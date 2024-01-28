ryasick

Introduction

If you've held DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) over the past 5 years, you're most likely in the red as the stock has not performed well, down more than 20%. In the last year alone, it is down double digits. So, the past few years have not been great for shareholders. But with share price declines can come great buying opportunities, especially if the company has solid fundamentals.

Sometimes Mr. Market can be harsh on businesses and overreact to certain news, whether it be good or bad. However, sometimes the overreaction is warranted and tells a deeper story when you take a look into the company's financials. In this article, I discuss DuPont's financials, dividend safety, and growth outlook to see if now is the perfect buying opportunity.

Recent Headwinds & What To Expect In Q4

This past Wednesday, DuPont fell sharply after the company warned of slower sales and weakness in China. Sales and earnings are expected to come in below analysts' estimates because of the continued weak demand in the country.

Sales are expected to be $2.8 billion while EPS is expected to be a bit lower as well. Similar to Verizon (VZ) recently, DuPont expects a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $750 million to $850 million in the upcoming quarter. Impairment charges can also cause stock prices to slip as seen with VZ when the stock dropped a bit on their recent impairment change.

Data by YCharts

In the chart above, you can see the stock slipped from roughly $75 a share to the current price of less than $65 at the time of writing.

You can see in the chart below the stock has also underperformed the broader market over a 5-year period, down nearly 22%. Even when you factor in dividends, DuPont is still down nearly 14%.

Seeking Alpha

Net & organic sales have also decreased 8% and 10% respectively year-over-year. The Electronics & Industrial segment net sales also decreased along with the Water & Protection segment. And these declines are expected to continue in the upcoming quarter.

Improving Financials Despite Challenges

During Q3 this past November, DuPont worked on improving their financials. Adjusted free cash flow was 50% higher than the year prior. However, revenue did decline 10% on the impact of channel inventory destocking, along with lower volume from semiconductor & construction. The company has been prioritizing their working capital despite the challenging global business environment and last year's supply chain issues.

Furthermore, DD reported an improvement in operating EBITDA of 5% and margin improvement of 140 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Their electronic portfolio also saw a lift in sales for the second straight quarter. Management also stated they plan to implement restructuring actions to improve operational & financial performance, which is expected to materialize in the first quarter.

Dividend Safety

Through the first three quarters, DD has brought in roughly $1.5 billion in cash from operations and $1 billion in adjusted free cash flow. During the latest quarter, FCF conversion was 151% and management expects this to be 90% for the full year.

Furthermore, the dividend is currently well covered with FCF of $621 million during the quarter and nearly $164 million in dividends. For the full year, management expects the total dividend amount paid to be $655 million. DuPont currently covers this with FCF through the first 3 quarters.

Growth Outlook

DuPont recently completed the Spectrum acquisition this past August which is expected to be accretive to the business and increase overall top line growth through a broader and integrated set of offerings for critical healthcare applications in the electronics & industrial segment. Spectrum is a leader in specialty medical devices and components markets.

This, along with the recent accelerated buyback program the company completed, should provide a nice boost to DuPont's financials going forward. Furthermore, they launched an additional $2 billion buyback program expected to be completed by Q1.

After the end of this year, DuPont is expected to post some decent growth of roughly 7% for the next two years. I also expect cash flows to improve as well as the company continues to buy back a substantial amount of its shares.

Seeking Alpha

Cash from operations is expected to drop slightly by December of this year, while free cash flow is expected to grow steadily all the way through 2026. But as you can see, CFO is still expected to grow slightly to $2.11 billion by 2026. But with the way the company has been aggressively repurchasing shares, I expect them to exceed expectations.

Author creation

Valuation

Using the end of year earnings per share estimate of $3.46, this gives DuPont a current P/E of roughly 18.7x, both higher than the sector median of 14.7x and their 5-year average. But with the recent decline in share price, now is a great time to pick up a solid stock in my opinion. Investors know quality usually comes at a premium and sometimes these can trade at prices above their historical averages.

Additionally, they do offer some nice upside to their current price target of roughly $77. Me personally, I think the price here is great for dollar cost averaging. Until there's more clarity in the upcoming quarter, I expect the share price to trade in or around this range.

Seeking Alpha

The stock is also not trading too far off its book value per share at a ratio of just 1.1x. This is in comparison to peers Ecolab's (ECL) 7.3x and PPG Industries' (PPG) 4.3x. So, if you have a long-term outlook or are a buy-and-hold investor, DD is an attractive bargain currently.

Using The Dividend Discount Model brings me to a fair value of $78 for the company, in line with analysts' estimate of roughly $77. I decided to be a bit more conservative than the expected $1.61 annual dividend. Looking at recent history, I expect a $0.03 increase to this year's dividend, bringing the total annual payout to $1.56. This implies a P/E of roughly 23x and upside of nearly 21% for DuPont.

Author creation DDM

Risk & Catalysts

I think the largest factor DuPont currently faces is the uncertainty surrounding China. This will continue to place downward pressure on the share price, at least until Q4 earnings. And if things are worse than anticipated, this will likely cause a further decline. That's one reason why I suggested dollar-cost averaging here instead of starting a large position.

Another risk is a recession. Cyclical companies like DD face more pressure in economic downturns so a recession would likely continue to place pressure on the company. However, the business can potentially see some tailwinds if interest rates decline as expected and the economy avoids a recession. They also recently sold their 80% stake in the Delrin business. This provided management with upfront cash proceeds that can be deployed into future accretive acquisitions.

Investor Takeaway

DuPont is a credible and quality business that has underperformed the broader market over the past few years. With the recent headwinds in China, now may be the perfect opportunity to invest in a high-quality business. Additionally, DuPont pays a well-covered dividend that's likely to continue growing for the foreseeable future with their aggressive buybacks and expected earnings growth.

In 2023, the company disappointed and faced economic challenges, but they are on the right track as seen with the close of their Spectrum acquisition this past August. For investors looking for a quality stock that offers a safe dividend, and are willing to hold for the long term, DD may be the perfect fit for your portfolio.