Avadel’s arrival should bring this market back to growth and I anticipate the number of patients taking oxybate therapy to start increasing in the following quarters.

In my June 2023 article to subscribers, I estimated Lumryz will capture at least 30% of the oxybate market by the end of 2025 which translates to at least 5,000 patients on therapy in Q4 2025, and that annual net sales should exceed $1 billion before the end of the decade. With 1,900 patients enrolled in the hub in the first seven months on the market and more than 1,000 on therapy at the end of 2023, I believe Avadel is well on its way to meeting or exceeding my 5,000 patients on therapy estimate at the end of 2025. This would translate to more than $400 million in net sales in 2025 and Lumryz ending the year with an annualized net sales run rate of greater than $500 million, and compares favorably to the current $289 million Street consensus.

The expansion to the pediatric market this year should help a bit but the pediatric narcolepsy market is small relative to the adult market.

Longer-term, expansion into idiopathic hypersomnia could add up to or more than $500 million in annual peak sales. Xywav is off to a good start in this market with the total number of patients reaching 2,500 at the end of Q3 for an annualized net sales run rate in the $280 million range eight quarters into the launch. Lumryz’s once-nightly value proposition should translate to strong adoption in this market without the risk of the availability of generic Xyrem that could impact the sales of Xywav and Lumryz in the narcolepsy market (Xyrem is not approved for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia). Avadel expects to start a trial in idiopathic hypersomnia this year.

The additional long-term driver would be the development of a low-sodium version of Lumryz that would further improve the value proposition compared to Xyrem and Xywav.

Putting these growth drivers together gets me to greater than $1.5 billion in annual peak sales by 2030 or 2031 of which a significant portion would be net profit. This should translate to significant upside in the following years if we consider the current market cap of just around $1.3 billion.

Financial overview and risks

Avadel ended 2023 with approximately $105 million in cash and equivalents, no debt, and access to an additional $45 million from the $75 million royalty-backed financing deal the company did last year with RTW Investments. The rapid uptake of Lumryz compared to total quarterly expenses in the $45-50 million range suggest the cash on hand should be sufficient for Avadel to reach cash flow positive status without needing to raise additional cash.

However, there is a risk of ruin here, even if it looks remote based on the current legal outlook. Avadel would be in a very difficult position if Jazz prevails in some of the lawsuits, especially if it can force the FDA to pull the approval of Lumryz until the orphan drug exclusivity of Xywav expires in July 2027. Two or three years out of the market is a very long time and Avadel would need to raise a few hundred million just to survive and relaunch Lumryz in 2027.

Even if it all ends well, the path to blockbuster sales of Lumryz may not be smooth. The availability of generic Xyrem could slow down the uptake of Lumryz as payers may require patients to step through generic Xyrem before they can take Lumryz and Avadel may be forced to sweeten the deal with payers by offering higher rebates and discounts.

Narcolepsy is also an attractive market and we could see several additional competitors with different mechanisms of action enter the market in the following years. Jazz is also not sitting still and watching Lumryz take market share - in addition to legal challenges, Jazz is developing a once-nightly oxybate version which is currently in a phase 1 trial and which could challenge Lumryz later this decade.

Conclusion

Avadel’s Lumryz is off to a strong start in the narcolepsy market. Seven months on the market were enough for the company to enroll 1,900 patients in the RYZUP hub and to get over 1,000 on therapy. Improved payer coverage should help enroll more patients into the hub and keep them there and I expect the availability of once-nightly Lumryz should help expand the oxybate narcolepsy market after a few years of stagnation of Jazz’s oxybate franchise.

However, it may not be smooth sailing going forward as Jazz is making significant legal efforts to stop Avadel from competing and if Jazz is successful in court, it could adversely impact Lumryz and Avadel.