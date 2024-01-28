Vertigo3d

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is attempting a turnaround in 2024 with an ongoing effort to streamline the operation by exiting non-core business lines and focusing on high-margin opportunities. Following a disastrous 2023 with the stock down by more than 75% over the past year, newly appointed CEO John Sabino faces the difficult challenge of making that happen.

Recognized as a pioneer in conversational AI with its cloud platform helping brands connect with customers effectively, we sense that the market has moved on from what may have been novel features four or five years ago. The rise of generative AI and language learning models as a major theme translates into new competitive pressures adding to long-term uncertainties.

Ultimately, the outlook for weak growth and poor earnings will likely keep shares volatile and we see risks for further downside.

Data by YCharts

LPSN Financials Recap

LPSN last reported its Q3 results back in November with an EPS loss of -$0.68, missing estimates by $0.44. Revenue of $101 million, was down by -22% year-over-year, but slightly ahead of otherwise low expectations.

We mentioned the restructuring effort which has dragged lower the top line. This includes winding down some pandemic-era businesses related to COVID testing registrations, and the separate Gainshare customer service outsourcing operation.

source: company IR

During the earnings conference call, a "normalized" measure covering core business-to-business sales excluding the exits was down about -1% y/y. LivePerson noted customer wins including 19 new logs and four "seven-figure deals". One strong point has been the climb in average revenue per customer (ARPC) reaching $595k, up 13% y/y, reflecting the overall changing sales mix.

On the other hand, the remaining performance obligation (RPO) as a measure of the deferred revenue plus backlog has declined to $313 million from $431 million in the period last year.

This is concerning as it reflects the challenge of getting growth to re-accelerate going forward, particularly given a revenue retention ratio implied to be under 100% in Q3, and below the company's target.

source: company IR

In terms of guidance, the update from Q3 was to narrow the full-year target range for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The company now expects full-year revenue between $389 and $399 million, which if confirmed, would represent a decline of -23% from 2022, or -17% excluding the contribution from the "Kasamba" psychic chat platform acquisition in Q3 2022. The adjusted EBITDA target between $22 and $29 million, reverses a negative result in 2022 when adjusted EBITDA loss reached -$16.2 million

What stands out from these figures is weak Q4 forecasts, where adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between breakeven and $7 million. The implication here is that the underlying financial is ending the year on a low note.

LivePerson last reported a cash balance of $212 million which has declined from $392 million at the end of 2022. This is against $589 million in total debt, primarily in the form of convertible notes with a 2026 maturity. The annualized rate of negative free cash flow from Q3 is -$28 million.

source: company IR

What's Next For LPSN?

It's clear that LivePerson faces some significant financial challenges with the current pace of cash flow and any measure of adjusted profitability is simply not sustainable over the long run.

Keep in mind that the weaker-than-expected results and poor stock price performance going back to 2021 have led to several investor lawsuits that are currently in motion. Notably, there is an allegation the company made potentially misleading statements related to its "WildHealth" subsidiary as it lost Medicare reimbursement in 2022.

While it remains to be seen how the issue is resolved and the potential litigation damages, these are the types of issues distressed companies face and represent additional risks for the stock

We recognize there is a core business here that carries intrinsic value, but the concern is that after retrenching and shedding the low-margin applications, that may still not be enough to ensure a viable long-term outlook.

There is a thought that LivePerson is losing market share against some formidable competition including major tech leaders like Cisco (CSCO), Salesforce (CRM), and "Dialogflow" from Alphabet (GOOGL).

According to research groups "Gartner" and "Forrester", the combined markets for conversational AI and customer service and support are estimated to grow more than 20% in 2024. Whether the issue is innovation or poor execution, LivePerson's core growth rate implies the company isn't keeping up.

As it relates to the stock, any bullish case will need to start with some evidence that trends are stabilizing with a path to move in the right direction sooner rather than later. While it's possible that scenario could play out, we're skeptical, and will point to the ongoing negative cash flow suggesting the timetable for getting things right is limited.

The current consensus is for flat growth in 2024 even as earnings remain pressured by the reorganization. The bearish case for LPSN is that these estimates have a downside.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

LivePerson may have been early in leveraging AI opportunities over the past decade but it now appears to have lost its step. The conviction here is that the fundamental challenges are significant and we don't see a quick path for a renaissance. The stock remains highly speculative and our call is for investors to avoid it.

While a date has not yet been confirmed, LivePerson is likely to report its Q4 results by late February. Considering what has been set as a low bar of expectations, we won't be surprised with a modest top or bottom-line beat, although it would take several quarters of incremental improvements to confirm an operational and financial turnaround.