Embracing The Mania And Yield At A Reasonable Price

Zerbor

Listen below or on the go via Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Rob Isbitts on the state of the ETF business (2:00). (IBIT) and recent spot Bitcoin ETF launch (6:15). Why Rob's looking at the dividend space right now (13:50). Pros and cons of owning dividend ETFs (24:45).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Rob Isbitts, who runs Sungarden Investment Publishing on Seeking Alpha and writes on other platforms. Rob, welcome back to the show. Great to have you back on Seeking Alpha.

Rob Isbitts: Thank you, Rena. It is great to be back, and so much going on here in late January 2024.

RS: Yeah. We had you on last about a month ago and you were talking big picture about the markets. You've been on talking about ETFs. Well, maybe I don't want to speak for you, I would assume your favorite topic, but perhaps not.

But one of the things that you were talking about at the end of December, looking ahead to this year, was the high number of ETFs flooding the marketplace or saturating the marketplace or definitely filling up more space in the marketplace.

How are you looking at ETFs these days? And also, if you want to just slide right into what you're thinking about the markets these days as well?

RI: Sure, sure. Well, first, let me thank you for the shout out on your recent excellent, excellent podcast with JD Henning.

And you were mentioning before, what is it that I'm kind of about as an investor. To me, everything that we use, stocks, ETFs, whatever it is, options, it's all just part of a toolbox, and they're just the tools that you use to get something done. And the something you want to get done is to make as much as you can without losing big and to fund your lifestyle at different stages of it. So, to me, that's what all this is about and I know we're going to get into it.

So, you want to cover state of the ETF business or state of the markets first?

RS: Let's do ETFs first.

RI: Sure. And I write for ETF.com as well, multiple times a week. And it's just been a parade of attention given to the launch of the new Bitcoin ETFs. I was tossed up between which movie iconic line to use. So, I'm pretty sure I went with, "This One Goes To 11" from This Is Spinal Tap, because there were 11 ETFs that came out about Bitcoin in the same day.

It was glorious for the price of Bitcoin for, I don't know, about an hour and then it fell. And look, I'm not here to speculate on Bitcoin because I am no crypto expert and I say that in my articles. But what I will tell you is, when I look at events like that, I'm less concerned about the event itself. I'm trying to figure out, is there a bigger trend?

And look, there are a lot of ETFs, okay? I love them. I've used them as a tool set. I think they are underused. In that, a lot of people just look at it as, oh, well, okay, I just buy the market with this three-letter ticker symbol and I'm set for life. And I think it's completely the opposite of that.

These markets of today have to -- you have to look at it as tactical adjustments. The analogy I make, because we're kind of right in the middle of the American football playoffs, is you give the ball to your running back and you need really just like a foot, or two to get a first down and keep your drive to the goal line going. And there's no rule that says that that running back can't make the two feet and then take it another 50 yards to the house and score a touchdown. However, you have to start with, okay, let's get the first couple of feet, or couple of yards.

And I feel like that is kind of a great analogy for how investing needs to operate today. This idea where you just sort of skip over the next 5 or 10 or 15 years, and I’m going to talk about that in a few minutes when we get a little bit more granular. But as a result, I think what people miss about ETFs is they are great tools to break out the market into literally thousands of puzzle pieces and put them together.

That said, every equity ETF that I look at, and this is the reason I like concentrated ETFs, I would rather see the top 10 holdings making up 50% to 75% of the whole thing. Because if I'm taking, oh, let's say I'm investing in XYZ sector or industry, well, it's not going to be 100% of my portfolio. Diversification is not that important, okay? If 10 stocks make up most of it, that's a lot more than single stock risk.

And I don't need to own the whole market. I'm not one of the people that subscribes to that buy and hold forever for the simple reason that I've been in the business since 1986 and from the '87 crash to the '90 recession, to the dot-com bubble, which we're going to bring up again in a few minutes, I promise you, and also the great financial crisis and 2020, I mean, everything in between. And markets do not work the way they used to. That's why I think ETFs are a great tool.

That said, there's a lot in the dividend space right now, whether it's through ETFs and especially through stocks, that I think is getting warmer after years of really kind of being in the dustbin compared to tech stocks.

RS: I'm curious, we've been getting some of this yield conversation recently on the show, but I want to pick at the Bitcoin, the spot Bitcoin ETF conversation a little bit first.

You had an article recently on Seeking Alpha talking about the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). Do you feel like that move towards allowing spot Bitcoin ETFs is good for the general ETF industry?

RI: The title of the article was, "My favorite spot Bitcoin ETF is: None of them." None of them. Because I think that Bitcoin is overhyped. Not the blockchain. The blockchain is kind of one of this century's miracles along with AI. But the Bitcoin thing and -- look, there's still too much Number Go Up, okay? If -- I don't know if you had a chance to get a guy named Zeke Faux on the show. I think it's F-A-U-X, he spells his name, writes for a major publication, and he kind of went inside the crypto industry, and I'll leave it for that.

But look, I've seen manias before, okay? And that doesn't mean that there isn't good fundamental stuff behind them, okay. But it's kind of like saying, "All right, well, how much will I pay for this as a good fundamental long-term investor?" "Oh, all right, I'll pay 300 times earnings, or I'll pay whatever is higher priced than the last guy paid."

And you know, I mean, look, there's a fine line between investing to win and greater fool theory. And I am concerned, I can't predict the future, but I'm just concerned with the behavior. It reminds me so much of the dot-com bubble, which I lived through, which I managed money through. I was toward the beginning of my advisory career, which technically started in '93 when I started managing other people's money. So it was fairly new. It was coming off a roaring period of the '90s. Oh my, there are so many similarities, and I think Bitcoin fits right in.

Now, IBIT, okay, other than the fact that its ticker symbol is so close to my last name Isbitts. So, how can I not, you know, at least point that out? But it's the iShares product. So, what I said in the article was, if you're going to look for, let's call it, the beachhead, okay, the indicator, the benchmark for how those are doing, probably going to be the one that comes out from iShares, because it's almost always the one that comes out from iShares because they're not the 800-pound gorilla, they're like the 8,000-pound gorilla in the ETF world. And they do a great job for the most part. I've even highlighted some of their lesser-known ETFs. They can get a little nichey, like the Global Xs and some of the other firms and the VanEck that I tend to generally like their niche ETF products.

But when it comes to the Bitcoin thing, I mean, I don't think there's going to be 11 winners. This is not millennial soccer, as they say. We're not going to -- and everybody's not going to get a trophy. There's going to be winners and losers. What is determining that are things well beyond my control and frankly beyond my knowledge base. I will say this, like I said in the article, I'm an equal opportunity profit seeker.

So, I'm sure, at some point, I will deploy whether it's IBIT or some of the others if they have a decent options market. My own investing. Yeah, I have my long term, my intermediate term, my tactical stuff, and I also have my, let's say, just for fun, but like I said about that running back, maybe you can take some to the house.

It's also a good training tool, if you make a lot of investment decisions, which I've been doing for 30 years. And so I think, look, there's plenty of life to that stuff. But right now, it's a feeding frenzy. And frankly, that part of it turns me off.

RS: Do you feel like it's bad for the ETF industry, or do you feel like they're just playing in the crypto game and this is the crypto game and this is how they're playing it?

RI: I don't think it's a bad thing for the ETF industry. I think it's a bad thing for the ETF industry only if it ends up being dismissed as nothing more than a way to buy S&P 500, NASDAQ and crypto. If that's the case, well, we certainly don't need 3,400 ETFs, 3,500 ETFs, okay, we probably need 35. And I don't believe that.

But look, I mean, I'm doing a lot more individual stock work as we'll discuss, but on Seeking Alpha, my sort of moniker or my focus area over the last year has been ETFs, in particular those that are under the radar or just that I feel are not plainly understood by investors who could benefit from them, potentially. And look, that includes the Bitcoin stuff, but somebody is going to have to convince me eventually that a big part of the crypto crowd is not simply, as the book I referred to before, Number Go Up, because that's the title of the book.

I've spent a lot more time trying to figure out what investor behavior, the state of investor behavior, because I do think it influences market prices. I've been a technician forever, so that's reflected in a lot of the chart movement, buying, and selling pressure.

So, you bring it all together, and I think that there's a difference between investing and speculating. And I see too many signs of speculation in areas like crypto. And I think it detracts from what is really an amazing growing building story in how the blockchain will ultimately change our lives. And that's why I also follow the blockchain companies in ETF form as well.

But coins, store of value, replacing common currency, I know that the value of the dollar or other foreign currencies will hop up and down a little bit, but not by 10% every three days.

RS: So, in terms of looking at real value in the market, and you mentioned dividends as something that you're liking, and we've had some authors come on and speak of places that there's nice spots in the market to find yield.

A, how are you looking at the markets that that makes sense to you at this point? Kind of talk us through how you're getting there.

RI: Sure. Specifically about dividend investing or the markets in general?

RS: Approaching these markets, like how you're looking at them? Why does that lead you into the dividend space?

RI: Yes. Okay. Well, part of the reason it leads me into dividend space is because I'm going to turn a big 6-0 later this year and, you know, I'm always looking for income. And that's what I love about this phase of my career that I'm kind of thinking along with, and I have to say just a quick time out here, okay?

I have really, really truly appreciated a lot of the back and forth, not all of it, but most of the back and forth that I have in the comment section. I make -- as you know, I make a point to respond to every question and comment that I get. I think we're up to like 1,400 or 1,500 or 1,600 of them in the past year. Because to me it's what this whole Seeking Alpha community is about. And I'm just trying to lend my knowledge to people who maybe haven’t spent 120,000 hours in their life doing it like I have.

So, in the current market, so there's a lot of possibilities for 2024. And we talked about this a bit, a month ago and I mentioned a few possibilities. One of them, Rena, is starting to peek its head up as if to say, "Look at me, I might be your key to the path, okay, at least for the first part of the year." So, look, I mean, tech stocks are kind of sucking up all the air in the room right now. And I think they might for a little bit longer. And that leaves me zip right back to 2000, early 2000.

So, I started to do a little study on that. And I'm sure I'll write about this on Seeking Alpha but might as well debut this little research piece that I have developed in preparation for this discussion. Why does it look like early 2000 all over again? Well, because you've got the hype, you've got the mania, you've got the -- we don't care about valuations, they'll grow into them, don't you worry. There's a lot more faith in fundamentals. And I've seen this before.

And I could always be wrong, but let's put it this way. As many times as you're right, if you're big time wrong in a way that puts a lot of your money at risk, more than you can afford to put at risk, that's the worst thing that can happen as an investor.

So, let me just go back to early 2000 and let me tell you what happened then, because I think that while it won't repeat, it could rhyme as they say about history. Early 2000 was a period where the NASDAQ and tech stocks just flew in the early part of the year. Similar to this year, they kind of waffled around in January, and then it was just, swoop, straight up.

And I see a lot of potential for this in the charts. And to me, it all comes down to what stories the market telling us. It's the story that you can see through the charts and we just have to listen to that story.

So, here's a little snapshot, okay? So from the beginning of the year 2000 until March 24th of that year, want to take a guess of what the Qs were up, (QQQ) NASDAQ 100? This would have been a, what, about 11-week 12-week period?

So the Qs in the first 12 weeks of 2000 were up 29%. Not bad. 2% a week. Wow. Kind of like what people have made in Bitcoin over short periods of time, right? The S&P was up 5%. So, 29% to 5%. So, it wasn't like all tides were lifting boats, okay? And the S&P and the NASDAQ are highly correlated right now. I think it's 45% overlap.

So it might be a little more S&P participation if this happens again. But get this, again, 12 weeks to start 2000, and the Qs were up 29%. The Dow was down 3%. Consumer Staples were down 10%. Utilities were down 7%.

What happened from March 24th until the end of the year, okay, and this is why I think it is such garbage, okay, that people rely so much on specific cookie cutter past performance, all right? You could look at the year 2000 and you had no idea that the NASDAQ started up 29% in 12 weeks, and in the last 40 weeks of the year, it lost half its value, exactly 50%. The S&P lost 14%. The Dow lost 3%, just like it did in the first half, so it was by far the winner for the year.

And the two sectors that had lagged at the beginning of the year, Consumer Staples, (XLP) is the ETF, it was around then and now, it was up 40%, and Utilities were up 32%. Well, the Utilities one is particularly interesting to me, because if bond rates fall, I don't think it's because the Fed cuts rates. I think it's because the Fed cuts rates because the economy is in big trouble. We just had leading indicators out again today. And I mean, it's been forever since they were up. That is telling me something.

So, look, the bottom line is, embrace the mania, but treat it as a mania, so you don't get in over your skis. And to bring it all together for us, Rena, that goes for whatever happens in crypto and whatever happens in, let's say, a NASDAQ-driven bull market. Before this call, I went over the top 100 largest stocks, because I do this regularly, at least once a week. And I have to say in my looks, better, my highest reward-risk trade-off, there's a ton of tech stocks.

And I'm not saying this is going to last for a long time. It could be two, three months, like in the year 2000, but a great two to three months stretch in anything tends to blind investors the way the meme stock investors and the NFT folks from a few years ago were blindsided, again, Number Go Up.

So, I will embrace this scenario. I mean, I'm seeing potential breakouts in NASDAQ, S&P. I mean, I'm not the only one seeing it. But tech led, excitement led, the stock market is an exciting place, everybody piles in, et cetera, et cetera.

And that leads us to dividend stocks, the poor old dividend stocks that people don't necessarily care about when the NASDAQ is flying. And so I don't think it's a great time for dividend stocks, but it is not a terrible one either. And I think they could be in the spotlight in a heartbeat. So, it's not like I'm ignoring them.

I'm actually coming back to them now in anticipation of sometime this year, probably sooner rather than later, becoming a much bigger part of my focus. There are sky-high yields out there, and there's a lot of stuff written on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere about that.

I think in a lot of cases, they're a mirage. And if you like, first of all, reaction to that, and then we can maybe dive a little bit more into dividend ETFs and what I'm doing on the equity side as well, if you like.

RS: Sure. You also mentioned that one of the reasons why you like dividends is because of where you're at in your life timeline, investing timeline.

RI: Right.

RS: But also, there's many young people that like it for -- that also like dividend investments on the opposite end of just getting started in their investing timeline. So, would you agree that it's not necessarily predicated on retirement age, although it's obvious why that's also attractive?

RI: Retirees, pre-retirees, and even younger folks like the idea of getting paid as you go. They talk about this buy now, I use our Buy Now Pay Later, right? It's the biggest thing in retail. So this is kind of like Buy Now Pay Later in reverse. You buy now and you get paid later, starting shortly after you do.

So I completely see the reason why people would want to pad their income, even when they're younger. But of course, look, if you're 60, 65, 70 years old, you might have 20, 30 years left and people are not used to that. I mean, I lived down in South Florida and I have heard stories of people that retired here 30 years ago, thinking that they weren't really going to live past 80, 85 and here they are in their late 90s and they're running out of money, like, legit running out of money.

And so yeah, longevity. And this is a big thing in the financial advisory industry too, longevity. But the one thing I would say about younger folks, I understand investing for income, if you have a career situation where you need that extra source.

On the other hand if you've got all that time, do you want to keep reducing your longer-term earnings? I mean, remember a dividend, a dividend is paid out of a stock. Like you know, if you've got a $20 stock and it pays, $0.20 a quarter in dividends, okay, for 4% yield per year. Well, that $0.20 is a reduction in the price of the stock every time they pay it. That's how they pay it.

And so while it's nice to get that regular income, if you take that $0.20 a quarter on that $20 stock, in this hypothetical example, and you move it, you go and you withdraw it, you spend it, well, that's $0.20 every quarter on that $20 that is not capable of earning a higher longer term return. So there are, you know, there's a trade-off.

RS: Let's hear about the dividend ETFs.

RI: Sure. Well, the pros and cons with them right now, is that a lot of times in the ETF world, the high yield is often correlated with high price risk. There is no free lunch with this stuff. I disagree with a lot of the folks that I see across the analyst community that are kind of making it seem like you can invest in 9%, 10%, 15% yielders.

And it's what they used to call many years ago, a one-way trade. Buy it and never have to sell it. So I did a quick little study here, okay, you know, because it's not only the concern about the high yield, but there's also all that potential downside. So, what do I mean?

And look, in ETFs there’s any added concern, okay. The good thing about dividend ETFs is everything about dividend investing and it's a basket and you can understand how the index is constructed and you can see the stocks. All the great transparency things about ETFs apply to the dividend ETFs for sure. However, the thing about dividend ETFs or any ETFs is, you have to take the good with the bad, right? You're not buying, you're not selecting the individual securities.

Again, this is why I like more concentrated even with dividends. Like, I want to know that the boat is kind of being driven by these 10 or 15 or 20 stocks, not hundreds of them where I have no idea what I own. I'm a big believer in knowing what you own.

So here's a few more stats to run by you. These are yields 12 month trailing yields, I believe. For the S&P 500, it's 1.5%. It's for the industrial sector, which is a sector with a lot of great American companies. I literally today just posted an article on (XLI), the Industrial Sector. So check that out.

And let's see, Dow is yielding 1.8. NASDAQ obviously doesn't have much yield. There are four sectors, the four highest yielding sectors of the S&P are yielding between 2.6% and 3.7%.

Two dividend ETFs by comparison. Well, there's (SCHD), which is wildly popular. I will say the same thing about it that I said about (JEPI), even though I haven't written about SCHD yet. Fine fund; overrated. I don't know why it's a $50 billion ETF, or something like that. There's so much good competition.

But again, you asked me about the Bitcoin area, why will iShares do better? Well, because they're iShares. They've got the marketing, they've got the brand name, et cetera. So that's the SCHD for all the fanfare about it, is yielding 3.5%. And (SPYD), which is simply the 80 largest yielders in the S&P 500 is yielding 4.7%.

You know what is yielding more than all of those things, Rena? Three month treasury bills. That's it. By the way, when's our first musical gig?

RS: It's coming. It's coming.

RI: Yes. So look, I just gave you a bunch of dividend stats, okay. Now I'm going to give you the drawdowns, okay. In the last five years, SCHD is one example. And again, look, I'm not saying, I dislike it. I'm just saying it overrated, okay. Three drawdowns of between 15% and 33% the past five years, that's not SCHD's fault. It's not SPYD fault, which has had similar drawdowns. It's the market's fault. It's the nature of market.

But again, I’m not -- and maybe the next time we talk, I'll try to figure out a way to explain in English, what the Calmar ratio is. We'll save that for next time. But yeah, it's kind of like, how much return are you getting versus what is the chance that you could have severe volatility? Because everybody talks about, I mean, if you've been investing in the last 15 years or part of it, what you know is the market rolls over and it declines severely at times, and then it snaps right back and that doesn't always happen.

So, let's keep this in mind because it only takes one time where it takes you years to come back. Just like the S&P hit all-time highs last Friday. That's great. You know what all-time highs mean to me? That in two years, the S&P has gone to absolutely nowhere because it was about two years ago, at the beginning of ‘22, that it hit that high.

So you say, but not you, but people say all-time high. I say two years of zero, including the dividend. And I'm not trying to be a gloom doomer, I'm just trying to point out that risk matters too. So how much risk of downside was there in things like that people tend to gravitate to for yield?

REITs, BDCs, business development companies, energy MLPs, well, they've all had drawdowns of anywhere from 40 to 70. 70, not 7, not 17, not 27, 70%. Now, maybe they come back from that, maybe a day come back from that over many, many, many years’ time.

Japan is in the news right now. It's getting close to an all-time high. You know when that all time high was set? 1989, okay? I remember. So, this whole concept of risk and reward, I think it's oversimplified in dividend investing.

So, do you have any more questions for me on that? If not, I will give what my response is to what right now is kind of a mixed picture for dividend investing. The yields are okay, but they're not as high as T-bills and that gives pause because that doesn't happen very often in modern markets.

And the other thing is, tech looks like the king for a little while longer. And so to me, planting seeds in dividend stocks is about just saying, I'm just going for a high yield or I'm just going for high quality. That could be a very, very, very slow road to getting what you want out of your money.

RS: Yeah. I was just going to ask about the article that you had recently on Seeking Alpha. And you also talked about it on the MoneyShow, this YARP strategy that you have, yielded a reasonable price. I'm wondering how it correlates between ETFs and stocks. Is it the same type of situation for both?

RI: Yes, yes. And since, I mean, look, that article that I wrote on YARP, which came out on January 10th. So if you go to Sungarden Investment Publishing and look back to January 10th. It's called My Top 3 YARP Stocks Right Now.

It was really the beginning of my coverage of this thing, I call YARP, which is my trademark, pending approach to dividend investing that I created several years ago, used when I managed a dividend investing mutual fund. It was actually a long short fund. And we were buying 3%, 2.5%, 4% yielders, but the fund was yielding in the 7% range.

And the reason was because I was taking the concept of dividend investing and adding two things to it that I do not believe most people have as part of their dividend investing plan. Most people say, okay, I'm getting the yield. I don't care about the price if it drops. Well, I just went over that drawdown history and I don't know, that scares the blank out of me. Especially this stage of life.

So this is a problem, I think we have with how most of the people on Wall Street looking at dividend investing. How much risk are you taking? There's not enough risk management in dividend investing. And because of the way modern markets work with the indexation and short-term trading and algos and things like that, okay, stocks and ETFs that own stocks get moved around in ways that we've never seen before.

So YARP is really Yield At a Reasonable Price, like Growth At a Reasonable Price, except with a Y. And it is my personal approach to analyzing and selecting dividend stocks and dividend ETFs. I think it's a little better for stocks. No, I think it's definitely better for stocks.

However, you can look at an ETF and you can analyze the components of an ETF and I will do this going forward, as I write more articles about the YARP approach, which by the way, I mentioned I ran a long-short income oriented mutual fund where stocks were the driver. But the key was that I had to have something that I thought could help me manage risk and know when to not overstay my welcome.

Remember this is bonds. If you own a bond that pays a coupon interest rate, that is accumulating interest every day. With a dividend, it's an event. Typically, with U.S. stocks, it happens 4 times a year every quarter, and they pay you a dividend. Well, if you know when the dividend is, if you know when the X date is, and you know how much it's paying, and you can analyze the stock and its reward versus risk between now and the next dividend payment and then, hopefully beyond that, that's the essence of YARP.

So it's not a matter of just saying, oh, that has a high yield, let me buy it and then look up two years later and it's great. You made 7% a year in dividend, but you're down 40% in price. The price drops too quickly in bad markets and you're getting the dividend in drips and drabs. Okay. It's sort of too little too late.

So what I had tried to do with YARP, and again, I mean the article is lengthy, it was kind of like a white paper with the first three recommendations tacked on at the end. But it has everything to do with, do not overstay your welcome, have a risk management process, even if you own a stock for a matter of weeks or months.

Because what's the use of getting those dividends, if you're in a big hole right away and it takes the years of dividend payments just to breakeven, right? We're not in this to breakeven. And so it's a combination of managing risk through being willing to let go and manage the downside. And that effectively turns dividend equity investing almost into what bonds were decades ago.

Well, you could get yourself a, and who knows what the numbers are, okay? If it's 5%, 6%, 7%, 8%, maybe 10% to 12% yield, I don't know, what -- is what the market allows, okay? But it's not 2% and it's not 3% and it's probably not 15% or 20% with no risk. But somewhere in between there, there is a tactical approach. And I define a watch list of stocks, and that list rotates.

And I basically say, and by the way, the Seeking Alpha Quant grades are phenomenal for this, at least for me. I mean, I'm a big fan of them to begin with. Great. Because I just want, I want a universe of profitable companies, yeah, if they're growing, fine, as long as they're growing in the positive direction, not the negative direction.

But if they're profitable companies, if they're stable, if I can understand what the business is, and I get the fundamental set, now I've got a watch list and all I need to do is figure out which ones to own and for how long?

And again, I've been a technician since my dad taught me at age 16. And you do the math that was 44 years ago. So, to me, this is, it is the right, it was the right time to bring YARP back out of the attic after being an ETF only writer on Seeking Alpha for the longest time. So I am extremely excited to bring YARP back out, including applying it to some of the dividend ETFs that make sense.

RS: Lots of good stuff to unpack here. As we close out the conversation, what can listeners or followers of Sungarden expect you to be talking about as you kind of continue to lay out this dividend investing picture?

RI: Well, the first thing to know is that I’m about helping people understand an investment process that I have developed, engineered, re-engineered, and adjusted for 30 years. And so it all comes back to a philosophy and process.

When it comes to dividend investing, what I'm going to be doing going forward in this coverage with ETFs, but probably a little more for stocks, is I'm going to be helping people understand what I see as the real reason you invest as a dividend investor. And you go back 5, 10 minutes in this conversation and I’ve laid a lot of that out. I will be using the Seeking Alpha Quant grades quite a bit. I will be using technicals quite a bit. I will be using the calendar, when does it pay X, et cetera.

And look, I mean, the one thing about this that people should understand is, in a jittery market, if you are buying and selling things in your average holding period is months, not years, then -- and that happens sometimes, I mean, it's not the goal, but again better than that than to lose a ton of money. But if you get into those periods where the market is kind of flopping up and down or worse, I would rather own something for a limited period of time and get taxed like a bond interest and not the lower dividend rate because I think I can more than make up for that over time with a higher income rate, higher amount of dividends and without the same type of drawdown crash risk that you have in a dividend equity portfolio, as I cited before.

I don't want to lose 20%, 30%, 40%, 70% ever, ever. And that's how I came up with YARP, frankly, with my 19 -- then 19 year old son, Tyler, who is, now on his own Wall Street career and he's in his mid-20s. But I asked him several years ago when he was interning with a bunch of other kids for us back at the advisory firm.

I said, okay, here's a question that every child would love to hear from their parents, go back and tell me everything I've done wrong for the last 10 years. And I was not talking about personally, of course, I was talking about my approach to stock selection and gathering dividends. And between us two months later, poof, there was YARP.

RS: Nice, love a family business. What's your number one favorite dividend stock? I know that's a really big question, but kind of just to elucidate for listeners, what's the best way to think about the space maybe?

RI: Sure. Well, look, I mean, I highlighted three stocks in the article, okay? Of course the article only came out 12 days ago. One of them is taking a hit today, which is Gilead (GILD). And so obviously, I'll be evaluating that, but I mean, it's Gilead, so a pretty high quality company.

The other two were International Paper (IP) and Entergy (ETR). Just so you know I'm going with this, Rena, and anybody else who happens to be listening, there is -- my goal is, and look, I'm doing this like everything I do and talk about on Seeking Alpha, okay. If I tell you I own it, I own it. And what I'm trying to do is create my own portfolios for myself and my family and express that as somebody who sat in the advisory and manager chair for 30 years before that.

So Entergy and IP, International Paper along with Gilead were the first three. I'm about to write an article about another one. All I’ll tell you is, it's in the tech space and it used to be a really big deal. I want to see if the dividend is high enough, but as I was going through, some of those looked pretty good.

And ultimately, my goal is a 20 stock equal weighted portfolio, where every stock is evaluated every day. The 5% weightings in each, and everyone is evaluated every day just to make sure it still should be in the portfolio because that's tactical management. Every day is a live day, even if you hope most of them aren't.

RS: Very good. Very good. Rob, appreciate you coming on today and always. If you want to share with listeners any final words, but thanks for coming on today. Look forward to the next time.

RI: Yeah. Sure. No, well, as they say, I've said a lot already. And so thank you for the time as always. I hope it is valuable. I hope people will visit Sungarden Investment Publishing on Seeking Alpha and ETFYourself.com, which is where, if you think I'm opinionated on Seeking Alpha, you should see ETFYourself.com, which is a free subscription service.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.