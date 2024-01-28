Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: One Of Our Favorite Dividend Stocks

Jan. 28, 2024 10:13 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T) Stock7 Comments
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T had a strong 2023, with growth in its core businesses of 5G and fiber, adding subscribers and increasing revenues.
  • The company's financial earnings showed growth in cash flow and the ability to pay down debt, leading to substantial long-term shareholder returns.
  • AT&T's 2024 guidance shows a continued commitment to driving shareholder returns, with expected increases in wireless and broadband revenues.
  The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio.

AT&T central office. AT&T wrapped up its merger with WarnerMedia and now controls HBO, CNN and DirecTV

jetcityimage

AT&T (NYSE:T) is one of the largest telecom companies in the world. The company has a market capitalization of more than $100 billion, a post-yield cut dividend of more than 6%, and strong cash flow. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
32.57K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

B
B26354
Today, 11:49 AM
Comments (626)
"5G cost cellular companies many $10s of billions, so they need to drive some results here, and generate strong and growing cash flow."

FWA is pretty much the only notable way to monetize 5G for now and ATT isn't focused on it much. Private5G isn't panning out to degree hoped for and biz segment not doing well as it is. Fiber is doing great for now and seems they'll continue nice moderate consumer mobile subs. However cable competition hasn't kicked into gear yet so when it does that could impact fiber uptake. Spectrum is now offering $40 gig in one market and may roll that out more broadly. Something to keep an eye on.
m
mikefinleyco
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (527)
Keep pumping this stock up I can't wait to finally get my money out of this 10 year loser thanks to the rubes buying all this bs, two thumbs up
a
apragmatist
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (1.06K)
This one is hard to like because of all the past mistakes. However at this price and multiple it's also hard not to like!? Safe divy, increasing FCF, debt reduction and, if they are being truthful an emphasis on cost reduction. I know it doesn't work for everyone, but it does for me!
m1chael profile picture
m1chael
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (979)
"The company has a long history of generating shareholder returns..." I disagree. They have a long history of mismanagement by making several ill-advised acquisitions. It is my deepest hope that the new CEO sticks to their core competency and pays down their debt.
eclipsme profile picture
eclipsme
Today, 10:46 AM
Comments (297)
At this point, I fear this has become speculation and not an investment, though I agree that the cash flow gives pause.
64transformation profile picture
64transformation
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (1.97K)
lmao.....strong 2023 ahhahhah...but a dismal 20 years prior...get real
b
benet1800
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (1.38K)
It’s good to hear the positives in this company which I own. Thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

