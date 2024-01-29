Mehmet Gökhan Bayhan/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in November 2023, discussing how INTC might have taken a leaf out of Elon Musk's playbook, by opting to drastically cut prices for its CPU and GPU offerings to directly boost its sales.

Despite the notable impact on its bottom line, it appeared that this strategy had worked as intended, with us re-rating the stock as a Buy at its previous support level of $32 for an improved upside potential.

Even then, we had warned investors that the stock's investment thesis was largely tied to the Made-In-USA sentiments, due to the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

In this article, we shall discuss why INTC's embedded growth premium offers a minimal margin of safety, with the underwhelming forward guidance bringing forth the sobering correction in its stock prices after the recent earnings call.

While some may opt to view the management's forward commentary as a kitchen sink guidance, with a subsequent beat in estimates likely to bring forth excellent upside potential, we prefer to view it conservatively, with INTC likely to consistently lose x86 market share while failing to capitalize on the generative AI boom ahead.

We shall discuss further why INTC's growth/ dividend investment thesis remains uncertain ahead.

The INTC Investment Thesis Remains Tied To The Made-In-USA Sentiment

On the surface, INTC may have reported an excellent FQ4'23 earnings result, with revenues of $15.4B (+8.8% QoQ/ +9.7% YoY) and EPS of $0.63 (+800% QoQ/ +493.7% YoY).

In addition, its Client Computing segment continues to record sustained recovery in sales to $8.84B (+12.4% QoQ/ +33.1% YoY), thanks to the new PC replacement cycle of between three to four years after the 2020 boom.

Unfortunately, here is where the good news end.

INTC's underwhelming Data Center/ AI segment sales of $3.98B (+4.4% QoQ/ -9.9% YoY) and Network / Edge segment sales of $1.47B (+1.3% QoQ/ -23.4% YoY) by the latest quarter suggest its inability to capitalize on the generative AI boom currently dominated by Nvidia (NVDA).

For context, NVDA previously offered FQ4'24 (CQ4'23) revenue guidance of $20B (+10.3% QoQ/ +230.5% YoY) and GAAP gross margin guidance of 74.5% (+0.5 points QoQ/ +11.2 YoY).

Combined with INTC's lower than expected FQ1'24 revenue midpoint guidance of $12.7B (-17.5% QoQ/ +8.4% YoY) and EPS guidance of $0.13 (-79.3% QoQ/ +181.2% YoY), it appears that the latest quarter outperformance may be a one-time wonder indeed.

Even INTC's foundry dreams seem uncertain, attributed to the minimal Intel Foundry Services sales of $291M (-6.4% QoQ/ +63.4% YoY). This sum is meagre indeed, compared to Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) FQ4'23 revenues of $19.62B (+14.4% QoQ/ inline YoY).

This is on top of INTC's delayed advanced chip manufacturing plans through 2027, instead of the original target of 2025. With many other foundries, such as TSM and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), also delaying their Arizona mass production plans through 2025, it is apparent that readers may want to prudently moderate their intermediate term foundry expectations.

Lastly, while INTC's management continues to tout advanced node test production from early 2024 onwards, as part of its "five nodes in four years" plan, readers must also note that Intel's rebranded 20A and 18A nodes are the equivalent to TSM's 5nm and 3nm technologies, respectively.

Therefore, with the rebranded 18A not equivalent to the implied 1.8nm technology, readers must understand that INTC's path to foundry leadership remains uncertain, with TSM's 3nm chips already comprising 15% of its wafer revenues in the latest quarter and 2nm chips projected to launch by 2025.

INTC Valuations

These factors suggest that INTC's FWD P/E of 34.65x has been rightfully discounted compared to its 1Y mean of 37.61x, though still inflated compared to the pre-pandemic averages of 11.96x.

In addition, if we compare its valuations against its direct competitors, such as NVDA at FWD P/E of 50.22x and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at FWD P/E of 67.94x, it appears that Mr. Market is also uncertain about INTC's ability to compete in the intense generative AI competition currently dominated by the former.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

INTC's drastic price cuts, as discussed in our previous article, have also resulted in impacted FQ4'23 gross margins of 45.7% (+3.2 points QoQ/ +6.5 YoY/ -12.9 from FY2019 levels), with its x86 market share consistently eroded to 61.1% (-1.5 points QoQ/ -1.7 YoY/ -7.3 from FQ4'19 levels) by Q4'23.

As a result of the ongoing headwinds, it is unsurprising that the consensus are also less optimistic about INTC's future prospects, with it expected to generate underwhelming top-line growth at a CAGR of +9.6% through FY2025.

At the same time, the legacy semiconductor company is only expected to report EBIT margins of below 20% over the next few years, compared to the pre-pandemic averages of ~30% and hyper-pandemic averages of ~31%.

Combined with the ambitious foundry expansions in the US, Malaysia, Germany, and Poland, INTC is unlikely to generate positive Free Cash Flow margins as well, further straining its balance sheet with a growing net debt situation of $21.94B by the latest quarter (inline QoQ/ +134.6% YoY).

This is on top of the sustained shareholder returns, with $2.1B in annualized dividend payouts.

As a result, while INTC may be too big to fail, thanks to the immense support for US-backed "Western foundry" and a geopolitically secure supply chain, it appears that its execution is still uncertain ahead.

So, Is INTC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

INTC 6Y Stock Price

And it is for these reasons, we can understand why INTC has been drastically affected by the kitchen sink guidance, with the stock also losing -11.9% of its value within a day.

With the upward momentum temporarily stalled, it remains to be seen if the negative sentiments surrounding the stock may persist, as the wider market and its competitors sustain their recoveries since the October 2023 bottom.

Combined with the baked-in growth premium observed in its FWD P/E, we believe that there may be more near-term volatility in INTC's stock prices, with it remaining to be seen if bullish support may materialize at its next support levels of $40.

As a result of the potential volatility, we prefer to rate the stock as a Hold (Neutral) here.

With INTC's growth story stalled and dividend investment thesis at forward yields of 1.01% underwhelming, investors looking to hop on the Made-In-USA semiconductor train may want to observe its stock movement for a little longer indeed.

The worst may not be here yet.