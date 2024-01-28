Mario Tama

The merger saga between Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and JetBlue (JBLU) is set to get an end that neither Spirit Airlines nor JetBlue were hoping for. The latest news is that JetBlue has informed Spirit Airlines that according to the merger agreement, said agreement may be terminable on or after the 28th of January 2024. While JetBlue and Spirit have filed a Notice of Appeal, one can wonder how serious both parties are in still pursuing a business combination.

In this report, I will be looking at the possible implications, particularly for Spirit Airlines. I won't do a full rundown on the judge's ruling but provide my view on it and where I believe forward projections have resulted in the judge's ruling against a business combination between the two airlines.

The Odds Of Approval Were Never High

I've been following the merger story between initially Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines and later on Spirit Airlines and JetBlue from the start, and one thing that did strike me is that analysts and investors were equally bullish on the merger actually gaining approval. In my October piece, I reiterated that I was not counting on any approval for the merger:

By the end of this year, we should know whether the Spirit Airlines and JetBlue merger will get a greenlight. For, now I am not quite counting on it, but I do find the DOJ reasoning somewhat flawed assuming the Spirit and JetBlue effect will continue as is, especially when considering the challenges faced in the industry. While Spirit Airlines focuses on the cost-conscious traveler, they are still in the business to make money meaning that at some point when scale is achieved we will see the Spirit effect becoming less prominent in the same way it happened to JetBlue which hardly is a big disruptor these days. Whatever the decision of the DOJ will be, I do see valid points from both sides. For investors, I do not see a compelling path to invest and would recommend holding the stock or a speculative buy position if you are expecting the merger to be approved.

Many readers saw the North East Alliance between American Airlines (AAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) being abandoned as some sort of bargaining chip to get the Spirit-JetBlue combination approved, and while I could follow that line of thought, to me, it has seemed that as valid as reasons for a business combination might have been, the current anti-consolidation stance that we also observe with lawmakers did not give a business combination a high chance of gaining approval. What certainly did not help was that JetBlue was looking to change the Spirit Airlines business, which fit the judge's and DoJ's argument that a business combination would significantly lessen competition. At the same time, in my view the opposition against the business combination hinged too much on protecting the cost conscious travel and as far as I have seen there is no antitrust law that argues which type of consumer needs to be protected. Furthermore, while the cost dynamics in the industry have changed significantly just in the past twelve months alone, the cost and competitive dynamics were in my view too much portrayed as being static. With that, I mean that too much of the opposition against a business combination hinged on the assumption that Spirit Airlines would keep aggressively pricing itself against competitors including JetBlue, and similarly JetBlue's competitive strength would not be significantly weakened in the case a business combination would not occur.

That Spirit Airlines would remain ultracompetitive in my view was a loosely based assumption by anyone making the assumption. The company already was quite clear that its growth profile going forward would be much flatter as the airline kept growing through the pandemic and its business had to absorb that growth. Furthermore, the company currently has a total of 17 airplanes parked, including 12 airplanes due to the issues with the P&W geared turbofan. So, to me the notion presented by anyone opposing the merger, that Spirit Airlines and JetBlue would be successful continuing competing in the current way or form, is nothing more than premature and projecting competitive strength into the future while the growth supporting competitive strength is evaporating.

JetBlue Might Be Getting What It Wants After All

I am quite sure that JetBlue would have preferred a combination with Spirit Airlines, but it should also not be forgotten that at some point Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines (ULCC) were looking to combine. Said business combination would have provided significantly more pressure on JetBlue's business model. So, in some way if the merger agreement is terminated, JetBlue will be paying a total of $470 million to Spirit Airlines and its shareholders after settling the special dividend and the ticking fee that I discussed in a separate report and that will be the price JetBlue will be paying to prevent the business combination between Spirit and Frontier. There were plenty of reasons why JetBlue would be interested in Spirit and the biggest reason to me seemed to Spirit's order book with Airbus while JetBlue was lacking orders against a fully sold out production line for years to come, but having to pay $470 million to break up the merger is also not something that JetBlue's will get a bad feeling from. JetBlue won't have to finance a $3.8 billion deal, and JetBlue also won't have to compete with the huge Frontier-Spirit combination. So, in some way, it is a win for JetBlue.

There Is No Certainty That Blocking The Merger Is A Win To The Consumer

While the ruling against the business combination generally is paraded as a win to consumers, there is no certainty that this will indeed be the best for consumers. I already pointed out that forward projections of competitive strength could prove to be incorrect as Spirit Airlines is also in the business of making money, and it cannot indefinitely add capacity, debt and costs in hopes to become profitable. At some point, the cost of adding capacity and the effectiveness to the business has to be considered, and in that case even the lauded Spirit effect on ticket pricing and competition will suffer.

Analysts have already warned for a possible Chapter 11 and a possible liquidation of the company. I would not go as far as saying that eventually a liquidation is going to happen, but if that were to happen then it is most definitely the case that by not allowing the business combination the judge's ruling is also responsible for competition between airlines to be reduced.

Whether Spirit Airlines can successfully restructure is also a tough question to answer. The projections are that the company will be around break-even on free cash flow for 2023, but will lose around $850 million in 2024 and 2025. By the end of September 2023, the company had around $930 million in cash and marketable securities and then the debt maturities becomes somewhat problematic:

Spirit Airlines

There is over $1.3 billion in debt maturing in 2025, and I don't quite see how Spirit Airlines can successfully refinance in the current rate environment. Fitch has also downgraded Spirit Airlines to B-, outlook negative, on similar concerns:

Diminishing Financial Flexibility: Fitch believes Spirit's financial flexibility has diminished as profit recovery remains elusive and operating losses continue. The company needs to address the September 2025 maturity of its $1.1 billion 8% bonds. Refinancing options are limited given current market sentiment with the bonds currently trading at a steep discount. The company reported a cash and short-term investments balance of roughly $1 billion at year-end, which is down from $1.45 billion at year-end 2022.

In the same way, I don't believe that blocking the merger provides certainty that the consumer will be better off there also is no strong evidence that Spirit Airlines will be forced to enter Chapter 11. What is clear is that the company will need a new longer-term plan, because the current line of business provides no strong cash generation prospects. So, a restructuring might eventually be needed, but I do not think that there is an imminent need for that.

The company does have over $1.5 billion maturing in 2024 and 2025 with most of the challenging debt maturity occurring in 2025. There is roughly $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $300 million in a revolving credit facility. That gives Spirit Airlines $1.3 billion minus a $450 million in minimum liquidity covenant, or around $850 million that can be used. That does not cover the cash burn in 2024-2025, nor does it cover the maturities. So, the money has to come from elsewhere.

By the end of September 2023, the company still owned 94 airplanes or around half of its fleet and while selling and leasing those airplanes is not a sustainable business to remain operational, for Spirit Airlines it provides significant opportunities to retire debt and raise cash. I valued the airplanes at a minimum of $900 million and a maximum, and the actual values likely are closer to that figure of $3.6 billion. In a January filing, Spirit Airlines said it sold and leased back 25 airplanes with a gross value of $884 million, suggesting that the value of the owned fleet is pretty close to the $3.6 billion estimated and that it is a strong indication that Spirit Airlines can successfully engage in sale-and-lease-back transactions to take out some of its debt maturities and raise cash that can also be applied against the debt. That strengthens my belief that Spirit Airlines will have no imminent rush to enter Chapter 11.

Conclusion: Spirit Airlines Needs To Reinvent Itself

I don't believe that Spirit Airlines and JetBlue will eventually combine. That was my view months ago, and that remains my view now. It is not the case that I think that the judge ruled in a way that made sense as it too much assumed that the competitive strength of airlines is and will remain undisturbed, while that is clearly not the case.

For JetBlue, I do believe they eventually got the minimum that they wanted to get out of this merger saga, and that is preventing Spirit to combine with Frontier Airlines. For Spirit Airlines, not combining is a bigger blow. The cost dynamics in the industry have changed significantly, and Spirit Airlines has to reinvent its business model as it has roughly $2.8 billion in debt maturities towards 2027 and no tangible cash generation prospects. Indeed, some of the debt can be converted as they are convertible notes, but one can wonder whether any party at this stage would be willing to convert debt to stock. That leaves Spirit Airlines with the only other viable opportunity, and that is to sell and lease back airplanes. Earlier in January it already walked that path successfully, and I expect the airline to do it once again, but beyond that the company is at risk of not being a long-term player on the US travel market. I can continue my hold rating for both JetBlue and Spirit Airlines, and note that JetBlue might be the more appealing hold at this point.