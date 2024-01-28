Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Blackstone Stock Is Still A Sell After Q4 Results

Jan. 28, 2024 4:00 PM ET
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blackstone has been a phenomenal long-term investment and has grown into the world's largest alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion in AUM.
  • We review its Q4 results and explain why the results were not as good as they appeared on the surface.
  • We also look at two big emerging risks for the company that make us bearish on the stock.
Brown bear on a rock

Thomas Faull

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is the world's largest alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion in assets under management. It benefits from this immense size through several key competitive advantages that have enabled it to deliver phenomenal long-term total returns for shareholders:

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
28.74K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

V
Valuestocks007
Today, 6:27 PM
Comments (11.15K)
I have owned this since almost day 1.. its been a great return for our portfolio and also a nice variable income stream. Will add below 100 like I did last year if it goes down to that level again. This firm will be a leader in 5, 10 and 15 years is my guess
a
ascg
Today, 6:11 PM
Comments (171)
Is there fund tracking "alternative asset manager" like BX, BLK, ARES etc ..
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 5:34 PM
Comments (7.69K)
Good call.
I recently sold 100% of our positions in both BX and BLK when their prices exceeded my own price targets by about 15%. BLK is a less risky juggernaut that I would start to buy back on any material pullback in price before I buy BX again. Beside, they are very different companies although both are wealth and asset managers.
Zucks profile picture
Zucks
Today, 4:48 PM
Comments (3.52K)
If there is a war with China BX would be the least of my concerns. Otherwise, as BX is in the deal making business,so you really can’t time BX moves. I find it best to follow advice I was getting from others when researching BX many years ago. You should buy the stock and put it in a drawer (it helps to be of a certain age to remember stock certificates were actually printed). Well, I bought the newer digital version and have “held” since.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 4:46 PM
Comments (11.73K)
Solid commentary
While I'm a huge Bx fan and have been in and out for years, currently out the last couple years in favor of a significant allocation of Bxsl to maintain that Blackstone exposure in my portfolio
T
The Cardinal
Today, 4:27 PM
Comments (6.16K)
Yeah, if you are a short or intermediate term trader, BX has certainly had a huge run recently and is due for a pause for quite a while. That pause could last a couple of years, so I could see a sell rating being put out there if you think a recession is coming and the Chicoms are collapsing.

If you are a long term holder, then you have humongous taxes to pay upon a sale, so the calculus is different.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (16.9K)
@The Cardinal absolutely. This analysis is tax-independent because everyone's circumstances are different.
Puche profile picture
Puche
Today, 4:18 PM
Comments (6.12K)
Sorry but not a lot of substance on supporting your review. IMO a recession in 2024 is extremely unlikely and, if rates start to drop as the
Street expects it would only help BX's R/E holdings. No issue with you having a different opinion. I just would have liked to see more substance in your view. At least you acknowledge that BX has delivered "phenomenal long-term returns for investors and has built arguably the most impressive alternative investment empire in the world today..."

I've been a shareholder since the IPO many moons ago and has dripped the dividends since they had the program. The returns may not have been "phenomenal" but they sure have been impressive. I expect to continue to be a shareholder for years to come. I do agree the stock has had a solid recent run and as such, I've used the strength to sell OTM covered calls at some solid premiums. However, to say it's a sell seems too aggressive especially if you are a LT investor and you have to take taxes into account in getting in and out of the stock. If you have a short term negative outlook, I would recommend buying puts as insurance and using the call premiums to pay for the protection. Of course that's just my two cents. I'm sure other SA members will disagree with my view. No issue with different views.

Slow and steady! Good luck to all!
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 4:37 PM
Comments (16.9K)
@Puche I'm glad you've had a good run with this one. Congratulations.
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 6:28 PM
Comments (11.15K)
@Puche You and I are in the same boat! Long term hold on this one for sure. One of the great asset managers in the world!
