Investment Thesis

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) provides cloud infrastructure solutions, helping businesses manage and automate IT systems during the transition to the cloud. Their offerings, including the HashiCorp Cloud Platform, aim to simplify the cloud adoption process for enterprises.

Part of the bull case on this stock is that it carries a significant amount of cash. More specifically, nearly 30% of its market is made up of cash and the business holds no debt.

But beyond HCP's balance sheet, I don't believe the remainder of its prospects are compelling enough to offer investors a positive risk-reward.

HashiCorp's Near-Term Prospects

HashiCorp provides cloud infrastructure solutions. They help businesses manage and automate their IT systems when they move to the cloud.

HashiCorp's offerings, like the HashiCorp Cloud Platform, play a crucial role in enabling large enterprises to transition smoothly to the cloud. They focus on simplifying their go-to-market strategy and introducing innovative products, such as AI features within Terraform, to enhance developers' capabilities and streamline workflow automation.

Moving on, HashiCorp Cloud Platform's successful addition of 26 customers with over $100K in annual recurring revenue underlines their ability to grow despite the sustained deal scrutiny due to macroeconomic conditions.

Moreover, the strategic focus on simplifying go-to-market messaging and aligning it with lifecycle management, as well as the emphasis on cloud offerings, positions HashiCorp well to capitalize on the long-term opportunity as enterprises shift to the cloud.

However, HashiCorp faces notable challenges in navigating the current market conditions. The difficulty in the market remains evident, with the impact of sustained deal scrutiny and smaller land and expand activities affecting the overall deal sizes.

While the company maintains optimism about the longer-term prospects, the near-term scenario is characterized by the aftermath of aggressive investment in software by Global 2000 companies, leading to a digestion phase from the previous years.

Given this context, let's delve into its financials.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out, What's Next?

HCP revenue growth rates

There was a time, not long ago when HCP could be counted on for more than 30% CAGR. Today, its guidance for Q4 2024 points to approximately 12% y/y growth rates.

And to show that management is not lowballing estimates, let's get some context.

SA Premium

What you see here is that with the passage of time, HCP's revenue beats have generally decreased. This implies that what we see is pretty much all there is.

Furthermore, recall that at the start of fiscal 2024, when its fiscal Q4 2023 results were reported (starting calendar 2023) the high end of its guidance pointed to $595 million of revenues. But as the quarters progressed management lowered its revenue outlook for fiscal 2024, so that in the best case, fiscal 2024 delivers $585 million.

As a disruptive tech company, a lot of sins can be forgiven, but if the business is unprofitable and management is lowering its revenue guidance, then that's often a large yellow flag for investors to avoid the stock.

Next, let's discuss HCP's stock valuation.

HCP Stock Valuation -- 8x Sales Is Not Cheap

I don't believe that paying approximately 8x forward sales is a positive risk-reward for HCP. For one, as we've discussed, HCP's fast-growing days are now a distant memory.

Secondly, the business is still unprofitable. Indeed, it's one thing to grow revenues at breakeven. It's quite another to aspire to grow your revenues, while at the same time, plowing back on your cost structure, as well as striving for profitability. That's a lot tougher to accomplish.

To be clear, it's not all bad news, after all, HCP holds a significant amount of cash. More specifically, HCP has no debt on its balance sheet and $1.3 billion of cash and equivalents. This amounts to approximately to nearly 30% of its market cap being made up of cash. And that's clearly bullish and should provide investors with a reasonable margin of safety. But I'm unsure of whether relying on its strong balance sheet is enough for one to build a bull case on this stock.

Additionally, keep in mind that this time last year, together with HCP's fiscal Q3 2023 results, the company had an increase in current Remaining Performance Obligation (''RPO'') of 46% y/y, while its most recent current RPO has decelerated down to 25% y/y. And if bookings don't re-accelerate, it will be difficult for HCP's revenue growth rates to increase, which will lead to HCP's multiple compressing further.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, while HashiCorp presents an optimistic narrative with its focus on providing cloud infrastructure solutions, including the HashiCorp Cloud Platform, the overall assessment of its near-term prospects is less alluring.

Despite the company's positive attributes, such as a substantial cash reserve constituting nearly 30% of its market cap and a debt-free balance sheet, the growth rates in revenue have shown a significant deceleration.

Additionally, the valuation, trading at approximately 8x forward sales, appears less favorable considering the changing growth dynamics and the challenge of achieving profitability while sustaining revenue growth.

The reliance on a strong balance sheet is noteworthy, but uncertainties persist, especially if bookings fail to re-accelerate, potentially leading to further compression of HCP's multiple. Therefore, I remain on the side on this one.