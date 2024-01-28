SCHD Vs. 'Us' After 3 Years: A Passive Vs. Active Dividend Showdown

PM Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

As an active investor, you need to keep yourself honest.

Are you adding value, or would you be better served buying an ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and using the newfound time to go golfing?

I sure hope that I am adding value, as I've never golfed and am not sure I'd enjoy it.

Unless you have markedly different goals than maximizing total returns (income, lower volatility, etc.), doing better than indices of reference is of the utmost importance.

Naturally one would compare to the S&P 500, as the index is one of the most well known and has become the standard in the investing world.

Can you beat it or not? If not, you're paying dearly for investing by yourself, and you'd be better served:

investing passively, or

finding better resources to make better decisions

In this article, I'll briefly review our performance against the S&P 500, because it does matter, but then I'll explain why the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a better index as its objectives are closer aligned with those of our portfolios.

I'll be using our Low Yield Portfolio for comparison.

The goal isn't just to gloat about performance, but to explain to passive investors what they're missing out on with their passive decisions.

Since the inception of the portfolio to the end of 2023, the Low Yield Portfolio returned a total of 59.8% vs the S&P 500's 33.6%.

DFT Low Yield vs SPY (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Our Investing philosophy

Our Low Yield Portfolio follows the following methodology:

Buy "All Weather" dividend stocks: Stocks with proven dividend growth track records which are backed by moat protected businesses.

Stocks with proven dividend growth track records which are backed by moat protected businesses. Buy them when they're low: Valuation is key. We enter our positions when the market significantly undervalues them.

Valuation is key. We enter our positions when the market significantly undervalues them. Sell them when they're high: It's a market of stocks, not a stock market. There's always something of very high quality worth buying, so it's usually a good idea to realize gains in overvalued positions.

It's a market of stocks, not a stock market. There's always something of very high quality worth buying, so it's usually a good idea to realize gains in overvalued positions. Get paid well to wait: Make sure the companies you own are paying a meaningful dividend which is growing at double digit rates.

At the macro, it's not too complicated.

A prime example of such a business is Home Depot (HD) which is shown on the chart below.

Home Depot is a beautiful business which embodies our strategy.

HD DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

It's been growing the dividends at double digits for decades, has periods of being undervalued and overvalued, which since the inception of the portfolio we've exploited.

To approximate the history of our position we got in at $260, got out at $380, got back in at $290, and now HD is $350.

When you consider the gains we locked in that's an average $180 gain per share traded, or a 69% return on the HD trade without dividends.

Note that the buy and holder who entered at $260 is only sitting on a 33% gain before dividends, highlighting the value of selling high, which many investors ignore.

HD is the 10th largest position of our portfolio, representing 3% of the portfolio.

We have a rule that any position can't be greater than 5% on cost, so we have many more positions which are working for us alongside HD.

Now let's take a look at the crowd favorite ETF.

Enter SCHD: The crowd favorite dividend ETF

Over the same 3-year period, SCHD returned 31%.

Our Low Yield Portfolio returned nearly double...

SCHD vs DFT Low Yield Portfolio (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Now why is discussing SCHD more relevant than the S&P 500?

SCHD is a dividend ETF which tracks the Dow Jones US Dividend 100. The best way to understand SCHD's holdings is therefore to understand the methodology for creating the index.

Let's take a look. Below is an extensive overview of how the index is built:

Purpose of the Index: This index is a collection of 100 companies that are known for consistently paying dividends to their shareholders for at least the last 10 years. Dividends are a portion of a company's profits given to shareholders. Criteria for Company Selection: Companies are chosen based on certain criteria: They must have paid dividends every year for at least 10 years.

They need to have a minimum Full Market Capitalization of $500 million. This is like measuring how big and valuable the company is.

They require a minimum Average Daily Trading Volume of $2 million over three months, showing how much their stock is traded. Ranking Process: Companies that meet these criteria are then ranked based on their Indicated Annual Dividend (IAD) yield. This is calculated by dividing the annual dividend amount (excluding special dividends) by the stock’s price. The higher the yield, the better the rank. Only the top half of these companies are considered for selection. Selecting the Top 100 Companies: The final selection of the top 100 companies is based on four key financial measures, each given equal weight: Free Cash Flow to Total Debt Ratio: This measures how much cash a company has after paying its debts.

Return on Equity: This is a measure of how efficiently a company uses its shareholders' equity to generate profit.

IAD Yield: The dividend yield as explained above.

Five-Year Dividend Growth Rate: This shows how much a company’s dividend has grown over the past five years. Companies are given a score based on these factors, and the top 100 are chosen for the index. Maintaining the Index Composition: The index is reviewed annually. Existing companies can stay if they are among the top 200 based on the scoring. New companies are added based on their rank until there are 100 companies in the index. If two new companies have the same score, the one with the higher dividend yield is chosen. Weighting of Companies in the Index: Every quarter, the index is adjusted so that no single company or industry sector is too dominant. A single company can’t make up more than 4% of the index, and a single industry sector can’t make up more than 25%.

In summary, the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index selects financially strong and stable companies that have a consistent record of paying dividends. The selection and weighting process ensures a diverse and balanced representation of such companies.

Similarities between our strategy and the SCHD

Reading through the methodology, I couldn't help but notice that they would be focusing on very similar stocks to us. No doubt they're screening for 10 years of dividend growth. In most cases so are we. They're then focusing on cash flow generation, dividend growth rates, and generating some yield.

...So are we.

The top 30 stocks comprise 85% of the fund's holdings and so are very representative of the entire portfolio.

Fund Name Quantity % of Assets Market Value Cumulative Weight Broadcom (AVGO) 2,072,180 4.82% $2.5B 4.82% AbbVie (ABBV) 14,076,235 4.44% $2.3B 9.26% Merck & Co. (MRK) 19,277,746 4.39% $2.3B 13.65% Amgen (AMGN) 7,312,680 4.32% $2.3B 17.97% Home Depot (HD) 6,268,277 4.26% $2.2B 22.23% Texas Instruments (TXN) 12,725,579 4.24% $2.2B 26.47% Cisco Systems (CSCO) 40,573,534 3.99% $2.1B 30.46% Verizon Communications (VZ) 51,630,248 3.89% $2.0B 34.35% Coca-Cola (KO) 33,480,313 3.80% $2.0B 38.15% Chevron (CVX) 13,547,072 3.68% $1.9B 41.83% PepsiCo (PEP) 11,662,833 3.67% $1.9B 45.50% Pfizer (PFE) 64,812,434 3.50% $1.8B 49.00% United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) 11,382,196 3.44% $1.8B 52.44% BlackRock (BLK) 2,208,616 3.34% $1.8B 55.78% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 3,527,130 3.08% $1.6B 58.86% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 6,483,448 2.96% $1.6B 61.82% Blackstone (BX) 11,169,333 2.57% $1.4B 64.39% Altria Group (MO) 27,927,029 2.15% $1.1B 66.54% Illinois Tool (ITW) 4,330,430 2.13% $1.1B 68.67% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 24,501,941 1.95% $1.0B 70.62% EOG Resources (EOG) 9,163,040 1.93% $1.0B 72.55% 3M (MMM) 8,686,699 1.79% $939.4M 74.34% Valero Energy (VLO) 5,557,254 1.37% $718.4M 75.71% Ford Motor (F) 61,867,994 1.32% $693.7M 77.03% Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 5,322,026 1.24% $651.9M 78.27% Allstate (ALL) 4,116,395 1.22% $640.4M 79.49% ONEOK (OKE) 9,166,365 1.21% $636.7M 80.70% Newmont (NEM) 18,135,698 1.21% $635.5M 81.91% Fastenal (FAST) 8,991,069 1.20% $629.3M 83.11% Paychex (PAYX) 5,049,792 1.18% $620.8M 84.29% Click to enlarge

Many of the positions which are on this table (nearly all of them) are part of our coverage, or have been in the past.

Broadcom (AVGO) is the largest position of the SCHD at 4.8% weight. It's also our largest position at 5.8%.

AVGO DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

We have also done very well with AVGO since the inception of the portfolio, and it remains the largest position after having trimmed it twice.

10 of the stocks from the SCHD's top 30 are part of our portfolio.

BlackRock (BLK) is another top 10 position in both portfolios.

BLK DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

We've accumulated our position in BLK over the past 18 months.

Amgen (AMGN) is a top 5 position in both portfolios.

AMGN DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Yet over the past 3 years, annualized SCHD has returned 9.5%, while the low yield portfolio has returned 16.8%.

7.3% annual outperformance is pretty decent.

So why, if our methodologies are so similar, have we nearly doubled SCHD's returns?

There are a few reasons which we'll explore now.

The active investor's edge

The active investor has an edge that the SCHD passive investor doesn't have.

1. Sector rotation

Active investors have the flexibility to engage in sector rotation, a strategy where they shift their investments from one sector of the economy to another based on market trends, economic forecasts, or changes in the business cycle.

By doing this, active investors can target sectors that are poised for growth or are undervalued, potentially leading to higher dividend yields and capital appreciation.

In contrast, an ETF like SCHD follows a fixed index that may not adapt quickly to changing market conditions, limiting opportunities for tactical shifts in response to economic or sector-specific developments.

Since 2020, there have been a number of sector or industry rotations which we've benefited from.

Namely:

The energy trade from late 2020 to 2022, where energy majors like Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) were some of the easiest investments to ride out.

The semiconductor trade, which was very profitable to us in 2023 and continuing in 2024 through Broadcom, IBM (IBM), and Digital Realty (DLR), among others.

But avoiding sectors and industries is just as important here. We've done this multiple times:

Avoiding tech in 2022: We posted positive returns in a year when the index was down.

Avoiding utilities in 2023: We cut out utility exposure to 0, not witnessing any harm to our portfolios from the underperformance of this sector.

Avoiding office REITs since 2021: We have stayed away from the slow motion trainwreck undoing of office REITs.

Talking about REITs, that's one of the most alarming elements.

We've been telling members that REITs are among the best equity investment opportunities in the entire second half of 2023.

Their returns in the last two months of the year, and our expectation of returns from the sector in 2024, have given us a huge leg-up on SCHD which does not invest in REITs.

While this makes the ETF potentially interesting for REIT investors who don't want to analyze anything else, it makes it at best, an incomplete vehicle which must be complemented by REIT investments.

In 2023 and 2024, not being exposed to REITs might be the biggest investing mistake possible.

As rates come down, the sector will go back up. We've seen this cycle time and time again.

2. Timing Investments

Active investors can strategically time their stock purchases to capitalize on market dips. This timing can lead to acquiring stocks at lower prices, maximizing dividend yield as a percentage of the purchase price.

They can also use market volatility to their advantage, buying stocks when they are undervalued and potentially selling them when they are overvalued.

Passive ETFs, on the other hand, are generally rebalanced on a set schedule, which may not always align with optimal buying or selling times.

Being able to "buy low and sell high" is what gives active investors an edge. If we're not formalizing a framework to buy low and sell high, we're not realizing the shift of value that occurs with changes in market conditions.

Looking back through our archives, 3M (MMM) is a very clear example of this.

We avoided the stock prior to 2020 where we bought it for an average of $145, sold it for an average of $190 a year and a half later, and never looked back.

MMM DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

What would have been a very bad investment for someone holding for 4 years, was a great one for us because we used the market to our advantage.

SCHD investors would be hard pressed to generate value for their portfolios through such means.

3. Better stock selection

Active investors have the autonomy to handpick individual stocks based on a wide range of criteria, including dividend history, company fundamentals, growth potential, and management quality.

This tailored approach allows for a more personalized portfolio that aligns with specific investment goals, risk tolerance, and income needs.

In contrast, SCHD and similar ETFs adhere to a predetermined set of rules for stock selection, which may include stocks that an active investor would otherwise avoid based on more nuanced or forward-looking assessments.

From the list of 30 stocks which comprise the 85% of SCHD's assets, there are a few names that jump out of the list to me as overvalued, or too slow growth for their yield.

SCHD's filters hasn't weeded these stocks out, despite them being counterproductive to the goals of the astute dividend investor.

Cisco (CSCO) is such a stock. While it once was a fast growing dividend stock, CSCO has only grown its dividend at a 3% CAGR during the past 5 years. Its one year growth rate was just 2.6%.

CSCO DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

At its current price of $52 it yields 3%, which just really isn't enough yield to justify the slowly increasing dividend.

Same could go for Kimberly-Clark (KMB).

Despite the whole 1% higher yield than CSCO, KMB's 4% yield doesn't grow at more than a 3% annual rate.

KMB DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

These type of stocks hold down the SCHD without many investors realizing it.

Yes these are safe, established businesses, and yes they have swings in valuations, but they are too mature and not growing enough to fully support our dividend ambitions.

Conclusion

We've covered a lot of ground, and I hope that investors will leave this takeaway convinced that active investors who:

approach the markets with a pragmatic, return oriented mindset.

employ common sense when performing stock selection.

even if they make certain mistakes...

...will generally reap the rewards of their decisions over multiple years.

Does the time spent generating superior returns pay off?

You bet it does.

Two extreme examples, but which reflects the gaps from years 1 through 3 show the differential in performance between the S&P 500 and our Low Yield Portfolio.

This chart from investor.gov shows the evolution of $100,000 compounding at 16.8% (the Low Yield Portfolio's return) vs 10.8% (the S&P 500's return) vs 4.8%.

investor.gov

Every percentage point of outperformance will pay for itself many times over throughout the years.

Active investors still have their word to say in the age of passive ETF investing.