Chris Hayward

After the bell last year Thursday, we received fourth quarter results from chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Like many names in the semiconductor space, Intel has seen its shares surge in recent months as investors expect dramatic revenue rises coming from the coming artificial intelligence ("AI") revolution boosting chip sales. Unfortunately, Intel's current quarter guidance left a lot to be desired, halting the tremendous rally quite suddenly.

Up into early 2022, Intel was generating more than $18 billion in revenue each quarter. However, given some economic softness and the company falling behind competitors, the top line plunged over the next few quarters, dropping below $12 billion in Q1 2023. While the company has been talking about returning to the glory days over time, this was not expected to be a "V" shaped revenue recovery where things snap back just as quick.

Intel has certainly made some progress, as Q4 2023 revenues came in at more than $15.4 billion. That figure was up 10% over the prior year period, and it beat street estimates by more than $200 million. The company beat analyst revenue expectations in each quarter last year, reversing a number of misses seen in the prior year. The growth was led by the Client Computing Group, which as management discussed on the call, was due to normalizing inventories and strength in the gaming and commercial segments.

Intel Segment Revenue (Q4 2023 Earnings Report)

The large drop in revenues also had a dramatic impact on margins, actually sending the company to an adjusted loss in Q1 2023. Management has worked to fix that problem, and the revenue rebound has certainly helped. Non-GAAP gross margins in Q4 2023 were up five percentage points year over year, while primary operating expenses were down 11%. This led to a surge in the operating margin from 4.3% to 16.7%, along with a dramatic rebound in Non-GAAP earnings per share. A 54 cent adjusted profit was reported in Q4, and while still well off levels from a few years back, the result did beat the street by nearly a dime.

Unfortunately, Intel's progress has hit a major speed bump at the moment. Management is calling for first quarter of 2024 revenue to be in a range of $12.2 billion to $13.2 billion. The top end of that guidance was nearly $1 billion below the street's average estimate of $14.16 billion. Management said that results are coming in at the lower end of their seasonality range for the core businesses, and also talked about some exited businesses providing revenue headwinds. Additionally, there are material inventory corrections at some of the smaller segments like Mobileye and PSG. As seen below, Q1 was supposed to have the highest revenue growth rate of 2024, but that the midpoint, only 8.4% of growth is expected. It may not be a surprise then that adjusted earnings guidance of 13 cents was just a fraction of the 32 cents that analysts were looking for.

Intel Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Perhaps what worried me most was management's commentary on where things are currently. It seemed like there was a celebration of things just not being as bad as they used to be. There was a reiteration of guidance for the Data Center segment to show growth this year, but that's not enough progress for most investors. Competitors like Nvidia (NVDA) are showing massive growth in this key area, showing more year over year dollar growth than Intel is reporting in total for this business segment.

Intel finished Friday trading at nearly 33 times the street's expected earnings for this year. That figure was well below the 45 times that competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was going for, but a little bit above what Nvidia fetched at 30 times. Intel is not expected to show as much revenue growth as AMD or Nvidia for the current year, and it also has a weaker balance sheet currently than both of its competitors. Intel reported adjusted cash burn of nearly $12 billion for the full year in 2023, finishing the year with about $25 billion of cash and short term investments but also more than $49 billion in total debt. The past 18 months have been tough as the chart below shows.

Intel Net Cash (Company Earnings Reports)

The company is hoping to be roughly break even in terms of adjusted cash flow this year, meaning another year where the balance sheet lags while competitors significantly strengthen theirs. With Intel also paying out a few billion in a dividend to shareholders, just breaking even on cash flow means a reduction in net cash (or an increase in net debt). This could mean the company hits the debt markets again, or perhaps sells a stake in some of its equity holdings as it has done previously.

At the moment, I currently have a hold rating on Intel shares. I do believe that we will see improvement in the overall business over the longer term, but this near term guidance was awful. While the stock fell on Friday, earnings estimates have fallen even more, pushing the valuation quite a bit higher. Before stepping in here, I'd like to see the P/E number be well below the Nvidia / AMD average again until Intel gets the growth story more on track. In the short term, shares fell below their 50-day moving average at $45.58 on Friday, so I wouldn't be comfortable buying until we were closer to the 100-day (near $41 but rising) to get some of the technicals back down from an overbought situation.

In the end, Intel announced a solid finish to 2023 but poor guidance for the first quarter of this year stopped the recent rally in its tracks. The worst days for revenues and adjusted earnings are certainly behind us, but there is still a lot of work here left to do. Until a bit more progress is made on the longer term sales picture, as well as we see the cash flow situation swinging back to the positive for good, the valuation just doesn't appease me here.