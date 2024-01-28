Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DuPont: Is Now The Perfect Buying Opportunity?

Jan. 28, 2024 10:54 AM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) StockVZ, ECL, PPG
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • DuPont de Nemours stock has performed poorly in the past 5 years, down over 20%.
  • Recent weak demand in China has caused sales and earnings to fall below analysts' estimates.
  • With the recent share price decline, now may be the perfect opportunity to buy a high-quality stock like DuPont.
  • Although headwinds are expected to continue into Q4, investors get paid a well-covered dividend to wait for a share price recovery.
  • DuPont's share price decline now offers investors an opportunity for potential double-digit upside to their price target.

Opportunity Ahead Road Sign Post Over Blue Sky

ryasick

Introduction

If you've held DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) over the past 5 years, you're most likely in the red as the stock has not performed well, down more than 20%. In the last year alone, it is down double digits. So, the past

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
3.15K Followers
I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.