Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD Vs. 'Us' After 3 Years: A Passive Vs. Active Dividend Showdown

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SCHD is a crowd favorite dividend ETF.
  • How does it fare against us Seeking Alpha active dividend investors?
  • A review of why active dividend investors have more opportunities than passive investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Freedom Tribe get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

As an active investor, you need to keep yourself honest.

Are you adding value, or would you be better served buying an ETF like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY

Our Low Yield  Dividend Portfolio  has produced annualized returns of 16.8% in the past 3 years vs  the S&P 500s 10.8%: Look 6% average annual outperformance is a huge difference.

If you invest $100,000, Joining the Dividend Freedom Tribe in January 2021, and following the strategy with a $100,000 portfolio would have netted you $23,316 more than investing in the S&P 500.

At the rate offered to you today of $385/year, if you had $100,000 to invest then let me tell you:

The DFT would have paid for itself 17x over. Join Today >>

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
42.21K Followers

Robert & Sam Kovac are a father & son team specializing in building diversifed dividend portfolios. Robert has 40 years of experience as a software engineer at investment and retail banks, insurance companies, clearing houses, and the European Commission. Sam has passed levels 1 of both the CFA & CAIA programs and he holds a Masters of Economics from Sciences Po Paris, one of France’s most selective schools.

Together they lead the investing group The Dividend Freedom Tribe where they help investors achieve their retirement goals with analysis of the 120 best dividend stocks. Features include: a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors available via chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HD, AVGO, ABBV, AMGN, TXN, CVX, PFE, UPS, BLK, LMT, ADP, MO, EOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (158)

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Article Update Yesterday, 9:10 AM
Comments (2.14K)
Hi!
If you enjoyed reading this article make sure you smash that "follow" button.

Robert & I have committed to publishing a lot more content in 2024 than we did in 2023.

We've already published 6 articles in less than one month for SA vs 30 in the whole of 2023.

So make sure you hit follow as we've got lots of cool stuff cooking.

Happy investing,

Sam
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (2.84K)
Just buy CGDV.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (3.46K)
@Maxlzzp must say a little different grouping of stocks than you normally see with AIG, RTX, LMT. Not sure why the big owning of tobacco. Not much growth there.
rollwave2024 profile picture
rollwave2024
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (8.87K)
@Maxlzzp agreed .CGGR is also quite interesting for growth moving forward as it simply isn't tech including the mag 7. CGUS seems to be a broad based ETF that simply has bit better quality holdings than SPY- all 3 so far have been very impressive. Well managed active ETF's have their benefits including me not worrying when to buy/sell holdings and allowing me to do my daily tasks without spending too much time with investing.
h
hborchids
Yesterday, 8:54 PM
Comments (1)
You are not subtracting out the tax consequences of your methodology. My guess, if you did, a person like me that has a combined state/fed tax obligation of 34% would not see much of a difference between the SCHD and your approach. SCHD may in fact be superior.
j
jthom57
Yesterday, 7:01 PM
Comments (35)
Do you have performance numbers that go back further in time?
j
jthom57
Yesterday, 7:00 PM
Comments (35)
What told you guys to avoid 3M? Thanks
B
BOB 135524
Yesterday, 10:30 PM
Comments (251)
@jthom57 I should have! The mass tort mess they are in will be a long time resolving---a long time.
Skip Kapur profile picture
Skip Kapur
Yesterday, 5:03 PM
Comments (2.46K)
Excellent article. The description of the SCHD index methodology is the best I've seen. Well done.

I took a very different road. After retiring at 54, 11 years ago, dividends were the way I paid my bills. I'd always owned individual dividend growth companies so I converted my S&P 500 based 401(k) funds to individual companies over a 2 year cycle.

I did okay. My process was reasonably rigorous, and I learned a lot from SA writers in the DGI community. My portfolio doubled over 8 years or so.

However, I found that SCHD was outperforming about 50% of my individual holdings. Futher, it was less work and stressful owning SCHD. So in December 2021, I began a process of shifting from individual companies to ETFs - SCHD, JEPI, JEPQ, DIVO and three others. The individual companies that remain are strong total return performers - MA, V, LMT, GD, PAYX and so on.

A significant amount of my time has been freed up. The income has increased, and total return is just slightly under the S&P 500. With lower volatility.

Sharing my thoughts in the interest of furthering the debate. I'm totally not convinced that my road is a better one for most. But, it works for me.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Yesterday, 5:11 PM
Comments (3.46K)
@Skip Kapur I’m in those ETF’s incl DIVO. The combo of DIVO, JEPI, JEPQ produces a nice yield, solid return as well.
I’m about half stocks, half ETF’s & funds, also about 1/3 fixed income.
rollwave2024 profile picture
rollwave2024
Yesterday, 6:26 PM
Comments (8.87K)
@Skip Kapur total return including dividends for past 12 months on SCHD is 4 percent, S and P has returned 22 percent , huge underperformance. Yes this is just the past 12 months but clearly shows some of its weakness particularly for those not near retirement.
invest2bfree profile picture
invest2bfree
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (779)
@rollwave2024 Go back to the top of 2021 and compare.

SCHD did not go down like S&P.
F
Fgh6789
Yesterday, 2:36 PM
Comments (320)
Allen Rothman Beat me to it. You ignore taxes. By your description, you may not even be waiting for long-term capital gains treatment. Unless in an IRA, your method would decimate returns.
rollwave2024 profile picture
rollwave2024
Yesterday, 10:56 AM
Comments (8.87K)
SCHD has had a terrible couple years, almost like saying outperformed VNQ
hkanchor profile picture
hkanchor
Yesterday, 9:54 AM
Comments (13)
Robert, Sam…I normally don’t read SA articles with the level of attention I did yours here. In fact I’ve gone back to the beginning and reread it several times because it was so compelling.
I’m fairly new to SA and investing for that matter. For three decades I left it up to my company provident fund manager by maximizing the voluntary contribution and that was pretty much how I managed (or rather, let my discretionary income be managed).
A few years ago I had a disastrous outcome after a spine surgery. I’ve had 9 more operations since to try to fix what the surgeon botched. Unfortunately I live in Hong Kong where the legal system is out of reach of the average schmuck as there is no contingency litigation allowed here. You have to cough up an enormous amount of money to retain a lawyer and the whole judicial system is stacked against the patient in medico legal cases thanks to a compliant government that made it almost impossible to sue negligent doctors. Without droning on any further can I ask what ETF’s you would deem as ideal as possible as this excellent piece of yours above unmasks the deficiencies of SCHD. I want to be able to make sure my spouse is cared for and has the resources to live without worrying about our finances constantly. Aside from my spine deformity I am suffering other comorbidities that are expected to cut short my days. My spouse of 3 decades will outlive me by a very long time and my only priority now as my health is now out of my hands, is to make sure she has the means to live comfortably if frugally and not have to come out of retirement to put food on the table. Any advice you can offer within whatever rules SA dictates would be be very very gratefully appreciated. My very best to you both.
jakeelwood5 profile picture
jakeelwood5
Today, 3:09 AM
Comments (1.95K)
@hkanchor I notice no one has answered your question. I would get a good financial advisor to help both you and your wife. I use an options specialist who has no access to my funds, but can manage them, although I don't allow transactions without my permission.
I have invested heavily in energy companies that pay high dividends or distributions, like ET.
I am sorry for your medical troubles. I have several friends in similar circumstances.
hkanchor profile picture
hkanchor
Today, 4:26 AM
Comments (13)
@jakeelwood5 really appreciate you taking the time to reach out. A couple people actually did mention DIVO. I’m in so much pain I can’t focus on anything for long making stockpicking a dangerous and very risky proposition. That’s why I was hoping to find the ideal ETF that grows and offers income. I’ve looked at so many. There are plenty that offer juicy yields but the NAV is stagnant at best and usually just goes down and down. Financial advisors are a dodgy bunch here not to say there aren’t good ones but that will mean 1-200 bips of our portfolio value a year lopped off every year. I’m kind of in a bind
c
cmst
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (114)
@hkanchor Sorry to hear of your medical problems. Aside from those, my situation is somewhat similar. I, too, expect that my wife of 3 decades will outlive me by many years. In early 2021 I switched my investment goals from growth to "dividend growth" - trying to generate a growing stream of dividend income. Some time that year I found the Dividend Freedom Tribe and subscribed to their services. I eventually quit, not because I was unhappy with the service, but because of a concern that on any given day I could have a heart attack or get hit by a car and leave my wife a portfolio of 30-40 stocks that she would not know what to do with (she's not incapable, she's just never shown any interest in it). For that reason alone, I switched the equity portion of my portfolio entirely into SCHD. The only "deficiencies" I see in SCHD are the under-representation of big tech stocks, which has kept its performance below that of the S&P recently, and the lack of REITs, which has reduced its dividend income. However, I feel the S&P is significantly overvalued specifically because of those big tech stocks and I believe REITs are vulnerable because I think real estate in general is overvalued. Plus, I am happy with SCHD - especially considering their full 12 year history rather than just the last 3 years. All that said, I think I will sign up again for the Dividend Freedom Tribe for a portion of the portfolio because I do like their methodology and you can't fault their returns. I'll just leave my wife instructions that when I'm gone she can just follow the recommendations that come with the service, and if she doesn't want to deal with 30-40 individual stocks, sell 'em all and invest the proceeds in SCHD. At that point, any capital gains tax would be a small price to pay for peace of mind.
d
dividendwest
Yesterday, 9:28 AM
Comments (73)
Nice article. But ti be honest I think most people would struggle with picking individual stocks. I could probably pick 3-5 stocks to complement SCHD.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Yesterday, 9:39 AM
Comments (3.46K)
@dividendwest There are about 40 stocks in low price yield. That’s crazy.
He answered me by saying returning Mid-Yield & High-Yield are as good.
That’s totally false.
caperdory profile picture
caperdory
Yesterday, 9:27 AM
Comments (1.42K)
With your buy/sell charts I am surprised the differential isn't even more
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Yesterday, 11:43 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@caperdory i mean cmon bro, its a chart, not a magic carpet
M
MrSlate
Yesterday, 8:53 AM
Comments (1.87K)
Thanks for your thoughtful comparative analysis of these approaches to dividend/ dividend- growth types of investments. I tend to view my primary role as an asset allocator for my retirement portfolio coupled with some room for individual or sector tactical income focused selections- energy midstreams, reits, BDCs (20% of portfolio) - where I use SCHD to dampen volatility and provide some downside protection and sequence of return related risks as I approach retirement. More specifically, my 54% stock-total return fund/ETF allocation consists of 22% SCHD-6% CVX/XOM(inflation-geopolitical hedge) for a dividend equity income approach coupled with 13% to Oakmark Fund ( flexible value-up 31% in 2023) and 13% to Vanguard Primecap Core (garp health-tech focused up 23% in 2023)-two funds I have held for more than 20 years. These allocations work reasonably well together to capture the ups and downs of investment styles and manage risk associated with high PE/ highly concentrated stock index funds, although my personal goal or benchmark not tied to the S&P 500. Best Wishes.
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Yesterday, 9:07 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@MrSlate Thanks for reading and sharing your strategy too!

Happy investing,

Sam
Magic Pants Dividend Growth Investing profile picture
Magic Pants Dividend Growth Investing
Yesterday, 8:51 AM
Comments (29)
Great start to your new portfolio. Your strategy makes a lot of sense. I typically like to see a 10YR CAGR chart on any strategy before buying in. I will be following.

A few quick questions:

How do you manage position sizing?
Do you have rules for minimum and maximum position sizes?
When you decide to SELL, do you exit the position entirely or take it to the minimum?
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Yesterday, 9:07 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@Magic Pants Dividend Growth Investing

Thanks.

Great questions.

So we classify our positions into all weather/fair weather, this is regarding the dividend policy.

All weather positions can be as much as 5% of portfolio on cost. They can rise from there. They'll usually be initiated at 2% of the portfolio, allowing to double down again and again.

Fair weather positions can be 2.5% of the portfolio on cost. Usually started at 1% of the portfolio.

We don't sell just because a stock goes above our weight. AVGO soared to nearly 10% of this portfolio before we started taking some gains.

We exit gradually: sometimes this leads to an entire exit, sometimes only to a partial exit.

Happy investing,

Sam
A
Allen Rothman
Yesterday, 8:17 AM
Comments (234)
Your comparison of SCHD and your strategy is not fair because it fails to take taxes into account. If you want to enjoy the benefits of active management (more upside capture/fewer drawdowns), you have to accept the cost (more friction/higher taxes).
C
Concerned Retiree
Yesterday, 9:39 PM
Comments (19)
@Allen Rothman If you use an IRA, the taxes happen on the withdrawals vs. the sells, unless you are fortunate enough to have it all in a Roth IRA. Many authors on SA use tax deferred vehicles for their portfolios to avoid the tax discussion. (Your capital gains, qualified dividend income, etc. gets converted to ordinary income, which is unpleasant, but the tax impact on the amount withdrawn is “equal.”) With the higher tax deferred returns over the years, you presumably have more to withdraw, but I doubt anyone believes tax rates are going down in the long-term.

ETF’s and funds will also throw off tax consequences along the way that you have no control over. That also impacts any comparison, especially if part of your portfolio isn’t in a tax deferred account.

Personally, I don’t find these attempts to compare strategies and prove what strategy is better particularly useful. I also keep in mind the fact that authors are marketing their services. I don’t know what Buffett would say now (he’s gotten gloomier on the prospects for the US recently) but it used to be difficult to argue with his “put it in the S&P 500” advice. To-date, I haven’t been smart enough to follow that advice.
A
AlphaVoyageur
Yesterday, 10:50 PM
Comments (848)
@Concerned Retiree "ETF’s and funds will also throw off tax consequences along the way that you have no control over."

What do you have in mind? It's obvious for mutual funds (capital gains distributions) but less obvious for ETFs.
C
Concerned Retiree
Today, 3:35 AM
Comments (19)
@AlphaVoyageur ETF’s based on International Indexes can have non qualified dividends and foreign withholding taxes (you may or may not get a foreign tax credit or even a deduction for the withholding). Actively managed ETF’s and those that use options can also have capital gains distributions, etc. While US passive Index funds tend to be very tax efficient, I’m not an expert or tax advisor and I’m not going to comment on whether or not there are situations that could lead to capital gains distributions from those. When I was talking about ETF’s, I was speaking more broadly than SCHD, etc., which was the main focus of the comparison used in the article. That’s somewhat inconsistent. I realize that my comment may have been more confusing than I intended, so my apologies for that.
ikswo123 profile picture
ikswo123
Yesterday, 4:55 AM
Comments (1.98K)
If a dividend investor uses a historic yield chart similar to those available on Ycharts they can see a long term average yield, and high and low yield ranges. For HD in the example above average yield is 2.29%, low three year low 1.59% and 3 year high 2.96%. Just buy when the yield is above average and sell/trim when below average.

A similar approach when investing in SCHD shows a min yield of 2.69%, average 3.08% and high of 4.37%. A similar approach would also yield great results. But this is active management versus passive management and most people understandably hold SCHD to do the hard work for them.

It's not rocket science. Either option is fine, but each investor needs to stay in their lane/comfort zone. Good luck to all.
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Yesterday, 5:48 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@ikswo123 Yep the DFT charts presented here do exactly what you say.
The dark blue zone is the 25% of times the yield has been the highest, the dark red 25% of times it has been the lowest, and the light blue and light red further separate around the median.
A
AlphaVoyageur
Yesterday, 1:08 AM
Comments (848)
How do you determine overvalued and undervalued?
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Yesterday, 5:50 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@AlphaVoyageur Valuation for the dividend investor is determined in 3 ways (this works assuming a strong underlying business):

-Valuation relative to history: the DFT charts do this, suggesting historical dividend ranges
-Valuation relative to future expectations: the rate of growth of dividends (supported by cashflow growth, buybacks or payout ratio expansion) influences how much yield we require of it. This rate might be lower or higher than we've witnessed in the past.
-Valuation relative to other opportunities: peers, but also other sectors. For instance we're not rushing to buy CVX despite it being at a price which we would have liked during the oil bull run.
A
AlphaVoyageur
Yesterday, 1:07 AM
Comments (848)
How about giving us some statistics for the length of your holding periods?
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Yesterday, 5:53 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@AlphaVoyageur I'd have to get Robert to extract that for us but it's a good idea.
A few examples from this portfolio.

AVGO: First bought in 2020, first sold in 2023.
BAH: First bought in 2021, first sold in 2023
AFL: First bought in 2021, first sold in 2023

It is rare that we sell within a year. It has happened, but 18-36 months has been a more normal holding period.
C
CJlove4all
Yesterday, 12:08 AM
Comments (3.07K)
How do we buy your etf?
rollwave2024 profile picture
rollwave2024
28 Jan. 2024
Comments (8.87K)
What about actively managed etfs like Cgdv which have way outperformed SPX last two years. :think I will leave it to capital group
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Yesterday, 5:56 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@rollwave2024 Sorry I can't possibly comment on some small actively managed ETF which I know nothing about.
Happy investing
Sam
rollwave2024 profile picture
rollwave2024
Yesterday, 8:01 AM
Comments (8.87K)
@Robert & Sam Kovacs An ETF with AUM of 6 billion is small? Trades 45 million dollars a day- much larger than the average ETF. Capital Group is a rather large firm fellas.
B
Bassbull
28 Jan. 2024
Comments (29)
Picking the 3 year chart for schd is really anomalous, it has been caught up wtih the bond yields being so good and not looking as favorable because of that, with not much tech to take advantage of recent AI trend. Watch this year, interest rates are down so those bonds wont look so good and those investors will switch back to dividend growth enmasse.
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Yesterday, 5:57 AM
Comments (2.14K)
@Bassbull It's the since inception date of the portfolio, if I had more I'd give it to you. 3 years is not as good as 5 years, but it's better than 1 or 2 years, and until you have 4 years, you really can't present more than 3 years.
Our portfolios are dividend portfolios so have also been negatively impacted just like SCHD by the factors you present, yet have done much better than SCHD despite these factors.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.