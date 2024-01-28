Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Above: Marina Bay Sands is destination for above average player base.

The Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s (NYSE:LVS) price puzzle continues to elicit shrugs or indifference from Mr. Market despite a rollout of post-covid performance one would think spectacular enough to move the stock much nearer to our price target of $70. Its price had been a head scratcher to me all these many months since it was paroled out of covid prison by the skyrocketing recovery in its two markets: Macau and Singapore. I am not, nor have I been, alone. An examination of 12 analyst reports continue to guide between BUY and STRONG BUY citing the many catalysts forming ahead.

Data by YCharts

Above: Price resistance continues despite powerful upside ramp in 2-23.

Last November 15th, in my Seeking Alpha post that day, the stock traded at $49.47. At this writing, it sits at $50.03 despite the Q4 and full year earnings release this week. Its bullish results would be a catalyst for some stocks moving to a new breakthrough range.

Q4'23 Adj EBITDA was $640m despite a lower hold which, if normalized, would have added another $40m to that amount. (Note: The company no longer publishes a hold normalized revenue column in its earnings reports in accordance with an SEC ruling but can allude to it separately.)

Adj. property EBITDA for the year was $2.224b vs. y/y(-324m) with an operating income of $2,313b vs. a loss of (792m). This result follows from the remarkable blowout recovery numbers from both Macau and Singapore.

Total LVS revenue for the 2023 year has leaped to over $10.37b from the last covid aftermath revenue year of 2022 of $4.1b. Its market share for premium mass play has increased, bringing its total share comfortably over an estimated 22.5%

Official sources in Macau put 2023 total visitors at 28.2m vs. the pre-covid high of over 39m in baseline 2019 and forecasts of 32 to 36m for this year. We have projected 2025 visitors to be the first year to exceed baseline 2019 with over 42m arrivals.

Singapore arrivals reached 11.3m in 2023 despite the still reduced total flights from Asia nations. Officials expect 12m to 14m this year. The key here is the average gaming value of tourists to this market is higher by at least 15% of Macau.

Total Macau Gross Gaming Revenue for 2023 hit $22.7b, up 333.8%, from the $5.7b won in 2022. Consensus analysts are looking for $30b for this year and $38b for 2025 which will bring the market back to its 2019 baseline year. Our long term forecast for Macau by 2030 has the market surpassing its 2013 high of $44b. We are estimating $48.5b by that year, thus maintaining Macau's lead as the globes biggest gaming market.

The daily run rate of GGR in Macau has averaged $76.8m and still moving higher, thumbing its nose at the macro China economic decline of GNP from a 5.2% rate in 2023 to a forecasted 2.5% for this year. As we have often noted, unless there is a severe recession, our archived data has proven over and over that even significant economic declines do not impact gaming win in eight of ten gaming markets we have studied over 30 years. The China property sector, long a feeder of Macau wealth generation, is suffering, but the customers are still arriving in numbers that clearly suggest it has no impact.

Update

Signs that the momentum continues despite China economic slowdowns across many industries is reported by our on the ground colleagues, who estimate this month's GGR to come in ~$2.23b. And this is before the Chinese New Year. We are months away from seeing a $3b GGR month in Macau. LVS has participated fully in the recovery arc, and we expect that 2024 will bring its revenue very close to 2019.

So why does Mr. Market seem oblivious to the LVS charge?

WSW

Above: Undervaluation is no secret, but it continues to elude stronger upside.

In a previous Seeking Alpha post, we examined a number of reasons why LVS shares have not moved past their dead pooled range since its TTM high of $65. We sensed the level of support was forming and our PT of $70 was in range by the end of the year assuming its performance continued to beat forecasts. But It began to fall. Since July LVS has fallen back $10 expressing not only indifference to its ramps but a lack of positive sentiment building on real results.

We then looked at a series of metrics for LVS that may figure more to indifferent sentiment than our general assessments.

The gold standard metric for casino stocks IMHO is EV/EBITDA because having been inside the c-suite of gaming companies being judged both by boards as well as the street, it was the metric most often used in kind of summary evaluation. We in senior management were held in that metric comparison to our closest competitors operating in the same markets.

Here is the forward EV/EBITDA for LVS peers for context:

LVS: 9.30

Wynn: 9.70

MGM: 9.65

CZR: 8.82

They are all close despite their business model differences:

LVS: Asia only to date with the prospect of a New York license award awaiting a decision by officials.

Wynn: Asia, Las Vegas and one US regional IR in Boston.

MGM: Las Vegas, US regionals, Macau and a strong entry in sports betting through its 50% owned BetMGM business now believed to have turned profitable.

CZR: Las Vegas and US regionals only operating to date.

So there is no major-marked disparity in the enterprise value of the LVS key peer group.

Market Cap variables

LVS: $37.69b

Wynn: $19.7b Currently trades about 2X LVS due to a long history of over performing peers in the upper middle and upper levels of the gaming consumer.

MGM: $43.9-Reflects a valuation of its global footprint.

CZR: $34.7

Projecting EPS for this year: Analyst LVS consensus $2.70 I have calculated a revenue forecast for this year up to $12b or just near or at its 2019 high. We have also forecast a gross profit margin for this year to reach 40.5% assuming no increases beyond the near term forward capex committed at $1.5b.

Three year CAGR: 54.37%. This is ~2% above analyst consensus.

Enterprise value hits near $46.4b against a market cap at $37.69b gives a perspective on the gap that to a degree displays the mispricing of LVS at its current trade.

Cash on hand: $5.5b

Long term debt: $14.39b

Net debt at writing $8,8b

Maturities closest: 2025 ~$1,5b, Last summer Fitch upgraded LVS debt to BB+ indicating that the ratings raise was linked to a clear expectation of Asian gaming recovery both in Macau and Singapore. Fitch alluded to the company's strong current cash position added to prospects of even more revenue recovery ahead in the 2024/25 period as a level of conviction on LVS.

So from every aspect to which investors view a given stock at a given time, LVS would appear to be checking every box. Yet the stock remains plateaued in a range that seems to indicate a breakthrough but then falls back.

Looking at the broad picture of performance, comparatives to peers, prospects forward for the company, it would appear that price resistance around the $46 to $50 range reflects the market in general's decision to seek better yields in more exciting sectors like AI for instance.

Even though dividends have been partially restored, they have not reached the level that attracts investors interested in yield. So we must conclude that the trading range of LVS is a product of macro market attitudes rather than objective assessments of what is clearly a stock that should be trading much higher on results. We continue to guide our PT at $70.