Chart Industries: Expect Earnings To Skyrocket

Jan. 28, 2024 5:45 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) StockGTLS.PR.B
Summary

  • Chart Industries' earnings per share is expected to more than double, potentially leading to a significant increase in stock value.
  • The company's acquisition of Howden has expanded opportunities and diversified its business, reducing reliance on natural gas projects.
  • Chart's strategy of specialized factories and a one-stop-shop sales approach gives it a competitive advantage and potential for continued growth.
  • The debt issue is almost resolved. That alone could lead to a stock price revaluation.
  • The business has long lead times and has plenty of opportunities available for the next three years despite headlines that imply otherwise.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) management promised big things from the Howden acquisition, along with a promise to deleverage "fast". All of us saw the EBITDA guidance ever since the acquisition. That has not changed. The big surprise was

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas.

Long Player
20.66K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

