jack ma Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

This week saw a rally in Chinese internet stocks following months of losses. On Monday, news broke that Jack Ma and Chairman Joe Tsai had been buying Alibaba (BABA) stock–$50 million worth for Ma and $150 million worth for Tsai. The vote of confidence from insiders lifted the stock, which rallied Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before giving up some of the gains on Thursday.

The fact that Jack Ma himself bought Alibaba shares was a major change in the China narrative. In November, Jack Ma was rumored to be planning a major stock sale. That news broke on November 16, the same day the company’s September quarter earnings came out. Later in November, Ma revealed that he no longer intended to sell shares. This week, we learned that he had actually purchased $50 million worth!

What exactly convinced Jack Ma to change his mind isn’t known. BABA did slide to near all-time lows in the period immediately before Ma’s purchase was announced. The sliding stock price may have convinced Ma to buy rather than sell. I have a pet theory that management may have initiated a dividend to convince Ma not to sell, but that’s just a hunch on my part.

Whatever convinced Jack Ma not to sell his BABA shares, the news that he did a complete 180 breathed new life into Alibaba and Chinese shares generally. Since Monday, KraneShares’ CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) has risen 8.3%; BABA itself has risen even more. The Alibaba insider buys seemed to create a perception that Chinese “smart money” thinks that their nation’s equities are cheap. Certainly, Chinese stocks are cheaper than their international counterparts. The Hang Seng Index components trade at 7.8 times earnings on average, and non-tech Chinese stocks (the kinds that trade in Shanghai rather than Hong Kong) are even cheaper. By contrast, the MSCI All-World Index stocks currently trade at 19 times earnings! Ignoring potential differences in risk, profitability and growth, this implies that Chinese tech stocks trade at a 59% discount to global equities.

The financial facts arguing that Chinese stocks are cheap have always been well known. But ever since the start of China’s current bear market in 2021, investors have been concerned about the country’s risks. The arguments used to justify the claim that China is exceptionally risky have varied over time, but the perception of outsized risk has been consistent. First it was the tech crackdown. Then it was the delisting panic. Then there was 2022’s COVID lockdown. Then there was concern about a potential Taiwan invasion. Most recently, it was the U.S./China chip war. Individual risky situations came and went. Some, such as lockdowns and the tech crackdown, blew over. Others, such as Taiwan and chip restrictions, still loom large. Still, the consensus that China was so risky it demanded a 59% discount to global equities remained.

This week’s insider buys may have kicked off a shift in the consensus. Historically, the perception of extreme risk in China was aided by Chinese officials’ seeming desperation to get money out of the country. Reports of officials “sneaking cash out” by way of Macau casinos, paying total strangers to do remittances under the Party’s nose, and parking money in Vancouver condos, all led to a perception that, in China, “insiders want out.”

That started to change this week. With $200 million worth of insider buys at Alibaba alone, China’s rich now appear eager to keep their money, if not physically within China, then at least invested in Chinese assets. Some of the $200 million worth of shares bought were NYSE-traded ADRs, so these purchases don’t necessarily imply that capital flow in and out of China isn’t a concern for the country’s wealthy citizens. They do, however, seem to imply that said citizens see China’s cheap asset prices as a function of undervaluation rather than a collapsing economy. That, considered in isolation, is definitely bullish.

China: The Macro Picture

Although insider buying is a positive sign when viewed in isolation, it in itself does not make a stock (or a sector) a buy. Instead, it is one positive sign that may indicate a good opportunity if considered alongside similarly good macroeconomic, financial and valuation factors.

We can start with the macro.

China’s economy remains an above-average grower: in 2023, GDP rose 5.2%, retail sales grew 7.2% and per capita income rose 6.1%. On a less positive note, exports fell 4.6%, but since imports fell too, the declining exports did not eat into China’s trade surplus significantly (it declined 1.6%).

As far as forward looking indicators go: most Chinese Provinces are aiming for 5% GDP growth in 2024. No formal nation-wide target has been set by the central government. Economists for their part think that GDP will grow 4.6%.

Some factors would seem to imply that China will hit that target. First, the negative export growth trend is reversing. Both November and December showed positive growth in exports; the bulk of 2023’s 4.6% decline consisted of double-digit declines in the April-October period.

Second, China is finally making good on promises to stimulate the economy, cutting banks’ required reserves (i.e. allowing more money into the system).

Third and finally, there is the overall robust state of the world economy today. The global community was surprisingly resilient in 2023, with most countries showing positive GDP growth. Should that trend continue, it will mean continued growth in large markets that China exports goods to.

Financials

Next up, we can look at the financial strength of the companies that make up China’s tech sector. AllianceBernstein says it expects the group to post 9% to 16% growth in 2024. That’s just a forecast, but China’s GDP growth and recent stimulus lend credence to it. Below I’ve included the top 5 Chinese tech stocks’ TTM financials and their growth rates in a table. Both the growth and the margins were quite good.

PDD Holdings (PDD) BABA Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) JD.com (JD) Baidu (BIDU) Revenue $27.2B (68% growth) $125.3B (6.5% growth) $81.2B (8% growth) $147B (4.6% growth) $10.9B (7.3% growth). EPS $4.33 (57% growth) $7 (908% growth) $2.75 (10% growth) $2.06 (998% growth) $8.5 (475% growth) Free cash flow $9.9B (155% growth) $18B (103% growth) $17B (30% growth) $3.3 (86% growth) $3.5B (168% growth) Net margin 23% 14.5% 32% 2.2% 17% FCF margin 35% 14% 21% 2.2% 19.7% Click to enlarge

As you can see, all of these companies had double digit earnings and FCF growth in the trailing 12 month period, and all except JD had high double digit margins.

Valuation

Last but not least, we need to take a look at the valuations of Chinese stocks. I’ve written many articles on Alibaba arguing that the stock is cheap. Taking a look at the multiples that it and its four biggest peers trade at, we can see that this is true of the peer group as well.

PDD BABA TCEHY JD BIDU Adjusted P/E 27.5 8.5 17.3 7.8 10.5 GAAP P/E 33 10.7 13 11.5 13 P/sales 7 1.5 4.2 0.25 2.1 P/book 8.9 1.35 3.2 1.18 1.17 P/cash flow 16.7 6.5 12 4.6 8.3 Click to enlarge

The P/E and P/book multiples are all far lower than those of relevant global comps (it’s fair to call MSCI all-world a “comp” because it’s dominated by the U.S.’s Magnificent 7, which are all tech stocks). Additionally, I’ve done discounted cash flow analyses of Alibaba in past articles. If you use a 0% growth assumption and a 10% discount rate, you get a $95 fair value estimate, models that use more growth and less risk produce estimates as high as $150. With the low price/cash flow multiples seen in the table above, DCF calculations on the other four stocks would likely produce fair value estimates higher than the current stock prices too.

Looking Ahead

Having seen that Chinese stocks are both cheap and situated in a favorable macro environment, the next factor we need to look at is their future prospects. This comes from a combination of both fundamental and macro variables, as well as individual companies' competitive positions.

First, let's review what we've learned so far:

There is insider buying happening in China's tech sector, most notably at Alibaba. China's economy is growing. Economists expect the economy to grow once more in 2024. China's top five tech companies are both profitable and growing.

These factors would seem to argue that Chinese stocks have a bright future--provided that there is a plausible reason for their past success to continue.

Indeed, there is one: the competitive landscape.

Top Chinese companies' competitive positions, both internally and externally are quite strong. Some disagree with this idea, saying that (for example), JD and PDD are competing too doggedly with Alibaba for anything in Chinese e-commerce to be worth buying.

That isn't the case. Alibaba benefits from a network effect where sellers get to know buyers on a personal level--PDD isn't doing this and JD isn't selling to markets outside China. TEMU and Pinduoduo--PDD Holdings' perceived Alibaba competitors--only compete with AliExpress and Taobao deals. PDD does not have a wholesale business. Both BABA and PDD have a price advantage over Western ecom companies when selling in the global market.

As for non-ecommerce Chinese tech companies, these have their advantages too. Tencent's WeChat has a 58.9% market share in Chinese instant messaging apps, and has only one competitor: Alipay. Tencent's approach to the gaming sector has resulted in a 55% market share in Chinese mobile gaming. So, Tencent's competitive position is overall a strong one.

The Chinese EV space has one major benefit: government subsidies. The more the government subsidizes an industry, the less the companies in that industry have to pay for themselves. China has historically subsidized its EV companies very heavily. Elon Musk believes that Chinese EVs will outcompete foreign rivals for this very reason, arguing that Western countries need to erect trade barriers in order to compete with China.

Finally, we have the non-tech part of the Chinese market. This is less frequently talked about, but established players in Chinese banking, utilities and energy benefit from being heavily regulated. High levels of regulation create compliance costs which make it costly to enter the market. The companies in these industries have to pay these costs, true, but they face fewer competitors, because the compliance costs are often too much for smaller firms to bear.

So, Chinese companies have strong competitive positions overall. This would argue that, as long as their industries grow, then Chinese companies' earnings should grow too. Recently, ecommerce has be forecast to grow at 6.3% CAGR to 2027, EVs at 13.7% CAGR to 2030, and "traditional" industries should benefit from the expected 4.6% growth in China's economy. Therefore, I'd expect a lot of growth in China's companies, meaning that their value should rise over time.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that Chinese tech is both cheap and growing right now. Although there are risks facing investors, they are not so great as to require a 59% discount to global stocks. Although some individual China macro figures (e.g. exports) are weak, the overall GDP growth rate in 2023 was high. With economists forecasting 4.6% growth in the year ahead, China’s biggest tech companies will probably deliver. As a group, I consider them a buy today. I own shares in PDD and BABA, if you’re looking for a more diversified package you could consider a sector fund like KraneShares’ KWEB, or perhaps even buy the five stocks in the table above individually. Exactly how much you invest in China is up to you, but a 0% portfolio weighting seems sub-optimal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.