Jack Ma's $50M Alibaba Buy Signals 'Buy China'

A.J. Button
A.J. Button
10.12K Followers

Summary

  • Jack Ma bought $50 million worth of Alibaba shares in recent months. Chairman Joe Tsai bought $150 million worth, bringing total insider buys to at least $200M.
  • The buys triggered a rally in Chinese internet stocks.
  • They signalled a shift in the perception of risk in China, showing that Chinese "smart money" see the nation's equities as undervalued.
  • China's macroeconomic indicators, along with its companies' financial strength and cheap valuations, suggest that Chinese companies are worth buying today.
  • In this article I explain why I continue holding Chinese shares despite the perception that China is an extremely risky market.

China-Based Internet Company Alibaba Debuts On New York Stock Exchange

jack ma

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

This week saw a rally in Chinese internet stocks following months of losses. On Monday, news broke that Jack Ma and Chairman Joe Tsai had been buying Alibaba (BABA) stock–$50 million

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.12K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, PDD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

K
Kampung Boy
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (54)
timing coincides with Central Government decision to instruct government owned funds to boost the Index.

Jack's injection is clever as BABA has a lot of restructuring to do and his token (as pct.of his wealth) investment is clearly a good base on the overall valuation.
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (1.18K)
@Kampung Boy Yeah, clever.
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (4.54K)
China told him to buy.
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (1.18K)
@r Negoro He has homes in Japan and Singapore, they're limited in what they can do to him.
