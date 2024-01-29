QMID: Meet WisdomTree's Brand New Mid-Cap Quality Growth ETF

deepblue4you

Introduction

On January 25, 2024, WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) on the Nasdaq Exchange. Since this ETF has yet to be covered, the purpose of this article is to briefly introduce it to Seeking Alpha readers. Below, you'll find QMID's statistics broken down by sub-industry and company and compared with two benchmark ETFs covering the mid-cap blend and mid-cap growth segments. My first impression is somewhat optimistic, but there are diversification and volatility concerns worth highlighting, so I've limited my rating on QMID to a hold. I look forward to discussing my reasoning in more detail below.

QMID Overview

QMID Strategy Discussion & Key Exposures

QMID tracks the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Index, selecting securities in the top 60% by market capitalization after the largest 500 are removed. The Index is market-cap-weighted, and each security is assigned a composite score based on growth and quality factors. The growth factor is determined as follows:

20% weighting to median analyst earnings growth forecasts

40% weighting to trailing three-year earnings growth

40% weighting to trailing three-year sales growth

The quality factor is based on a 50% weighting each to trailing three-year average return on equity and trailing three-year average return on assets.

Unlike market-cap-weighted large-cap funds, mid-cap ETFs typically don't have enormous concentration problems, as stocks that get too large eventually graduate to a different Index. QMID's top ten holdings total just 13.06%, led by Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), DocuSign (DOCU), and DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS). The ten companies below have market caps between $11 and $14 billion, and the fund's weighted average market cap is $8.5 billion, in line with the $8.4 billion figure for the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH).

WisdomTree

QMID's sector exposures are below. Relative to IJH, QMID overweights Consumer Discretionary and Energy but underweights Financials by 11%. It also has 15% and 13% allocated to Technology and Health Care.

WisdomTree

Missing are Real Estate and Utilities, which is by design. As written in a research case provided by WisdomTree:

Real Estate, Utilities, and Banks are excluded from the Indexes because companies from these sectors tend to have lower earnings growth and/or high earnings volatility (lowering earnings quality). By screening for quality in addition to growth, the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap and SmallCap Quality Growth Indexes gain exposure to fast-growing companies with high quality scores, while filtering out highly speculative names with weaker profitability measures.

I'm surprised the Index outright excludes banks, as they were a tremendous source of earnings growth as interest rates and inflation soared over the last couple of years. That's not the case today, as the Regional and Diversified Banks in IJH have one-year estimated earnings per share growth rates of 1.56% and 1.16%, respectively. However, their three-year trailing earnings growth rates are 21.60% and 26.93%, which are certainly high enough to qualify for the Index. The Index creators' decision to exclude could result from some recency bias based on last year's Regional Bank crisis, but that's just speculation on my part. The main takeaway is QMID excludes these industries, which might cause diversification issues if you use it as a core holding.

The exclusion of Real Estate securities makes sense, as earnings per share is not the most useful statistic for REITs. However, some Utilities stocks, like Vistra Energy (VST) and Essential Utilities (WTRG), have double-digit three-year earnings growth rates. Vistra Energy's $14.6 billion market cap would have made it QMID's #1 holding, and while I realize the sector isn't known for its growth potential, excluding it from the start only makes the ETF even less diversified.

QMID Fundamentals: The Strengths

First, I want to highlight QMID's strengths: growth and quality. Various metrics covering these two factors are presented below for QMID's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 69.34% of the fund. I've also included the statistics for IJH, whose top 25 sub-industries total just 48.99%, and the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK).

Chart Source: The Sunday Investor, Data Source: Seeking Alpha

QMID's constituents have increased sales and earnings per share by 21.36% and 25.31% over the last three years, 6.62% and 5.23% more than IJH. Estimated sales and earnings per share growth rates are 3.74% and 2.83% better, and most rates are even better than what IJK features. Therefore, QMID's selection process works as advertised. However, there appears to be some sector bias. QMID's 5.98/10 growth score, which is sector-adjusted based on Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, is lower than IJK's 6.22/10.

Based on its 7.75/10 profit score, QMID looks solid from a quality perspective. Supporting metrics include 9.87% and 24.04% trailing one-year return on assets and returns on equity, though free cash flow margins are somewhat low at 10.04%. Among U.S. Equity ETFs with market caps between $5-10 billion, this ranks #25/60. It's still solid, but QMID's advantage seems mainly centered on growth, so IJK could be the better benchmark.

QMID Fundamentals: The Other Stuff

I've analyzed hundreds of U.S. Equity ETFs, and I've learned that there are always tradeoffs. No ETF does everything well, and sometimes, it takes some digging to find those tradeoffs. Therefore, I wanted to highlight "the other stuff" QMID doesn't screen for to find potential weaknesses. I've already identified weak diversification, but let's see how QMID does on factors covering volatility, valuation, and momentum. This time, the table highlights QMID's top 25 holdings, not sub-industries.

Chart Source: The Sunday Investor, Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Here are my observations:

1. QMID has a 1.33 five-year beta, indicating it's much more volatile than IJH and IJK. This beta is the seventh-highest among ETFs with market caps between $5-10 billion, suggesting substantial downside risks. To illustrate, I backtested almost the entire portfolio (110/125 stocks, 89% by weight) over the last five years and compared the results to IJH and IJK.

The Sunday Investor

1. Unsurprisingly, this portfolio outperformed in a backtest. Regardless of the market environment, companies that grow sales and earnings at double-digit rates see that reflected in their share prices. Instead, the main takeaway is how volatile this portfolio was. Its high 27.22% annualized standard deviation figure aligns with the five-year beta figure noted earlier, and investors should consider what might happen should these companies fail to deliver on growth estimates moving forward. Recall how QMID's estimated earnings per share growth is less than half of what it was over the last three years (11.46% vs. 25.31%), so I'm cautious about a growth ETF that's too reliant on the past and, specifically, a pandemic period that's unlikely to repeat. I wish the 20% weighting assigned to estimated earnings growth was more.

2. QMID trades at 25.00x forward earnings, in line with IJK and 2.66 points more than IJH. QMID is primarily a growth ETF, so it's normal, but its 3.37/10 value score ranks #50/60, so it isn't a well-balanced ETF. Given the high beta, weak diversification, and slowing growth rates, it's quite vulnerable in a market downturn.

3. QMID has a gross 0.71% dividend yield, or 0.33%, after deducting its 0.38% expense ratio. I don't think this low dividend yield will concern readers; rather, it's just another piece of evidence that QMID emphasizes the growth factor more than the quality factor. On the plus side, zero REIT exposure indicates that any dividends should be qualified.

Investment Recommendation

QMID is a solid new offering from WisdomTree for mid-cap growth investors seeking exposure to high-quality companies. Its Index does a good job emphasizing both factors, but I found three potential weaknesses:

Poor diversification at the company, sub-industry, and sector levels. High volatility, measured by beta and standard deviation. Declining growth rates, suggesting the growth factor is falling out of favor.

I appreciate QMID's quality screens, but I also think they may be redundant. Stocks with calculable three-year earnings per share growth rates were, by definition, profitable three years ago, which is why IJK's 7.70/10 profit score is nearly as good as QMID's. Therefore, I view QMID as primarily a mid-cap growth ETF, and given the three concerns above, I do not recommend investors buy it today. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.