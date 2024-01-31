pepifoto

Introduction

With new factor-based ETFs sprouting up almost weekly, maybe someday we will see one with the ticker DART, representing the idea that just throwing darts at the stock listing page can beat most active funds, a concept from the book A Random Walk Down Wall Street. Until that happens, there are many other factors investors can focus in on, such as Value, Momentum, ESG, and in this case Quality. Keep in mind, none of those terms come with a legal definition; each fund manager defines the term in their own way.

Here, I will review the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL). To best understand the impact of the quality factor, one needs to compare that specific ETF against one that invests in the same but unrestricted index. In this case, that would be the Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS), which I review too. Under the Portfolio strategy section, I will include the better known SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the "gold standard" to outperform in the Large-Cap space.

After reviewing and comparing QUAL and PBUS, and CAGRs with SPY, both PBUS and QUAL get a Hold rating. While okay substitute for SPY, the differences are too small to add either to one's Large-Cap allocation.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF review

I will start with the ETF that covers the complete MSCI USA Index. Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the MSCI USA Index (the "underlying index"). The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index. Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, MSCI Inc. (the "index provider") compiles, maintains and calculates the underlying index, which is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization segments of the U.S. equity market. PBUS started in 2017.

PBUS has $4b in AUM and has just 4bps in fees. The yield is 1.3%. Last August, the Fund's name was changed from Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF to Invesco MSCI USA ETF; no other changes were made to the Fund.

Index review

MSCI defines their Index as:

The MSCI USA Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the US market. With 609 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in the US.

Source: www.msci.com index

The Index market-cap characteristics are as follows (in mm):

Largest 3,010,058

Smallest 3,843

Average 69,117

Median 26,008

When you compare this Index to the well-known S&P 500 Index, you see they have 487 stocks in common out of the 600 held by the MSCI Index. Absolutely no need to own both PBUS and an ETF like SPY.

PBUS holdings review

The sector allocations are as expected for a Large-Cap ETF.

I will compare these against both QUAL and SPY later. With over 600 stocks, compared to about 130 held by QUAL, the concentration is much less here, but the Top 20 stocks still come to just under 40%.

That lower concentration at the top did not flow into the lower half of the portfolio as like QUAL, that part accounts for only 10% of the total weight.

PBUS distributions review

Seeking Alpha gives PBUS a D+ grade for this ETF factor, but with a 1.34% yield, I would assume PBUS investors are not here for the income.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index composed of U.S. large- and mid-capitalization stocks with quality characteristics as identified through certain fundamental metrics. The fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents. The index is based on a traditional market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI USA Index.

Source: seekingalpha.com QUAL

QUAL has $37.5b in AUM and charges investors 15bps in fees. The yield is just 1.2%.

Index review

MSCI defines their Index as:

The MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality Index captures large and mid-cap representation across the US equity markets. The index aims to capture the performance of securities that exhibit stronger quality characteristics relative to their peers within the same GICS® sector by identifying stocks with high quality scores based on three main fundamental variables: high Return-on-Equity, low leverage and low earnings variability.

Source: msci.com index

The Index Methodology PDF provides the rules used for constructing the Index, starting with the three variables used to generate a combined Z-score.

msci.com/eqb/methodology

Important points mentioned included:

Stocks must be included in the MSCI USA Index.

The Quality Score is computed within each sector. The index methodology also targets to minimize active weights on sectors.

At each rebalancing, all the securities eligible for inclusion in the MSCI Quality Indexes are weighted by the product of their market capitalization weight in the Parent Index and the Quality Score.

The MSCI Quality Indexes are rebalanced on a semi-annual basis, usually as of the close of the last business day of May and November.

The concept to attract investors is that properly screen quality stocks, over time, should outperform a basket of similar, but not screen stocks. This article, which mentions the QUAL ETF, explains the concept better than I could.

QUAL holdings review

Again, for investors use to looking at SPY's allocation by sector, the following won't be a surprise, especially with Technology stocks being the largest sector allocation.

ishares.com; compiled by Author

The top 4 sectors combined account for 66% of the portfolio and will drive the ETF's results. The bottom half of the portfolio is almost an afterthought, as they come to only 10% of the total weight.

ishares.com; compiled by Author

While arranged in a different order, these match what a SPY ETF would hold very closely.

QUAL distributions review

While the overall grade is better at a "C", QUAL also got Ds for yield and recent growth in the payout, as did PBUS.

Comparing ETFs

I will start by seeing how the Quality index moved the needle in terms of size and type allocations. Since I will be adding SPY later, I included it in parts of the comparison too.

This is a good to mention that Quality and Value stocks do not always have a large overlap. PBUS and SPY match up very well, with QUAL having slightly more in Growth stocks than either of the other two. The same tool shows that QUAL has a much higher Price/Book ratio (6.5x vs. 3.9x) and a slightly higher Price/EPS ratio (22x vs. 20x). With just 125 stocks, the Top 10 holds a larger percent of the total portfolio weight (39% vs. 31%) as one might expect.

The three different index rules also have little effect on sector allocations.

The use of Vanguard's data for these ETFs shows small differences in sector weights compared to each of the ETF's homepage. While sectors show little variation in allocation weights, the Top 10 is more diverse, with QUAL and PBUS having four differences, including QUAL's second-largest holding, VISA (V).

With all those small differences, the next chart won't be a surprise.

Helped by having the lowest fees, since it started in 2017, PBUS ekes out the best CAGR by 3bps over QUAL and 6bps over SPY. With the risk ratios all close, from those advantage points, these ETFs are basically interchangeable. Translation: All three deserve a Hold rating when compared to each other. I am also in favor of those ratings with the US stock market setting record highs.

Observations

The Quality focus has not helped QUAL outperform the basic index as represented by PBUS despite what I learned in school that they have when properly defined. Remember, there is no single definition on what the term "quality" means.

In my view, QUAL should have lower ratios for both PE and PB than PBUS, which isn't the case. That highlights the need to understand what "quality" to each index or fund manager if actively managed, means.

I would also expect a Quality screen to result in better risk data, but according to PortfolioVisualizer.com, that not the case across the board between QUAL and PBUS.

Neither outperformed SPY enough to justify switching funds.

Market timers might want to hold adding any of the three until after the March FOMC meeting, where the consensus seems to be fading if a cut will be announced.

Portfolio strategy

One equity fund classification I use is Core versus Alpha funds. My Core holdings are funds based on indices that don't use factors, other than maybe market-cap, to set their ETF holdings. Naturally these should match, less fees, the market segment they invest in. To this, I add funds to generate Alpha for my portfolio. Funds like those reviewed here qualify as Alpha funds, with the goal of outperforming the Core fund in the otherwise same market segment. Which funds fall into the Core versus Alpha label can vary by investor. Examples would be market-cap focused or single-sector funds could be either.

So, the final question is whether QUAL gets a Buy rating as a possible Alpha ETF in place of PBUS or SPY? To that, QUAL only rates a Hold again as the differences it provides over either of the other ETFs does not warrant complicating one's portfolio with another ETF.

Final thoughts

In my QUAL Vs. JQUA For Quality-Factor ETF Title 2022 article, I gave the Buy rating to the JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA). Since then, QUAL has the slightly better CAGR; JQUA the better Sharpe and Sortino ratios. There are over a dozen widely followed Quality ETFs on Seeking Alpha. Below is a list of other ETFs in the Large/Mid-Cap universe like those covered in this article.

I included three that look at quality from a dividend viewpoint. Looking at the 5-yr CAGR, the results are close across all the ETFs.