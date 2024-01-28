Chun han

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) management promised big things from the Howden acquisition, along with a promise to deleverage "fast". All of us saw the EBITDA guidance ever since the acquisition. That has not changed. The big surprise was guidance for the current year of earnings per share of $14 (roughly) which is more than double the earnings of last year. This is a stock that usually sells for 20 times expected earnings (at least). Should the company return to that minimum valuation (because it grows so fast) there could be a lot of upside potential to this stock in the coming fiscal year.

Message Reinforcement

Management recently reiterated a return to what is normal for the company:

Mid-teens organic revenue growth through 2026

Reported gross profit margin of mid-30%'s in 2026

Double-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth CAGR of mid-40%'s

95-100% Free Cash Flow Conversion Source: Chart Industries Future Goal Reiteration (Chart Industries Press Release January 26, 2024)

Note that these goals are not new. But the market has had such doubts about the Howden acquisition, that management is in the position to keep repeating itself. This has the stock valued at less than 10 times management guided earnings in the current fiscal year. In the roughly 40 years I have followed this company, that is an extremely rare (and low) valuation of earnings.

Normally, this company trades between 20 and 40 times expected earnings in the next twelve months. But the debt acquired with the Howden acquisition has terrified the market, even though management is ahead of its deleveraging.

That has translated into all kinds of market fears that management is constantly trying to dispel. It has removed the market focus from the fast-growing markets served by the company to the company finances. But since management is well ahead of original acquisition guidance, those fears should fade while the emphasis returns to a booming business.

History

Generally, Chart Industries only sells for less than 10 times expected earnings when the oil and gas business heads into a downcycle that puts a stop to the large business that used to be the company's "bread and butter". Therefore, the current stock price valuation may be that rare bargain time to invest before all the good news begins to flow in the current fiscal year.

Chart has diversified tremendously since I began following what was a $40 million a year business paying a 7% dividend something like 40 years or so ago. The business is no longer tied to the fortunes of big natural gas projects, as it was when the company began.

The oil and gas business is no longer the dominant factor it once was. There is also a focus on hydrogen issues right now. But this company has something close to $20 billion in potential business it can pursue right now, regardless of the headlines. This is due to diversification that the market has not yet caught onto.

There has been a lot of squabbling about hydrogen tax credits in the news that has affected the stock price. But there is more to the company than that as well. A larger company may be harder to analyze. But it is also well protected from the political whims and business environments that affect the various divisions far better than when the company was smaller.

The Business

The Howden acquisition has resulted in the following opportunities over the next three years according to management during the Investor Day Presentation. Notice that thanks to the acquisition, the opportunities have expanded "big time".

Chart Industries Presentation Of Sales Opportunities Over The Next Three Years (Chart Industries Investor Day Presentation November 8, 2023)

The original energy business is now a small part of the company. But if the hydrogen business has delays for political or any other reasons, there is plenty of other business for the company to pursue. The result is that a decent growth year is likely regardless of what happens in any one division.

The key here as stated before is that THIS IS BUSINESS AVAILABLE FOR THE NEXT THREE YEARS REGARDLESS OF NEWSPAPER HEADLINES. The market gets so caught up in news and debt that it forgets to look at the whole picture. The fact is that the business is growing rapidly which can bring debt ratios down fast in a way separate from repaying debt. More importantly, the business is not affected by current headlines until the future. Oftentimes by the time the future gets there, things have changed and usually for the better. But if not, all that diversification helps to minimize any bad news.

Keep in mind that this company has long lead times. So the earnings guidance shown below represents a firm backlog that the company expects to fill in the current year. At this time, only small orders will change the outcome (or a delay that shifts orders between quarters or even fiscal years). This company has not lost sales in the backlog even during the pandemic.

The Announcement

Most of us expected good things from the Howden acquisition. The announcement clearly exceeded most investor expectations.

Our 2024 adjusted EBITDA forecast of approximately $1.3 billion remains unchanged from November 2022 despite the divestitures we announced year-to-date 2023. We are initiating a 2024 sales outlook of approximately $5.1 billion and an adjusted earnings per share estimate of $14.00 plus. In addition, we anticipate our full year 2024 free cash flow to be in the range of $575 million to $625 million. We look forward to sharing further 2024 metrics at our Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on November 28, 2023.

Source: Chart Industries Initiates Earnings And Free Cash Flow Guidance To Go With EBITDA Guidance For 2024 (Chart Industries Third Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Earnings are expected to more than double. Despite the rapid growth, the company is expected to generate quite a bit of free cash flow. Many companies actually have negative free cash flow as working capital needs and expansion capital "eat up" the free cash flow (and usually more). Here, all that is happening and there is still projected free cash flow.

Generally, towards the top of the business cycle, this company generates a relatively generous amount of free cash flow. Investors can therefore expect more free cash flow growth in the future.

Different Competitive Strategy

Chart management discussed during investor day how the company's strategy differs from many competitors.

Chart Industries Competitive Advantages (Chart Industries Investor Day Webcast (as presented while listening) November 28, 2023) Chart Industries Competitive Advantages As Discussed In The Investor Day Webcast (Chart Industries Investor Day Webcast (Presentation In Webcast) November 28, 2023)

Chart differs from many of its competitors in that it has factories that specialize in product lines, rather than a few big factories that make "everything". The logistics of a specialized operation making few products are often far less complicated than the more common trend towards larger factories.

Furthermore, the large number of resulting locations means that Chart is never far away from a customer. That alone is a big competitive advantage that often brings in orders, as will be seen later.

There is still more up there. Often times, an acquisition continues as it did before the acquisition on the operations side. The sales effort is combined. Chart has many times received the acquisition benefits by combining sales efforts into a "one stop shop". There is years and decades of company history on this.

Other Benefits

Of course, cash is needed for that earnings guidance. Therefore, the benefits shown above need to translate into cash. In addition to more sales, there are also some cost benefits as well. Shown below are some examples of these other benefits.

Chart Industries Other Integration Cash Benefits (Chart Industries Investor Day Presentation November 28, 2023)

Management is well on its way to doing better than guidance, as the above shows. There is an excellent chance of a sales beat being revealed as the fiscal year unfolds as well.

With the long lead times, the focus for this stock is usually on the backlog and incoming orders. The news appears to be leading towards another backlog growth year.

The laser focus on cash flow as the deleveraging proceeds is extremely important. This management is doing exactly what it has to (to get that leverage down fast).

What This Means

First of all the deleveraging process is nearly complete.

Chart Industries Deleveraging Progress (Chart Industries Investor Day Presentation November 28, 2023)

Management has already completed the $500 million of divestitures. This cash raised was used to repay debt faster than guided. Now the growth of EBITDA will also improve the debt ratio before the anticipated free cash flow enables more debt repayment.

Keep in mind that the long lead times already have the current fiscal year accounted for (largely). Only small orders and delays typically cause a change in the anticipated outcome for the fiscal year. At this point the first six months are probably not changeable anymore. Really any small changes will likely affect the second half of the year.

Chart Industries 3 Year Business Goals (Chart Industries Investor Day Presentation November 28, 2023)

Management is guiding to continued rapid earnings growth. There is a long history here of acquisitions that is very likely to continue to gain a foothold into future emerging markets and technology.

Acquisitions will not happen, however, until management achieves the target leverage goal. But that appears to be "just around the corner".

The cyclical nature of the company business has been reduced with the addition of the Howden aftermarket business. This business tends to be countercyclical. There is also a lot of government backed projects through the participation in the "green revolution" projects.

The company is now very different from that small company decades ago that began by bidding on large natural gas projects. Management now has the company participating in several business cycle resistant areas. Steady growth appears to be assured well into the future.

This is a company in a lot of hot growth areas without the growth price-earnings ratios. The company remains a strong buy on continued execution of a long-term strategy of acquisitions into a more attractive one-stop-shop that has resulted in rapidly growing earnings. What is different this time around is the stock price depression from the financial leverage and the hydrogen tax credit squabbling. But all of that will likely be in the past soon.

Risks

Rapid growth has its own logistical challenges. The risk of failure climbs with the speed of growth. Chart has a long history of assimilating acquisitions and growing fast. But that can change at any time.

Some of the businesses like hydrogen depend upon government incentives. The political picture can change rapidly either way at any time without much notice.

The loss of key executives can have a major effect on this company.

A downturn in the cyclical part of the business can still slow overall company growth for a year or two when it happens.