Investment Thesis

In this article, I explore The Cigna Group's (NYSE:CI) potential, spotlighted by its innovative subsidiary Evernorth. The surge in Obamacare enrollments is a supporting factor to this thesis. I read into the company's leadership changes and strategic decisions, such as offloading its Medicare Advantage business. Many of these sections you’ll read point me to the company’s growth trajectory focus. Additionally, insights from the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference help us recognize Cigna's shift toward a service-oriented model with uses of data and clinical capabilities. The anticipation for the upcoming earnings call will be depicted with an outline of expectations and what I will be focusing on in the earnings call and report. My technical view fully supports this fundamental analysis, which I believe is a unique opportunity, thus my stock rating. The stock’s undervaluation is prevalent, and Cigna is ready to unleash their potential. I frame Cigna as a forward-thinking player in the healthcare sector.

The Cigna Group Rating: Strong Buy

Introduction

The Cigna Group is a global health services company that is recognized for its comprehensive health insurance offerings. Cigna delivers to a variety of clientele including health, dental, disability, life, and accident insurance products. Its operations are emphasized by a substantial pharmacy services arm. This is mainly through its pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services that focus on optimizing pharmaceutical costs and enhancing patient care.

A notable part of Cigna's portfolio is Evernorth, a subsidiary that embodies innovation and growth. Evernorth is designed to drive breakthroughs in health outcomes by providing services revolving around pharmacy benefit management, care delivery and management, and benefits management. Through Evernorth, Cigna extends its reach beyond traditional insurance, delivering flexible, comprehensive solutions aimed at improving the health and well-being of individuals.

New Obamacare Highs

The recent surge in Obamacare enrollments to over 20 million is a significant tailwind for Cigna. I believe this because of the growing reliance and trust in health insurance marketplaces. Cigna, being one of the key players offering products targeting the ACA Marketplace, is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. Based on the past three quarters of non-insurance activities revenue, the financials look compelling. This segment has continually increased quarter over quarter illustrating growth. This is illustrated in the image below.

Q/Q Growth (Seeking Alpha)

So, the ACA Marketplace's 25% jump from the previous record signifies both an expanding customer base and an indication for Cigna to offer more of its services. I think by having more people involved, this represents an opportunity for Cigna to deepen its footprint. The growing market allows for enhanced offerings, which could increase its market share. I think this was an aspect of news that I thought investors should take note of. This is a compelling reason to be optimistic about healthcare in 2024; I am bullish overall in the sector and think Cigna is one of the companies that benefits this year.

In line with seeing the coming year, it’s relevant to state the recent leadership shuffle at Cigna. In my view, it speaks volumes about the company's commitment to growth. Having Brian Evanko step up as the President and CEO of Cigna where Ann Dennison will join the team as Deputy CFO seems like a smart move. I see this movement ensuring financial acumen at the helm of healthcare operations. Bryan Holgerson's promotion and Eric Palmer's expanded role are about reinforcing the leadership in order to grow ambitiously. To me, these moves illustrate dedication to evolve and adapt when needed; I think a management team that embraces change to tackle the market is admirable.

JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Recap

At the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, The Cigna Group's CEO David Cordani and Evernorth's President Eric Palmer shared insights that were very worthy of mentioning. This was a little better than a normal corporate update; it explained the strategic maneuvers and innovations driving Cigna forward. I liked the reaffirmation of a strong 2023 and the confident stride into 2024, which reiterated their EPS outlook signals robust health. What really caught my attention was the strategic emphasis on a 'capital light service-oriented' portfolio approach. This was a unique line and I think it’s relevant in context of their business model. Also, Cordani noted the team would be leveraging data and clinical capabilities and I think this indicated a proactive approach towards adapting and innovating within the market.

Furthermore, the discussion around the new pharmacy innovations and positioning of Evernorth was another highlight. I thought this truly bolded Cigna's foresight and readiness to capitalize on the pharmaceutical advancements shaping the future of healthcare. By optimizing clinical protocols and ensuring value in this space shows the depth in the company’s decision-making.

Lastly, I liked when Cordani covered their evolving profit models in the healthcare space. They have moved from transactional to service-oriented, which I thought aligned perfectly with the broader industry trends towards value-based care. This alignment is indicative of Cigna's commitment to providing value-driven, patient-centric healthcare solutions. And I think that is the company in a nutshell. These initiatives are consistent, which creates comfort. It’s like I’m not expecting a sudden shift in the tide downward. The management team’s clear vision puts Cigna in a compelling position within its industry, and an intriguing choice for investors, too - that is if investors are looking for a dynamic, forward-thinking player in healthcare.

Thoughts On The Medicare Advantage Segment

In my view, Cigna's move to offload its Medicare Advantage business for a potential $3-4 billion is a strategic masterstroke. The deal will sharpen Cigna's focus and potentially bolstering its financials. Health Care Service Corp. could very well be the buyer, they have a strong presence in states like Texas and Florida.

Now, Cigna's Medicare Advantage segment is substantial, covering 29 states with nearly 600K members. Yet, despite its size, this segment saw a 6% drop in premium revenue last year. This dip must’ve triggered management knowing it was time for them to reassess and realign. Selling this segment would do just that. This will allow Cigna to reallocate resources and focus on the profitable areas of their business. Strategic play and big moves will be noticeable in the stock price, and I think this benefits Cigna as we look ahead.

Moreover, the Medicare Advantage market is fiercely competitive, with giants like UnitedHealth Group and Humana leading the charge. For Cigna to offload a business that's underperforming and facing stiff competition, it makes sense. They can simply put time and investments into areas where they lead. Cigna will be better positioned for sustainable, long-term growth.

In my opinion, Bernstein's upgrade of Cigna just a day later after the Medicare Advantage news to 'buy' really spotlights the company's future potential. This reinforced my initial strong buy thesis that I will continue to display. Bernstein’s positive outlook on prescription benefit managers reflects confidence in a key part of Cigna's business. The anticipated earnings growth, stable cash flow, and the $10 billion buyback for 2024 illustrate this upgrade for Cigna. Setting the price target at $372 sounded compelling, and I second that. Their reasoning aligns with my belief that Cigna is on track for substantial growth with great financials, especially as we enter earnings season– indeed a potential catalyst.

Preview of Earnings Expectations

The expectations from analysts for the upcoming earnings call is here. The bar is set at an analyst EPS normalized estimate of $6.54, alongside a revenue forecast of $48.90 billion for the company. The company will report on February 2nd following an earnings call that I would tune in on. These figures will be pivotal and they hone what the market is predicting. Surpassing these numbers will signify the operational excellence and growth, which has been a root in my stock rating. Falling short may prompt a reassessment of the company's growth trajectory and operational strategies.

Below I have attached the last four quarters of EPS consensus and their actuals. I do not account for past earnings to predict the future in my ratings, but I think it is acceptable to at least note the current streak of surprises. I want to be clear that it is not ideal to gamble on an earnings catalyst. I just wanted to provide the recent quarters as a patterned trend, something worthy of mentioning.

EPS Surprise & Estimates by Quarter (Seeking Alpha)

I’m Looking Closely At…

Going into the Q4 earnings call and report, I'm focused on the financial trajectory of Cigna. Particularly what they have noted in their third quarter performance. The company's leadership, particularly CEO David Cordani and CFO Brian Evanko, have set a confident tone (which we saw in the JPMorgan Conference, too). They projected sustained momentum into the year's end. Their talk of strength across health services, benefits platforms, and innovative solutions speak to a business model that is thriving in the current dynamic. I will be sure to see how such segments are progressing, or not.

The forward-looking guidance really piqued my interest in the previous earnings transcript, which stated management’s decision to raise the full-year 2023 EPS, customer, and revenue growth outlook. I think that is wonderful for current investors and it seems as though the momentum is on the bullish side. The outlook depicted in the previous call spoke of an improved medical care ratio for 2023, which I would like to see results regarding that metric. If positive, it would highlight the company’s operational strength and market acumen.

Cigna's strategic positioning, especially with Evernorth Health Services, seems particularly promising. I’m really interested in this subsidiary because I think it screams numerous catalysts. Their innovation weighs on that side of the company, so I will be locking eyes when their name pops up in the report. In the previous call, Cordani touched on the strong pharmacy benefit selling season for 2024 and how actively engaged the team is in the 2025 season. I think this suggests a forward momentum for Evernorth and I’ll be awaiting their progressions in the call. Also, their focus on pharmacological innovation and the ability to handle the surge in demand for GLP-1 drug classes is interesting, and I’ll be curious to hear if they touch on this in the report. I covered analysis on Eli Lilly here, and I think it speaks on this very GLP-1 drug surge and my continued bullish statement for 2024.

Looking ahead for Cigna, the anticipation of a robust 2024 aligns with my strong buy rating. The overall outlook suggests a company on an upward trajectory, making it a compelling consideration for the forthcoming quarter results.

Valuation

Firstly, I would like to first highlight the quick comparison between Cigna and some industry peers. Look at this attached graph below. The timeframe of this figure represents December 29, 2023 to January 23, 2024. This is a 25 day period where Cigna is steady and leading the bunch.

CI vs. Peers - Stock Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Next, I'd like to analyze the point and figure chart that I have inserted below. This is a traditional three box reversal method in a 'Voluminous' formatted setting. If we direct our attention to the top right part of this graph, we see the current price of 297.82. Just from the month of January, we currently are experiencing a descending triple bottom breakdown. Based on that pattern (derived from the three O's that have made a new bottom each time - YTD) we are sliding away from past highs. The pattern isn't my favorite to buy in at, but it's not the worst. Trending downward yet catching Cigna at a discounted price. And we can see there is a support line at 291, so as we approach this level, I would hope for a hold. If so, we have the green light, but if it breaks that line of support we should reconsider.

CI Point & Figure (Stock Charts)

Now as we move into the valuation metrics for Cigna, I think they present a very compelling case for my strong buy thesis. I would like to look at the forward-looking Price to Earnings (P/E), Price to Sales (P/S), and Price to Book (P/B) ratios.

Starting with the forward P/E of 15.74, which is significantly undervalued against the sector median of 28.68. This suggests that investors are getting the company's earnings cheaper than they would for others in the sector (based on a median). For me, it's a green flag picturing Cigna to likely provide more bang for the buck in future earnings.

Then, we have the forward P/S ratio of 0.46, earning an 'A' grade from Seeking Alpha Quant. This figure is really interesting as we compare it to the lofty sector median of 4.00. This reveals that Cigna's sales are grossly undervalued. The stock's sales are being undervalued by 88.43% compared to the sector. I see this as a clear sign that the market is overlooking Cigna's revenue-generating prowess.

Lastly, the forward P/B ratio stands at 1.94, an undervalued proposition compared to the sector median of 2.70. This tells me Cigna's market value is closer to its book value, unlike many of its peers. It's not getting the credit it deserves for its assets and overall financial stability.

P/E (FWD) P/S (FWD) P/B (FWD) The Cigna Group 15.74 0.46 1.94 Sector Median 28.68 4.00 2.70 Percent Difference -45.13% -88.43% -28.10% Click to enlarge

In summary, each of these forward-looking metrics suggest Cigna's stock is trading at a discount. And the fundamental analysis backs this up, with potential catalysts to bring this stock price to better highs. It’s an investor's sweet spot to have both the fundamental and technical analyses support one another. I’m recognizing the undervalued strength and stability, and that's what makes Cigna a strong buy in my book.

Conclusion

In wrapping up, my dive into The Cigna Group highlights a company that should be on everyone’s watchlist. In this evolving healthcare sector, the company’s innovative arm, Evernorth, is something to keep an eye on. The synergy between Cigna's visionary leadership and market-driven strategies is highlighted in this analysis. Couple that with an undervalued stock and a unique opportunity awaits. It’s vivid to me, but please share your thoughts and differing opinions– we can all learn more. Due to this, I see significant growth as we enter earnings season. My bullish stance is firmly rooted in this forward-looking piece, where we will now await an exciting earnings report. Opportunity lies somewhere within this dynamic healthcare landscape, and I think Cigna represents just that.

I hope you enjoyed this article. I cannot wait to engage with you in the comments. Please share your insights and let’s further this conversation below. If you’re interested in more analyses on other companies in this sector, I have recently written on the following: AbbVie - Amgen - GSK