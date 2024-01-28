Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment

Thesis

While many investors concentrate on EV stocks in the Automotive Manufacturers industry, I turn to a micro-cap pick that I believe is worth consideration: ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA). ECDA trades at a discount to its peers in the luxury vehicle segment and with just slight multiple expansion, made possible by good unit economics, economies of scale, and margin expansion, investors may well be rewarded with significant upside from the current share price. "ECD" went public via a SPAC in December 2023 and has, in my view, been irrationally punished by the market. Since going public, as far as I can tell, ECD has not experienced a significant downturn in any business fundamentals. In fact, ECD has guided 50% organic growth, mid-to-high 30's gross margins, and positive operating cash flow in 2024. Unlike many other more speculative SPACs, ECD is profitable and self-sustaining with a scalable model. In this article, I present the case for a long position in ECD common stock based on the fundamental picture that I believe the market has misunderstood or simply ignored

Large Addressable Market

The total addressable market for classic automobiles is large. Information made available to investors estimates that the total addressable market is $15 billion. While this is only 0.6% of the greater Automotive Manufacturer sector according to IBISWorld, it is still larger than a casual investor might expect. In particular, the restoration and modification of classic vehicles or "restomod" is increasing in demand. Many people want new seats, reupholstering, airbags, three-point seatbelts, touch screens, Bluetooth entertainment systems, and other luxuries of modern cars installed into vintage models, and some consumers want to completely rebuild a vehicle from the chase up. This latter part is what ECD specializes in – the complete rebuild of a classic automobile according to the exact specifications of their luxury customer, to create truly one-of-a-kind vehicles. ECD imports the vintage vehicles from the U.K. through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Humble Imports, and manufactures the vehicles in Florida at its new 100,000 square foot facility called the "Rover Dome".

The Hagerty Group, LLC

Restoration can turn vintage vehicles into antiques and antiques into heirlooms. For starters, vintage vehicles are often cheaper than other used vehicles, which themselves are cheaper than new vehicles, meaning that there are savings left to the consumer to spend in the aftermarket and hence demand for the sort of service ECD offers. The bottom line is that there is a value to be added by ECD in a market that is large and fragmented, ready for consolidation by a well-capitalized growth company. Popular makes to restore are not only ECD's specialties, Land Rover and Jaguar, but also sports cars like Ferrari, Aston Martin and Porsche as well as American muscle cars like Corvettes and Camaros and offroad vehicles like Broncos, Blazers and Jeeps. There is an opportunity for ECD to consolidate the restoration and modification of all popular vintage makes and models under one company. M&A activity would enable operational cost-cutting to further margin expansion while accelerating revenue growth. Beyond manufacturing, there is a broader ecosystem that includes even more: storage, transport, financing, and insurance. There is a robust community of antique car aficionados that host shows and conventions across the world, stimulating a great deal of economic activity. Extending into the broader ecosystem offers another opportunity for growth for ECD.

Growth, Margin, and Scale Factors

ECD's revenue growth is strong at 30% year-over-year. Growth has been driven by a combination of higher volume and higher pricing. Additionally, one in five sales are to repeat customers, which indicates strong customer loyalty. Management guidance for organic 2024 revenue growth is around 50%, and any potential M&A would provide incremental growth on top of that. According to a recent press release regarding Humble Imports, "Total revenue increased 68% to $6.2 million in Q3 2023 and 41% to $15.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023."

Trailing gross margins are 31.5%. Net income is around $602,000 with net margins of 3.6%. While margin figures are overall slightly worse than the medians for the Consumer Discretionary sector, the revenue growth is well above the median, which is just 5.2%. A Consumer Discretionary stock with this sort of revenue growth is rare, and I believe that once it is discovered, this stock will meet lots of investor criteria for portfolio exposure. What ECD lacks in profitability, it makes up for in growth and margin expansion.

ECD Automotive Design Investor Presentation

The Rover Dome has three production lines that can each handle 60 vehicle “builds” each year, or 180 in total. Assuming just $325,000 sale price per vehicle and one daily shift of workers, total revenue potential is $58.5 million. Compared to 2023 estimated revenue of $22 million, there is significant revenue potential without any further large cash outflows. Vehicle prices may very well rise due to the scarcity factor and general upward price trends in the high end of the luxury automotive vehicle segment. Two of the three production lines are operational, and these lines are about maxed out for 2024. Low demand elasticity leads to increased pricing for an insensitive consumer. Gross margin improves with every upgrade, and through a consultation process lasting up to a year, buyers are given ample opportunity to engage friends and family in the customization. ECD stands to take advantage of its developed supply chain, which includes 700+ suppliers made up of custom fabricators, exporters, and other parts dealers. On the production line are approximately 80 full-time, highly skilled craftspeople and automotive experts. I believe that the market may be punishing ECD for its historic margins, when there is likelihood of margin expansion coupled with strong revenue growth. Both factors will drive profitability, cash flow, and valuation.

ECD Automotive Design Investor Presentation

Valuation

Priced around 1x 2024 forecasted sales for a company that is growing and profitable, this stock looks attractive to me. Other stocks in the luxury vehicle segment are priced less attractively. A typical portfolio based on the S&P 500 would own Tesla (TSLA), which trades at 6.9x forward revenue. A more traditional luxury automotive manufacturer like Ferrari (RACE) trades even higher at 9.8x forward revenue. While these valuations are well-earned, both these comparisons suggest that ECD is undervalued. Multiple expansion to just a fraction of these competitors at 2x implies a $2 stock price, which is 100% upside from the current price.

ECD Automotive Design Investor Presentation

For a more technical approach to valuation, I'll turn to the supply and demand for shares and the current market equilibrium. As shown below, most of The Company is owned by insiders, and to date they haven't sold a single share since going public, as the float is 81% locked up. There is very little institutional demand for ECDA, which suggests that there is potentially a large driver in demand for shares. The sellers that have caused the technical downtrend are most likely transactions among the public. With any uptick towards institutional accumulation of shares, I speculate that prices could move substantially up to $3 as the fundamental picture improves and The Company delivers strong fundamentals.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Micro-caps are inherently risky, as the SEC often points out. It is important to be aware that trading volume is low in ECD, meaning small purchases and sales can have a large impact on returns. As with any micro-cap stock, many small investors may ultimately drive up the price just for it to be sold off by larger shareholders in the near term. In the case of ECDA, those large sellers would be insiders, but most of their shares are locked up. There is currently short interest in ECD amounting to 17,380 shares, or just about 8% of an average day's volume to cover. Low short interest helps to mitigate liquidity risk. Dilution through EDCA warrants (ECDAW) is only theoretically an issue. According to a January 18, 2024 S-1 form filed by ECD, these warrants are exercisable at a strike price of $11.50 and expire in December 2028, so they are well out of the money for the time being. Outside of technical risks, there are fundamental risks as well. The S-1 outlines many important fundamental risks such as competition, historic losses, the potential for quality control issues, and debt. The proceeds of the $15.8 million convertible note have quickly been used in transaction costs, a $2 million distribution to the founders, and the payment of a $3.5 million credit facility. Priced at prime plus 5%, the note implies that lenders view this emerging growth company as somewhat risky.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

I rate ECD Automotive Design a buy for its strong underlying economics and potential for stellar financial performance over the longer term. ECD serves a high-net-worth clientele that is passionate about creating the car of their dreams with high levels of customization that create attractive unit economics and repeat customers. Given ECD’s proven success, there is a large opportunity to expand from manufacturing Land Rovers and Jaguars into other makes and models that are popular vehicles for restoration, like Mustang, Bronco, Ferrari, and German makes. Then of course there is the whole ecosystem opportunity. It is up to management to execute on these opportunities, and looking at their track record in the S-1, I believe that they will do so. This piece reflects my honest market outlook on January 26, 2024, as I write and is subject to change, revision, or follow up to be published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.