Nvidia: Don't Chase AI Too Far

Jan. 28, 2024 8:00 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock5 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia surged to new all-time highs after a successful CES 2024, with revenue estimates surging and big customers highlighting the massive scale of the AI opportunity ahead.
  • Meta Platforms plans to buy ~350K H100s from Nvidia, estimating the company will have the computing power to match ~600K H100s by the end of the year.
  • Nvidia faces likely margin compression over the next year or so, with 75% gross margins unlikely to be sustainable, leading to a $3 EPS hit on normalized margins of 65%.
  • The stock now trades at 30x EPS targets for FY25 (Jan.), while margin compression will impact EPS growth within the next couple of years, limiting the upside of Nvidia.
Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

After a successful CES 2024, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) surged to new all-time highs last week. The stock isn't exactly expensive, with revenue estimates surging and big customers highlighting the massive scale of the opportunity ahead in AI. My

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
45.9K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

D
Doggie Daze
Yesterday, 8:36 PM
Comments (172)
My average is 147...this got out of hand quickly. Trying to decide...
S
Stugeo1
Yesterday, 8:44 PM
Comments (17)
@Doggie Daze why did you buy it in the 1st place? Were you looking for a particular price, or were you investing in the story of what NVDA represented? For me it’s the story, they are the leading company in the evolution of AI…if that changes then I will consider further ownership…I won’t sell just because they have executed better than I expected on a story that’s even bigger than anyone could foresee. Just my opinion, but for me if the story hasn’t changed why sell just because they are doing exactly what you hoped when you made the decision to buy
e
energyguy921
Yesterday, 8:17 PM
Comments (5.33K)
This means it keeps going up
rational_1998 profile picture
rational_1998
Yesterday, 8:14 PM
Comments (537)
There a a number of other things to consider. NVDA could buy back shares. New uses cases for GPUs could be developed. Further value adding capabilities and design advancements may be found for this class of chips. I am sure that these companies are aware of the potential slowdowns etc you allude to. They may branch into entirely unanticipated area. One example would be IOT which doesn’t appear to really taken off yet. So I wouldn’t say this business is dead in two or three years.
S
Stugeo1
Yesterday, 8:22 PM
Comments (17)
@rational_1998 agreed, the opportunity is too great to get nervous here. It’s a bit premature to expect a slow down in NVDA’s growth…AI is really just getting started, the S-curve is still climbing and NVDA is leading the way. Let’s see what they report in Feb, awareness and spend on AI are really just starting. I don’t think anyone has any idea how big this market will be. I understand prudence, but I think leaning on vision and possibility will be where money is made over the next few years. I’m staying extra-long NVDA…
