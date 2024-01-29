Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel Offers An Unexpected Kitchen Sink Guidance

Jan. 29, 2024 10:00 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) StockAMD, NVDA, TSM
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • INTC's embedded growth premium offers a minimal margin of safety, with the underwhelming forward guidance bringing forth the sobering correction in its stock prices after the recent earnings call.
  • Its underwhelming sales in the Data Center/AI and Network/Edge segments suggest it is failing to capitalize on the generative AI boom dominated by NVDA as well.
  • While INTC's management continues to tout advanced node test production from early 2024 onwards, the rebranded 20A and 18A nodes are only equivalent to TSM's 5nm and 3nm technologies, respectively.
  • Thanks to the drastic price cuts and eroding x86 market share by Q4'23, the consensus are also less optimistic about its future prospects, with impacted EBIT margins through 2026.
  • With INTC's growth story stalled and dividend investment thesis at forward yields of 1.01% underwhelming, investors looking to hop on the Made-In-USA semiconductor train may be disappointed indeed.

Steel dishwashing wool and dish sponge in a dirty metal sink. Unhygienic and unhealthy kitchen detail.

Mehmet Gökhan Bayhan/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in November 2023, discussing how INTC might have taken a leaf out of Elon Musk's playbook, by opting to drastically cut prices for its CPU and GPU offerings

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments

