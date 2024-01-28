VV Shots

In many ways, Citigroup (NYSE:C) has long been the ‘sick man’ of the systemically important banks and its share price underperformance has reflected this. But there’s a price for everything, and at the current discount to underlying book, Citi is quickly emerging as a value investor favorite – note Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) swapping its long-held Wells Fargo (WFC) position for Citi and, more recently, backing CEO Fraser’s reorganization plan.

Despite another miss in Q4, the forward-looking update saw Citi management nonetheless reiterate its cost target ($51-53bn mid-term expense vs ~$54bn ex-one-offs this year). Note this comes despite the new base case that we see lower rates this year, a scenario that would inevitably see margins come under pressure. Plus, there’s also Basel III Endgame optionality, as any alterations to the proposal would lend a lot of torque to Citi’s buybacks and valuation.

Either way, the market’s skepticism of Citi reaching its mid-term return on equity and tangible equity (ROE/ROTCE) targets lends a lot of asymmetry to the Citi risk/reward. At a deeply discounted ~0.5x book and ~0.6x tangible book, investors really don’t need to get a lot right to come out ahead. Those with smaller volume and access to Canadian depositary receipts can add a little more reward per unit of risk via the thinly traded Citigroup Canadian depository receipts (NEOE:CITI:CA), on offer at a slight discount to the underlying.

Another Poor Quarter - With and Without Non-Core Charges

Citi’s Q4 2023 headline results missed consensus numbers by a wide margin, though to a large extent, this was down to a host of non-recurring charges. Per the company’s release, the two biggest items were a ~$1.7bn operating expense hit related to FDIC's special assessment (slightly higher than guided) and ~$1.3bn in reserve build related to its non-US exposures. Elsewhere, Argentina also played a role (currency fluctuations and investment income), along with restructuring charges (~$780m from Citi’s ongoing restructuring).

That said, core businesses like markets (down high-single-digits % YoY), investment banking (down low-teens % YoY), and wealth (down mid-single-digits % YoY) also struggled, pushing the bank further into the red (Q4 2023 net loss of $1.16/share). On a full-year basis, this means Citi has not only delivered a 42% YoY decline in headline earnings per share but earned far below its cost of equity (return on tangible equity of ~5%) – an indicator that the bank has been destroying rather than creating shareholder value.

An Expense-Led Turnaround is Taking Shape

That said, it wasn’t all bad, as management’s medium-term expense outlook ($51-53bn of costs vs. ~$54.3bn ex-one-offs currently) remained intact. For context, Citi is in the midst of what has proven to be a very expensive reorganization effort; thus far, it’s yielded more cost pressure than savings, but the bank looks to have navigated the worst of its headwinds by now (note the $700m in cumulative severances through Q3/Q4). While not all of the heavy lifting is done, as 2024 will see another $0.7-1bn of severance hits before management gets its headcount rightsized, cost benefits are guided to finally flow through from 2024. Afterward, there’s opportunity for another $2-2.5bn of savings to be unlocked post-2024, including by further rationalizing its international footprint, before Citi gets to its mid-term expense target.

As crucial as cost out will be, keeping revenue intact is just as important – something that might prove even more challenging near term once the Fed cuts rates (‘dot plot’ says three cuts vs market estimates for up to seven). Management seems sanguine about this, as even if next year’s revenue falls short, there’s cushion in the cost base. In any case, the mid-term revenue/cost bar is high, as is the 11-12% ROTCE target by 2026 (vs ~5% currently). While I would be very reluctant about underwriting such a drastic improvement, the market seems even more skeptical, with Citi stock currently priced at a ~50% discount to book. So even if management gets anywhere near that target or restores some modicum of credibility to its turnaround plans (e.g., by demonstrating sustained expense reductions), there’s a lot of room for the stock to re-rate.

Valuable Basel III Optionality

The other leg of upside is Citi's leverage to Basel III rule changes. While the regionals are likely to be hit regardless, global systemically important banks like Citi stand a good chance of escaping further capital restrictions; the group is, after all, already subject to very robust rules. To be clear, a favorable outcome isn’t a given, though increasing pushback from the Senate (“your agencies have still yet to justify the need for this proposal with any sufficient economic analysis or proof that the banking system is currently under capitalized”) and the Fed themselves (“We want to make sure that the rule supports a vibrant economy…that gets the calibration right upon things like mortgages”) point to a positive rate of change from here.

Any Basel-related catalyst probably won’t flow through to buybacks right off the bat, given uncertainty about the final shape will probably linger for a while. But it does pave the way for more share buybacks over the mid-term; the further below book, the more likely buybacks will be accretive. In Citi’s case, its industry-high discounts to book (~50%) and tangible book (~40%) mean Basel III optionality is most valuable here. Relative to market expectations for a shortfall under the current rules, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the stock re-rate quite significantly should we see a positive outcome in the coming months.

Invest Alongside Buffett in This Turnaround Story

I’m not particularly bullish on banks as a whole, but even for a sector likely poised for structurally lower earnings power long-term, Citigroup’s valuation (both the US listing and, to a larger extent, the Canadian CDR) stands out. Historically, positives have been few and far between for Citi investors, and Q4, another messy quarter clouded by one-off expenses, was no different. Yet, there’s a plan in place, spearheaded by CEO Fraser and rubberstamped by Buffett, to unlock efficiency gains and get the bank’s return on equity profile back where it should be.

This isn’t unique to the banking sector, but given the elevated cost to income here vs peers, Citi offers a lot of torque to the operating leverage theme. The tide is also shifting on Basel III Endgame and should regulators soften their stance on systemically important banks, Citi shareholders again stand to benefit the most. More capital and an upsized share buyback (the most likely destination for the freed-up capital) would also be most accretive to Citi, given its industry-low ~50% discount to book. Either way, there’s ample margin of safety in the stock and even more in the thinly traded CDR, so even if the turnaround doesn’t go exactly according to plan, investors stand a great chance of coming out ahead.