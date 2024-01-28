Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: Arrivent BioPharma Raises $175M In IPO For In-Licensings From China

Jan. 28, 2024 9:05 AM ETAVBP, INCPF, SGMT, ASCLF, BNTX
Summary

  • ArriVent BioPharma (NSDQ: AVBP), a Philadelphia in-licensing company, priced its upsized NASDAQ IPO at $18 per share, raising $175 million.
  • A siRNA therapy developed by Shanghai Refreshgene Therapeutics enables children with genetic deafness to hear.
  • Suzhou DualityBio and its partner, BioNTech of Germany, have dosed the first metastatic breast cancer patients in a global pivotal Phase III trial of BNT323/DB-1303, a novel antibody-drug conjugate candidate targeting HER2.

molecule or serum or atom, Chemical Liquid Cream, Collagen Clear Crystal Premium Serum and Vitamin Skin Care, Essence Ball Molecules, Photorealistic science, Schematic hydrogen, water, 3d render

ALIOUI Mohammed Elamine/iStock via Getty Images

Deals and Financings

ArriVent BioPharma (AVBP), a Philadelphia in-licensing company, priced its upsized NASDAQ IPO at $18 per share, raising $175 million (see story). The company's stated goal is to find promising

This article was written by

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

