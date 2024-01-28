Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altria: Top 7 Drivers Of Growth That Mr. Market Doesn't Care About

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
427 Followers

Summary

  • Critics ask why buy Altria for its yield when the stock gives it all away to price depreciation.
  • The answer is Altria has been hit by an adverse macro environment in 2023 which is about to reverse. This could see Altria turning around and again appreciate.
  • I've identified a total of 7 drivers of long-term growth, which I believe will serve to prove critics wrong in the long run.

Marlboro cigarettes empty packs

FotografiaBasica

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) attracts a lot of interest for its high dividend yield. Many investors - including users here on Seeking Alpha - who don't already hold it seem at least interested in holding the stock for the yield.

This article was written by

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
427 Followers
I research distressed equities that show potential for outperforming the S&P 500 based on quantitative factors. My approach is a "deep value" investment style that aims to buy issues the market has left behind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.