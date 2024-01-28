Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 28

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 2/7 2/29 0.45 0.5 11.11% 3.84% 49 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 2/14 2/29 0.35 0.37 5.71% 0.84% 15 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 2/29 3/15 0.55 0.6 9.09% 1.03% 14 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 2/14 3/1 0.6775 0.705 4.06% 4.78% 14 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 3/28 5/13 1.75 1.77 1.14% 2.70% 42 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 2/9 3/1 0.47 0.51 8.51% 1.39% 13 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 2/15 3/1 0.625 0.65 4.00% 5.12% 54 Cadence Bank (CADE) 3/14 4/1 0.235 0.25 6.38% 3.38% 11 Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 2/6 2/21 0.11 0.1125 2.27% 3.42% 8 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 3/18 4/15 0.75 0.81 8.00% 2.89% 64 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 4/2 4/24 0.29 0.31 6.90% 2.68% 17 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 3/6 3/28 0.79 CAD 0.845 CAD 6.96% 2.02% 29 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 2/2 2/12 1.045 1.055 0.96% 9.28% 12 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 2/1 2/15 0.48 0.55 14.58% 2.96% 7 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 2/6 2/23 0.24 0.25 4.17% 3.82% 7 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 1/31 2/15 0.225 0.25 11.11% 1.04% 32 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 2/7 2/22 0.25 0.26 4.00% 2.80% 12 GATX Corporation (GATX) 2/29 3/31 0.55 0.58 5.45% 1.83% 14 Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 2/7 2/22 0.22 0.23 4.55% 4.47% 14 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 2/9 2/28 0.16 0.17 6.25% 2.03% 9 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 2/2 2/15 0.23 0.24 4.35% 3.72% 11 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 3/7 4/2 1.18 1.22 3.39% 4.03% 52 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 2/5 2/14 0.8675 0.88 1.44% 12.22% 11 NiSource Inc. (NI) 2/2 2/20 0.25 0.265 6.00% 4.11% 13 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 3/6 3/15 0.6 0.61 1.67% 4.55% 15 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 2/8 2/23 1.35 1.69 25.19% 3.74% 12 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 2/22 3/8 0.65 0.66 1.54% 4.30% 11 Park National Corporation (PRK) 2/15 3/8 1.05 1.06 0.95% 3.15% 7 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 3/14 4/19 0.374 0.407 8.82% 3.01% 26 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 3/14 4/1 0.2 0.21 5.00% 4.15% 13 SJW Group (SJW) 2/2 3/1 0.38 0.4 5.26% 2.66% 57 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 2/26 3/12 0.9 0.91 1.11% 0.82% 51 Truxton Corporation (OTCPK:TRUX) 3/8 3/25 0.38 0.43 13.16% 2.69% 12 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 2/8 2/23 0.23 0.24 4.35% 3.27% 12 Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 2/20 3/8 0.605 0.67 10.74% 2.08% 7 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 29 (Ex-Div 1/30)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 2/14 0.247 59.47 4.98% 11 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 2/15 0.32 80.92 1.58% 30 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 2/14 0.515 27.41 7.52% 27 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 2/15 0.2825 17.44 6.48% 6 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 2/15 0.48 48.85 3.93% 21 Morgan Stanley (MS) 2/15 0.85 87.73 3.88% 10 NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) 2/15 0.565 41.13 5.49% 34 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 2/15 0.4875 38.73 5.03% 68 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 4/15 0.123333 37.98 3.90% 14 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 2/13 1.3 164.09 3.17% 20 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) 2/15 1.9 245.96 3.09% 6 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 2/7 0.2 361.36 0.22% 31 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jan 30 (Ex-Div 1/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 2/15 0.1725 17.15 4.02% 13 Aon plc (AON) 2/15 0.615 301.9 0.81% 12 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 2/15 0.27 21.1 5.12% 13 AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 2/22 0.41 131.7 1.25% 30 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 2/15 0.43 275.45 0.62% 23 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 2/15 0.17 14.91 4.56% 21 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 2/15 0.1525 15.6 3.91% 21 Fastenal Company (FAST) 2/29 0.39 68.4 2.28% 25 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 11/16 0.25 95.86 1.04% 31 Graham Holdings Company (GHC) 2/15 1.72 737.04 0.93% 8 Realty Income Corporation (O) 2/15 0.2565 54.97 5.60% 31 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 3/1 0.88 71.37 4.93% 12 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jan 31 (Ex-Div 2/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) 2/14 0.13 76.88 0.68% 30 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 2/16 1.02 686.88 0.59% 20 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 11/15 0.55 74.28 2.96% 6 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 3/1 0.36 104.19 1.38% 8 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 11/20 1.35 234.26 2.31% 7 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 2/16 0.3875 37.03 4.19% 13 Click to enlarge

Thursday Feb 1 (Ex-Div 2/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 3/25 0.72 170.68 1.69% 20 Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) 11/13 1.055 45.47 9.28% 11 Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) 11/9 0.25 41.39 2.42% 10 Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) 11/13 0.24 25.84 3.72% 10 IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 2/28 0.83 92.57 3.59% 12 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 11/16 0.145 14.47 4.01% 13 Matthews International Corporation (MATW) 12/11 0.24 34.33 2.80% 29 MPLX LP (MPLX) 11/13 0.85 37.9 8.97% 11 NiSource Inc. (NI) 11/20 0.265 25.82 4.11% 12 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 12/15 0.19 29.8 2.55% 11 Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) 11/20 0.39 30.41 5.13% 8 SJW Group (SJW) 12/1 0.4 60.08 2.66% 56 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 2/15 0.34 53.74 2.53% 36 Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) 11/17 0.44 48.15 3.66% 32 Click to enlarge

Friday Feb 2 (Ex-Div 2/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 2/13 0.3 140.5 0.85% 10 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 3/14 0.52 70.88 2.93% 11 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 11/14 0.2 29.03 2.76% 9 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 2/5 0.225 2.1% American Tower Corporation (AMT) 2/1 1.7 3.4% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 2/2 0.42 3.0% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 2/1 0.6 4.8% Brady Corporation (BRC) 1/31 0.235 1.6% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 1/31 0.42 4.6% City Holding Company (CHCO) 1/31 0.715 2.7% Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 2/5 0.25 0.2% Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 1/31 0.71 2.2% Edison International (EIX) 1/31 0.78 4.6% The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 1/31 0.06 0.2% EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 1/31 0.91 3.2% First United Corporation (FUNC) 2/1 0.2 3.5% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 2/1 0.225 0.7% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 1/31 0.02508 2.5% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 1/31 0.1 2.3% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1/31 1.05 2.4% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 2/1 0.29 0.4% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 1/31 0.455 0.9% Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 2/5 0.48 2.7% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 1/31 1.47 4.5% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 1/31 0.465 1.7% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 1/31 0.405 0.6% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 2/1 0.3 4.1% The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 2/5 1.55 4.1% Pentair plc (PNR) 2/2 0.23 1.3% Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:QNTO) 2/5 0.13 4.7% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 2/1 0.2 4.2% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 1/31 0.46 1.7% Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 1/31 0.1625 5.8% Stryker Corporation (SYK) 1/31 0.8 1.0% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1/31 1.02 CAD 5.0% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 1/31 0.28 4.3% Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB) 2/1 0.34 3.0% UDR, Inc. (UDR) 1/31 0.42 4.6% Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 2/1 0.36 4.7% Universal Corporation (UVV) 2/5 0.8 5.5% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 2/1 0.665 6.3% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 1/31 0.88 1.4% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 1/31 2.45 2.6% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

