Humana, We Have A Problem

Jan. 28, 2024 7:00 AM ET
Brad Thomas
Summary

  • Humana's Q4 results fell well short of consensus and guidance for fiscal year 2024 is significantly lower, leading to an 11% drop in stock.
  • Analysts were surprised by the big earnings per share miss and the lowered guidance, as other Medicare Advantage providers reported solid results and maintained their guidance.
  • Humana's management cited increased medical costs and utilization of benefits as the primary factors for the poor earnings, and the company may need to raise rates to meet surging costs.
Woman looking for at way to escape maze

This article was co-produced with Chuck Walston

The CEO of Humana (NYSE:HUM), Bruce Broussard, began the earnings call with the following comment:

…I'd like to start by stating the obvious. We are disappointed in the update provided today.

Comments

Rick Rocket
Today, 7:20 AM
Thx Brad for a great analysis. I feel fortunate that I'm long UNH and not HUM. Mind boggling how earnings reports could be so different. I do fear that UNH could be dead money for awhile. Any thoughts on this?
