Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA), within the medical devices industry, focuses on breast augmentation and breast reconstruction technology. The attraction here is the premium implant that provides patients with a more natural feel, and ultimately a safer, longer-lasting solution compared to alternatives on the market.

While the company has sold more than 3 million "Motiva" implants worldwide since 2017 in more than 85 countries, a key point is that this product is not yet FDA-approved in the United States. That effort is an important strategic goal expected over the next year. More favorably, a major market that has opened up is China following a recent regulatory approval representing a new growth driver.

There are several moving parts when looking at Establishment Labs with the story being an improved outlook compared to a challenging 2023. We see several catalysts in the year ahead, but can also cite lingering uncertainties in what remains a speculative stock. Our expectation is for shares to remain volatile with the next few quarters critical to confirm a sustained turnaround.

ESTA Financials Recap

ESTA last reported Q3 results back in November with revenue of $38.5 million, up just 0.8% year-over-year. This figure considers what has been a slowdown in the global aesthetics market with a decline in procedures compared to the post-pandemic era boom. High distributor inventories were also cited.

A marginally lower gross margin at 67.7%, down from 68.1% in Q3 2022 reflected the soft top line and the quarterly product mix. Higher SG&A including investments in growth initiatives and expanding operations drove a net loss of -$29.3 million, widening from -$18.6 million in the quarter last year.

Establishment Labs has moved forward with some cost savings efforts with a broader corporate reorganization targeting "healthy growth". This includes eliminating over 200 positions globally and reducing headcount by 24% for a more streamlined operation. The effort is to focus on higher growth and higher-margin opportunities, eyeing the China launch and eventual Motiva entry into the U.S.

With guidance, the company expects yet-to-be-reported Q4 revenue of around $31.5 million as a continuation of the recent market weakness. The commercial launch in China is expected to ramp up through 2024 which the company expects to support positive adjusted EBITDA this year and positive cash flow by 2025.

In terms of the balance sheet, the latest update is an expected year-end cash position of $39.1 million, although the company announced an incremental $50 million private placement into January intended to provide further financial flexibility.

Considering a debt position of $186 or around $100 million net on a pro-forma basis, leverage is a weak point in the company's investment profile, although the expectation is for some improvement as cash flow rebounds going forward.

What's Next For ESTA?

We mentioned the "breast augmentation" focus but keep in mind that the portfolio of products includes solutions for post-mastectomy reconstruction as well as the "Flora Tissue Expander", which is used as a temporary placement to gradually expand a patient's breast tissue before the placement of a long-term breast implant.

The differentiation with Flora to industry standards is the first to market a non-magnetic profile that is compatible with MRI machines, which is a consideration for cancer patients. The company is also moving forward with the "Mia Femtech" line intended as a minimally invasive shaping solution to offer patients a 1 to 2-cup size enhancement with no general anesthesia.

All Establishment Labs products feature the company's proprietary "SmoothSilk" based on ultra-high purity chemistries for enhanced properties emulating a more natural feel and ergonomic shaping.

The company also notes a materially lower rupture rate of "reopening adverse events" with its implants compared to FDA-approved devices. For reference, "Allergan Aesthetics", a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is recognized as the market leader in breast implants.

So when we think about the long-term opportunity in Established Labs, the bet is that patients are willing to pay a premium for these products as a more "luxury" option, also representing a differentiated solution that can be a selling point for surgical practitioners.

According to the company, breast implants represent an annual market opportunity of $2.1 billion, with reconstruction being 30% of that amount. The opportunity in China is significant with an estimated 130k procedures performed in 2023, expected to climb 12% in 2024. The expectation is that the Motiva approval allows the company to capture market share.

Still, the real prize will be an entry into the United States where 365k breast augmentation procedures were performed in 2021, and a nearly $700 million annual market opportunity including breast reconstructions. As mentioned, the company has already reached important milestones ahead of an expected pre-market approval eyeing a final FDA decision on Motiva later this year.

On this point, the smaller "Flora SmoothSilk Tissue Expander" device has already been approved with the first commercial procedure occurring in late December.

The setup here leads in the current market consensus with an estimate for 7% revenue growth in 2024 driven by the China launch balancing softer conditions in other global markets. The forecast is for sales to ramp up into 2025 as China ramps up and possibly the early U.S. Motiva rollout.

At the same time, the market does not expect ESTA to reach profitability over the next several years, although the EPS loss should narrow over the period consistent with recent management guidance.

Final Thoughts

We rate ESTA as a hold, acknowledging the strong points in the outlook but also consider the lingering uncertainties. The stock has rallied, having more than doubled from its 2023 lows, with the next stage of the rebound more difficult. Ultimately, we want to see stronger growth and evidence that the Motiva launch in China is translating to actual financial momentum.

The big risk we see is that the timetable for a U.S. Motiva approval gets pushed back which would make cash flow trends a concern as the company will need to invest to support future growth. This is a stock trading at around 5x forward sales while the large net debt position can hold back the stock from attaining a higher growth multiple.

While a date has not yet been confirmed, we can look forward to the Q4 report sometime in late February as an opportunity for management to provide a 2024 full-year revenue guidance.