Sharks Are Circling

Within a few weeks after a widely shared John Malone interview that basically depicted the company for almost dead, several suitors have emerged for Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) (NASDAQ:PARAP) in short order: private equity investor Apollo Global Management (APO), competitor Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and David Ellison’s movie production company Skydance. Other frequently mentioned potential buyers include Comcast (CMCSA) and Apple (AAPL), in addition to all those that may just be interested in pieces of Paramount’s media empire.

With all this M&A chatter involving a highly shorted stock (short interest 12%, almost six days to cover), at first sight it is surprising to see the company’s stocks move relatively little.

The more liquid non-voting PARA shares are trading at roughly the same level of ~$14 reached after surprisingly good Q3 results, while the voting PARAA shares compared to November are only 10% higher at ~$19.

This is still far below their book value of $34 per share and even farther below their trading level before the dividend cut, when both share classes traded around $25 and PARAA’s voting rights only received a tiny premium.

In this article we will see why the market hesitates to re-rate Paramount’s equity despite the high chance for some sort of deal involving the company.

The Bait

77% of Paramount’s voting shares are owned by National Amusements, which is controlled by Shari Redstone, the daughter of the media empire’s late founder Sumner Redstone.

The market appears to be somewhat unsure about her motivations: Will she be able to simply sell her father’s empire to someone else? Or will she try to preserve some kind of control?

The fact that the voting shares, of which she owns 77%, have recently started to trade at a ~40% premium to the non-voting shares means that the market is not so sure PARA shareholders will get the same treatment as PARAA holders. Although it needs to be said that, considered the tiny liquidity of PARAA, the current premium might be just a result of temporary supply/demand imbalances. In fact, PARAA holders don’t enjoy any more rights than PARA holders, since their 23% has no chance of deliberating anything Shari Redstone doesn’t agree with. Any party interested in controlling Paramount doesn’t need to make an offer for all voting shares – it would just need to control National Amusement or two thirds of its PARAA stake. Finally, Paramount’s management has fiduciary duties versus all shareholders – and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is the largest PARA shareholder out there.

Paramount Global is a hodgepodge of assets: linear TV stations, two streaming platforms, movie production studios, real estate and a huge content library. It will be almost impossible to find a buyer for the entire thing; most likely it will need to be sliced into pieces.

This does not necessarily entail a bad outcome for shareholders: The sum of the parts is likely higher when each part gets in the hands of a perfectly suited acquirer. But it certainly would mean a much more complex process, with a non-negligible risk of remaining with an unattractive, hard-to-sell carcass after the filet cuts are gone.

Shark #1: Apollo Global Management

According to the rumor mill, Apollo is apparently only interested in getting control over Paramount by acquiring Shari Redstone’s National Amusements. If true, we can foresee the usual PE approach, involving leverage, creative restructuring and the sale of some pieces to finance the deal.

Basically, for ordinary Paramount shareholders (both PARA and PARAA) such a deal would mean to switch controlling shareholders from Shari Redstone to Apollo. While Apollo would likely and aggressively push for a quick, profitable exit, I would not be sure whether ordinary shareholders would get their fair share. For example, Apollo might combine some of Paramount’s assets with other portfolio companies or make deals with third parties to maximize its profits at the expense of Paramount’s other shareholders.

Overall, I believe such a sale of just the controlling stake to be a quite unlikely outcome as this would be akin to selling the keys to a vault without much consideration for its contents. Shari Redstone perfectly knows that her keys are only needed to access the treasure trove that her father created and will most likely try to maximize its value herself.

If she just sold the keys, i.e. her 77% stake, she would most probably get only a heavily discounted valuation, as Apollo perfectly knows that it would have to deal with highly suspicious and belligerent minority shareholders.

Shark #2: Warner Bros. Discovery

Nobody should be surprised that WBD is among the many parties interested in (parts of) Paramount. As we have seen with the combination of Warner Bros. and Discovery, a merger would be highly synergistic – although antitrust hurdles would be pretty high.

WBD would most probably take the whole thing and then restructure it, merging the streaming platforms, reducing overhead, monetizing non-core assets etc.

The outcome could be great for shareholders, although it would take time. Most importantly, since I highly doubt WBD would be able to lever up as much as needed to buy all of Paramount for cash, Paramount shareholders would most likely simply exchange their shares for stock in a new, larger and similarly undervalued company (although with probably a better chance for value realization).

While – at least considering the immediate market reaction to the rumor – investors apparently hate such a deal, I don’t think it would be a bad outcome. Combining the three streaming platforms Max, Pluto and Paramount+ would result in greater scale, lower costs and hugely enhanced competitiveness, while the legacy, linear TV business would also lower its cost profile and throw off robust free cash flow. Some duplicate or otherwise unnecessary assets could be sold and contribute to debt reduction.

The huge caveat would be valuation. If WBD takes over the entire hodgepodge and the final outcome mainly depends on its ability to smartly restructure the combined company, there might not be much of a premium for Paramount shareholders. They would pay a price for being comfortably “saved” by a competitor and having a chance to share future value creation.

Shark #3: Skydance

After the initial rumors hinted to a deal for just “the keys”, last week we got an important update: Skydance would absolutely want to take private the entire Paramount Global and not only buy out Shari Redstone’s controlling stake.

This is why the share price jumped, although the rally faded quickly.

While a full buyout is obviously a comfortable option for Paramount shareholders, it remains to be seen how it could be financed. Skydance has deep-pocketed backers, but its own $4B valuation is tiny compared to the sums likely needed to take private Paramount, which has an enterprise value around $25B without counting any takeover premium for the equity. Any valuation below book value – which implies an EV of about $38B – is likely to be fought in courts. Warren Buffett himself paid probably almost twice the current stock price for his 15% PARA stake and is certainly looking to realize at least book value.

This is why the market is doubtful regarding this deal. The final outcome could differ materially from the rumors, for example if it was structured more like a JV or a recapitalization. If the final result was not a private, but a public company and effectively a merger between Paramount and Skydance, we would need to see the relative valuations. Basically, Skydance could pay for undervalued Paramount stock using its fully or even overvalued equity, thus shortchanging Paramount shareholders.

Shari Redstone: Tuna Or Shark?

Given her personal background, Shari Redstone is no stranger to tough battles and it is actually quite amusing to see the continuous belittlements she is exposed to by financial analysts and investors. (The minimum is calling her just “Shari” despite not knowing her in person.)

She was born into a highly litigious family: Her father

pelted her with profanity-laced emails and faxes, according to several former Viacom executives who were copied on the missives. ... Fissures within the family were so widely known within CBS that employees would joke that the Redstones gave each other subpoenas for Christmas. (Source: NYT)

Yet she finally not only won over her father, but also managed to take full control of his company.

Her belittlement in highly male-dominated environments like the investment and movie businesses is certainly part of the Paramount investment thesis, contributing to the persistent undervaluation of the company’s equity.

I am aware of being a contrarian in this respect, but if I had to choose who to bet on between Shari Redstone and some random private equity guy, I would have no doubt. And this is why I believe a good outcome for Paramount shareholders is more likely than becoming just a tuna meal for professional sharks.

But there is more: The already mentioned high short ratio means that a short-squeeze could come any day – without having to wait for any deal to complete, just because of well-founded rumors. If Skydance effectively managed to find the money for a full buyout or if yet another bidder emerged and a bidding war became a possibility, the stock would likely skyrocket. And Shari Redstone would not even need to sell; she would just sit there and watch the sharks going nuts.

Or she would just need to sell some part of the business for a good price. For example, WBD might take over the streaming platforms, thus eliminating the money pit at Paramount and making the sale of the remaining assets a fair bit easier. As implied by Disney’s (DIS) Hulu acquisition, 50 million paying subscribers were valued at $27.5B. Paramount+ has 63 million subs. While Disney has probably paid too much, we can still imagine WBD to pay about $10B to get rid of a competitor and immediately gain greater scale. This would effectively be as much as the entire Paramount equity currently trades for.

Or what if the streaming platform really started to make profits? As I pointed out in my last article on the company, both longs and shorts have been too focused on the sum-of-the-parts thesis, as if Paramount was a dead carcass. Instead, it might be very much alive and kicking. If the threat of continuous streaming losses went away, Shari Redstone would feel much less pressure to do a deal – and get far better prices if she did one.

I might go on for much longer with an infinite series of hypotheses. In a nutshell, my thesis is that at the current price level it is hard to lose money and good things are likely to happen. The undervaluation is obvious to everybody. Sure, it has many reasons: complexity, unpopularity of linear TV assets, disbelief in any sort of streaming success beyond Netflix (NFLX), but one of the most important reasons is probably that lots of “alpha male” investors simply underestimate Shari Redstone.

As poker players use to say, “if you don’t know who the patsy is, you are the patsy”, many of those believing today to be in the shark camp could soon discover to be just tunas.