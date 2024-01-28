Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

I've been buying CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) in response to common shares that are down by 12% over the last 1 year to trade at 8.8x its annualized adjusted FFO for its most recent quarter. CTO's third quarter AFFO was $0.48 per share, around $1.92 per share annualized. The internally managed REIT owns 23 mainly retail properties spread across 9 states and 4.1 million square feet of gross leasable space as of the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter. The REIT also earns a fee as the external manager of the $250 million REIT Alpine Income Property (PINE). This management relationship drove $1.09 million of revenue during the third quarter, around 3.8% of total revenue of $28.47 million generated during the quarter. CTO also owns 15.1% of PINE, currently valued at $38 million, which also earns a dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

The REIT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, left unchanged sequentially and $1.52 per share annualized, for a 9% dividend yield. CTO's dividend yield is elevated versus its peer group despite a comfortable AFFO coverage ratio of 126%. This isn't a yield trap, and the decision to buy the commons follows the continued maintenance of the dividend and gains on recent dispositions from when I last covered the ticker. The core reasons behind my purchase are the near double-digit yield, a high quality retail portfolio, and the long-term growth potential of AFFO and the quarterly distributions.

Debt Maturities, Occupancy, And Dispositions

CTO's balance sheet is also quite conservatively structured, with a total debt balance of $550 million against a total implied asset value of $1.2 billion. The REIT also has an incredibly well-staggered debt maturity profile. Zero debt is coming due in 2024 and just $51 million is coming due in 2025. This will rise to $83 million in 2026. The REIT has also used interest rate swaps to fix SOFR on previously floating debt. Critically, CTO's occupancy at 89.6% needs to improve, albeit with its leased occupancy higher at 92.8%.

CTO Realty Growth Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Presentation

There is leasing momentum, with CTO signing 14 comparable leases spread across 106,190 square feet during the third quarter. The REIT also signed another 7 leases signed across 26,000 square feet from acquired vacancy. Comparable leases were at an average cash base rent of $25.79 per square foot, a comparable dip of 0.4% due to lower rent from the replacement lease of their Ashford Lane food hall in Atlanta. Ashford Lane currently has a 76% occupancy rate, the second-lowest rate within CTO's portfolio with The Shops at Legacy in Plano, Texas with a lower 66% occupancy rate. Addressing both of these should drive a meaningful revenue accretion, with Ashford Lane having a markedly higher leased occupancy of 87%. Adjusting comparable average cash base rents to remove the food hall lease would have meant a double-digit 11.4% growth, underscoring the quality and growth potential of their portfolio.

Net Asset Value As The Fed Set To Cut Rates

CTO currently trades at a $380 million market cap against a total implied asset value minus debt and preferred equity of $673 million. This assumes a 6.5% cap rate and would mean the common shares are currently swapping hands at a 44% discount to net asset value. This discount would of course drop if a higher cap rate is used to calculate CTO's income portfolio value, but the commons still remain trading at a discount. CTO is guiding for full-year 2023 AFFO to come in between $1.72 to $1.76 per share, this would outperform consensus of $1.57 by 15 cents at the low end to set the REIT up for a potential dividend hike or buybacks.

CTO Realty Growth Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Presentation

The REIT has been buying back its outstanding 6.375% Series A preferreds (NYSE:CTO.PR.A), repurchasing 6,048 shares during the third quarter. CTO has so far held back from buying back its commons against what's been a steady rate of dilution. The diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding at 22,484,561 at the end of the third quarter was up 4.5% year-over-year. CTO now needs to fully divest its remaining single tenant office properties to have a pureplay retail portfolio. The REIT sold three income properties for $22.9 million, generating gains of $3.3 million, in the 9 months preceding the end of its third quarter. This included a single tenant office property in Reston, Virginia, divested for $18.5 million. The possible valuation upside from simplifying the portfolio forms another reason for my purchase of the commons. Overall, the fully covered dividend yield, strong leasing momentum, and occupancy set for improvement render the commons a compelling buy.