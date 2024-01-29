QMID: Meet WisdomTree's Brand New Mid-Cap Quality Growth ETF

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • QMID is WisdomTree's newly-launched MidCap Quality Growth Fund. Fees are 0.38%, and QMID aims to provide mid-cap investors with consistent exposure to the quality and growth factors.
  • Growth is measured by 80% historical three-year sales and earnings growth and 20% estimated one-year earnings growth, while quality is measured by three-year ROE and ROA.
  • This article compares QMID with IJH and IJK, two S&P MidCap 400 and S&P MidCap 400 Growth ETFs. While QMID improves on growth, its quality advantage over IJK is unclear.
  • Other findings include potential diversification issues and high volatility, supported by a five-year backtest and the portfolio's 1.33 five-year beta. With earnings growth rates on the decline, I don't recommend readers buy QMID at this time.
Introduction

On January 25, 2024, WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) on the Nasdaq Exchange. Since this ETF has yet to be covered, the purpose of this article is to briefly introduce it to Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

