Investment Thesis

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) presents one of the most intriguing opportunities in the hotel, resort, and cruise line industry. BKNG stands as the world’s leading provider of online travel and related services, serving consumers and local partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK, and OpenTable.

These six brands provide the company with a diverse array of offerings to cater to and attract customers.

BKNG Brand Overview (Booking Holdings Overview)

One aspect that is particularly impressive about BKNG and excites investors is its margins and robust cash flow. Booking Holdings boasts 86% gross profit margins, surpassing those of its peers, along with significant operating and net income margins. While there is certainly room for improvement in bottom-line margins, it's worth noting how it compares to competitors.

BKNG Profitability .vs. Peers (Seeking Alpha)

One factor that has set Booking apart from its peers is its diverse product offerings. They leverage a combination of vacation rentals, restaurant bookings, experiences, flights, and payments, all supported by leading marketing and technology scale, to generate a robust stream of cash flow. BKNG boasts $7.8 billion in free cash flow (FCF), resulting in an impressive 6.40% FCF yield.

BKNG FCF Yield (Author Calculations)

This leads me to believe that they have plenty of money to continue investing in the business and each of its brands and services across different industries, as well as to continue returning capital to shareholders. They have reduced shares outstanding by 33% over the last ten years, and paired with price appreciation, BKNG continues to outpace the S&P.

They offer top-tier products and market share. Booking.com, for instance, ranks as a top-10 travel iOS application in 131 markets, compared to 93 for Airbnb and 24 for core Expedia, according to App Annie on November 11, 2023. Analysts expect the company's dominance to continue with 25% sales growth this year and 50% EPS growth next year. With a forward earnings multiple of just 19.8x, the stock looks appealing.

BKNG Forward Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Long-term, I truly appreciate the opportunity presented by owning Booking Holdings and its assets at this valuation, along with the cash they generate. Traveling services and needs are here to stay, making BKNG an attractive long-term investment.

However, in the short term, I must assign the stock a hold rating for three main reasons.

Let's delve into my concerns.

Risk

My first reason for rating the stock a hold is the valuation or risk-to-reward ratio at current prices. At $3,519, I see just a 1.3x risk-to-reward ratio, which is not favorable. We typically look for 3x or better. Additionally, I only see a 3% upside to my base case price target over the next 6-12 months. There are still concerns about the consumer and how resilient it can be. The Fed has been attempting to weaken the economy, and some signs have shown, but one area where a slowdown has not really occurred is travel. Just listen to what the CEO of BKNG had to say:

We are pleased to report record quarterly room nights, gross bookings, revenue, and net income driven by a strong summer travel season," said Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking Holdings. "We are encouraged by the resilience of leisure travel demand, and we remain focused on executing against our key strategic priorities, which helps position our business well for the long term."

The question remains: how long can the consumer last? I wouldn't bet against the consumer, as they continue to defy the odds in spending, but this fear is reflected in the multiple. I believe that once recession fears are behind us and the Fed is fully supportive, BKNG may settle around a high-teens to low-20s P/E ratio. Of course, unless growth picks up intensely.

BKNG Trading in Fair Value Range of Historic P/E (Koyfin)

My second main risk is the fear of competition, not only from established players like Airbnb (ABNB) and Expedia (EXPE), but also from the possible entrance of mega-cap tech giants Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META) into their industries: travel, flights, and payments—all feasible with their cash flow. This would double the amount of competition with dominant scale, potentially leading to a significant impact on profitability. These companies possess the technologies, ecosystem, and capability; I believe it's just a matter of when, especially considering Google's success with Google Flights. When you pair that with Google Maps, Cloud, Gmail, and other services, Booking could face intense competition. Not to mention the threat posed by ABNB.

My third risk to note and consider is that currently, the company has total liabilities exceeding total assets, resulting in negative total equity. This could potentially increase financial risk or pose challenges in raising additional capital. Although this is a recent development on the balance sheet and on a Trailing Twelve Month (TTM) basis, it's still not the most reassuring sign for a quality long-term holding. However, I do believe that in the long term, they will address this issue with strong products and cash flow generation.

Price Targets

I wanted to ensure precision when evaluating Booking Holdings, so I went ahead and calculated two price targets to consider.

Firstly, a short-term next twelve-month price target scenario table based on 2024 analyst estimates and the stock's current valuation range. This is where we see only a 3% upside to our base case price target. However, depending on your outlook on the economy and the stock, I have a bull case scenario of 36% upside or a bear case scenario of -27%, which is where we get our 1.3x risk-to-reward ratio.

BKNG NTM Price Target Scenarios (Author Calculations Based On Analyst Estimates From Data on Koyfin)

The second price target I created was based on analyst estimates for the stock using the stock's projected EBITDA and enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) valuation. For BKNG, I believe this calculation may be more accurate as the company generates a significant amount of cash with its 33% EBITDA margins. This price target shows a 23% upside to BKNG's price target for the next 12 to 18 months and suggests that if the travel industry can remain strong and BKNG can continue to maintain its market share, they may fare quite well.

BKNG EV/EBITDA Price Target Calculation (Author Calculations)

One factor I believe could significantly boost the stock, aside from executing and continuing to grow the business, is announcing a stock split. Not many investors are willing to buy or can afford a stock priced over $3,000. It's quite common to see a stock split at this price, and I think management must have it in the back of their minds. Historically, the announcement of a stock split has driven the stock higher due to the psychological excitement that the stock will become more affordable, thereby increasing demand as more people can afford to buy in.

This catalyst, combined with steady growth, potential room for multiple expansion, and consistent cash flow generation, may continue to position the stock as a winner. That's why I don't mind holding BKNG here. However, like many others, I would also consider entering the stock after a split.

Conclusion

I started with it, and I am going to stick to the same conclusion and thesis: I do believe BKNG offers investors an interesting opportunity. Cash flow is strong, with a 6.4% FCF yield, and growth continues to be steady. They have done an amazing job diversifying their websites and offerings, along with utilizing vacation properties. This gives them a portfolio and a wide range of coverage in the travel industry, encompassing hotels, flights, restaurant reservations, and now even payments.

I do not think the next year or so will be perfect or straightforward. There are some real risks on the balance sheet, and there is a fear that competitors could steal market share or demand could slow.

However, long term, I do believe in the travel industry and believe that BKNG has established itself in a strong enough position to be here for the long haul. They have an amazing return on invested capital and continue to generate cash through high margins.

Personally, I will be waiting for a split to even consider getting into the stock, but for now, I recommend being cautious, especially after the stock has been in limbo for the past month.