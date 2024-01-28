SHansche

The shipping industry is likely one of the most exposed to changes in geopolitical and macroeconomic circumstances worldwide. Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, shipping abilities from the Black Sea and now the Red Sea have become highly challenging. In recent weeks, virtually all western container shipping companies have stopped coverage of the Red Sea, with many dry bulk and container firms following suit. The main exception is a small number of Chinese-operated container shipping carriers that have increased shipping through the Red Sea due to the large increase in charter rates and supposed safety for Chinese vessels.

This issue's impact on container shipping firms, such as the charter company Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL), is complex. The Drewry World Container index has increased by over 100% since the attacks began, with $40-foot containers now costing around $4K. On one hand, this sharp price increase is driven by the much higher costs of sailing around Africa. That said, it has a net beneficial impact on most shipping companies because the increased time-at-sea for routes exacerbates an already significant global vessel shortage. GSL has risen by around 23% since the crisis began, signaling positive net exposure to the issue.

In my view, we must ask two primary questions regarding this situation. One is the potential for long-term trade issues that could negatively backfire on the shipping industry. Two, potential economic trends or problems may upset or extend the gains in shipping rates. GSL will likely experience a volatile year in 2024 because its EPS outlook for 2025 and 2026 may fluctuate dramatically with these two potential factors.

How Much Will GSL's EPS Rise in 2024?

Most US-listed non-operating owners, such as GSL, have already locked in over 70% of charters, with GSL at ~82%. This is important because higher charter prices this year will only have a small impact on its profits, particularly given virtually all of its contracts are fixed. As detailed in its last report on its time charter contracts, its 2025 contracting is also very high at $412M compared to $640M in 2024. Its 2026 figure is lower at $253M and again for 2027, so the major gains from this issue will only occur if the conflict is expected to last for a long time, which is not currently expected.

Of course, given the total volume of potential issues, including other areas around the Middle East, I believe it is possible that prolonged global shipping issues may occur. That said, while a regional issue, such as what we see in the Red Sea, maybe bullish for shipping by creating a small artificial supply decline, a large conflict would almost certainly be bearish as it may make the Indian Ocean an altogether poor trade environment. Thus, while GSL may be a hedge against a small crisis, it is certainly not a hedge against large ones.

As you can see below, GSL has seen no improvement in its EPS estimate for this year:

Of course, an ~$8.57 EPS still gives GSL a low "P/E" of just 2.5X. Outside of a more significant rise in charter prices, its income should fall dramatically by the end of 2025, but it will earn a substantial profit between now and then due to high contract prices created over recent years for 2024. Overall, I would only say that GSL's profit potential may be partially improved due to the Red Sea issue, but that does not fix its much larger constraints due to its non-economical vessel profile.

Too Many Old and Small Ships

Global Ship Lease primarily leases smaller vessels with <10K TEU capacity. As of its last report, the company's 68-ship fleet had an average age weighted by TEU of 17 years. These types of ships are only expected to last 20 to 30 years, and many of their vessels are starting to hit the end of their expected lifespan. Further, growing regulatory efforts generally penalize older ships because they do not fit into modern efficiency standards.

One major bullish factor for many shipping firms is the average age of most container vessels, currently around 14.2 years. Orderbooks for vessels have been particularly low during the COVID years, leading to a growing shortage. Some companies, particularly those with younger and larger vessels, will benefit from this. However, Global Ship lease will likely take a hit as more of its vessels go to scrap.

Notably, most of the industry's current order book is for >10K TEU ships, not the mid-sized ones GSL focuses on. That is a particularly troubling sign because it shows how GSL's ships are likely less economically viable compared to larger peers. Further, though there should be a shortage of container capacity for the coming years, I expect it will end by 2027 as most of these large orders are completed. Between now and then, GSL can make a great ROI on its older vessels. Still, it has extremely limited long-term viability with its current fleet, mainly if we assume the capacity shortage will end.

The Bottom Line

The last significant risk to GSL is the ongoing slowdown in global manufacturing. While this slowdown alone may not be substantial enough to warrant a global recession, it does paint a negative picture for global trade flows. Given the growing economic crisis, China's manufacturing production index has been highly volatile but has had a general negative trend. Data from the US and Europe also point to a negative shift in manufacturing. See below:

At this point, the slowdown may not cause a significant decline in container charter demand. Still, it may easily offset the shortage, particularly if the negative trend continues in 2024, lowering contract prices for 2025 and 2026. Notably, the 2025 and 2026 years will be crucial for GSL because it must earn a strong enough profit to buy new vessels to replace its aged ones. If a recession or trade slowdown occurs over this period, it could have lower profits, potentially making it unviable in the long run.

For this reason, GSL's short interest may be a bit high at 5% today. That is not high enough to warrant a short-squeeze, but it does indicate some negative speculation against the stock. Still, its interest costs are falling as it uses its profits to improve its capital profile, and its valuation is low if we only use immediate EPS data. See below:

Overall, I am neutral on GSL stock, differing from most bullish analysts due to its valuation and improved balance sheet. While the valuation and balance sheet improvements are notable, I do not believe they necessarily offset the economic risks in the shipping market, particularly compared to GSL's generally poor fleet profile. In the future, container shipping will likely be dominated by larger, more efficient vessels, not those on which GSL primarily focuses. Thus, when valuing GSL, we must assume its income will decline over the coming years. While its low immediate valuation offsets that, it is unclear if its total discounted future cash flows exceed its current price. In my view, if we assume an economic trade slowdown and potentially negative geopolitical risks, GSL's 2025+ discounted cash flows may be much lower than analysts currently assume, leaving GSL potentially overvalued today.