Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global Ship Lease: Red Sea Crisis Unlikely To Significantly Boost Profits

Jan. 28, 2024 4:11 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) Stock1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.16K Followers

Summary

  • Western container shipping companies have stopped coverage of the Red Sea following Houthi attacks in the region.
  • Global Ship Lease's stock price has risen since the crisis began, but as most of its contracts are fixed, it should not improve its 2024 EPS.
  • GSL's profit potential may be partially improved due to the Red Sea issue, but that hardly offsets long-term income risks associated with its aged fleet.
  • The sharp increase in orders for large vessels indicates the container shortage should end in the coming years, likely creating competitive issues for GSL due to its smaller and older fleet.
  • GSL's valuation is extremely low, but it's not necessarily likely to deliver more in discounted cash flows than its current market capitalization over the coming years.

Aerial top down view of a large container cargo ship with copy space

SHansche

The shipping industry is likely one of the most exposed to changes in geopolitical and macroeconomic circumstances worldwide. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, shipping abilities from the Black Sea and now the Red Sea have become highly challenging. In recent weeks, virtually

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.16K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

p
pachamama
Today, 4:27 AM
Comments (571)
Interesting view.
An option might be to obtain the contracted cash flow and sell the ships after contracts expire later for scrap value which seems more cash then current value and reduce or liquidate business
However management may not propose this and select for new investments in a future constrained market like you mentioned.
Agree with a hold recommendation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GSL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.