Investment Thesis

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) is a $1.5 billion market cap REIT, owning ~1100 freestanding retail properties leased under triple net terms. Their focus is automotive-related necessity and convenience, with 85% of revenue from convenience stores and car washes.

These lines of business have proven to be both e-commerce and recession-resistant, and GTY has provided higher total returns and dividend growth than larger and more diversified triple net benchmark REITs.

Investors interested in a smaller cap net lease REIT overweight in convenience stores may find GTY, currently priced ~10% below fair value and yielding 6.4%, an attractive option.

The Company

Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955, listed on the NYSE in 1997, and became a REIT on 01 January 2001. With headquarters in New York, New York, GTY has about 32 employees. On 31 December 2023, the Company's portfolio included 1,093 freestanding properties located in 40 states in the District of Columbia, with a significant concentration in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The company's focus is on properties and businesses that provide convenient, fast service to consumers to support what they term "auto mobility", i.e. for cars and drivers. This MIT study is a few years old, but indicates that over 90% of US households own at least one car, and over 90% of US workers drive to work by private car. It's a big market.

At the end of Q3 2023, 68.5% of the properties offer convenience stores and gas, 16.8% car wash, 9.8% legacy gas and repair, and 4.9% other (automotive service centers - auto parts, tire and battery, oil - and drive through quick service restaurants). About 70% of the properties are desirable corner locations, 61% of rent comes from the top 50 MSAs, and occupancy is very high at 99.7%.

Recent property investments average about $2.3 million per site and are split about 30/70 between convenience stores and everything else. Meaningful line of business diversification beyond the current 85% convenience stores and car washes is a goal but is going to be slow.

The 2022 Annual Report and 2023 end of year business update provide the data on investment activity for the past three years (the total property count for 2023 was not stated, but should be about 100).

GTY Investments 2021-20223 (Company Data, Table by Author)

Initial cash yield on 2023 YTD acquisitions at the end of Q3 was 7.2%. Acquisitions in the pipeline over the next two to three quarters are expected to have similar to slightly higher yields.

GTY's growth strategy is primarily via sale-leaseback of existing properties. In the past three years, about 15% of investment dollars have gone to new construction, which provided almost 20% of property count growth, with 2023 very active. There is a small amount of redevelopment, less than 0.5% of properties a year, with 28 properties redeveloped since 2016.

Dispositions have been relatively modest in recent years, running at ~1-2% of the portfolio annually in 2021 (16 properties), 2022 (24 properties), and 2023 (9 properties).

Geographic and tenant concentration (discussed further below) reflect GTY's origin in the Northeast.

Triple net leases - covering essentially all properties - mean that the tenants are responsible for the payment of all taxes, maintenance, repairs, insurance, and other operating expenses relating to the properties, which provides GTY with some protection from the inflationary increases in those costs. Average annual rent increase is 1.7%. About 85% of the properties are leased to tenants under 37 master lease agreements.

GTY was rated BBB- by Fitch in 2021.

Management Team

GTY has an experienced and qualified board and senior management team, described in the most recent proxy. Two persons are notable.

Mr. Christopher Constant, 45, joined GTY in 2010 and has been President and CEO since 01 January 2016. (GTY's investor presentations note progress since that date.). He could be expected to lead GTY for a decade or more.

Mr. Howard Safenowitz, 65, has served as a director of Getty since December 1998 and was appointed as Chairman of the Board in April 2021.

As of 6 March 2023, Mr. Constant controls 115 thousand shares, almost all in vested Restricted Stock Units. Mr. Sagenowitz controls 2.99 million shares (6.37%).

Directors and executives as a group controlled 10.4% of shares.

Results

Most investors would consider an investment in a REIT such as GTY based on a track record of delivered results.

Let's look at Getty vs. the two large and popular benchmark triple net REITs, Realty Income Corp. (O) and NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN). We will use a five-year performance assessment period here while noting that the ranking over 10 years is the same.

As another point of reference, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator computes a 22% CPI change over the past five years.

The top panel below shows Total Return, the bottom panel Price Change. GTY has provided relatively robust performance, in fact beating both O and NNN.

The 2020 COVID disruption event is visible in the price of all three stocks. It's clear, and unsurprising with REITS, that the Total Return is highly dependent on dividends, indeed in this case all of the Total Return comes from dividends.

As many investors buy REITs primarily for income, we can look a little further at dividends. GTY again comes out ahead.

Seeking Alpha provides a convenient tool to compare a number of dividend metrics across stocks.

Dividend Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

GTY has generated a higher dividend growth rate in recent years and has a higher yield, but about a 10% higher payout ratio. At the current share price, the $1.80 annual dividend provides a 6.48% return.

Debt

GTY's $750 million debt at the end of Q3 2023 is fairly conservative, primarily fixed rate, and several years away from refunding, with a weighted average debt maturity of 6.7 years. Net debt/EBITDA was 5.0X at the end of Q3.

Getty Debt Q3 2023 (Q3 2023 Quarterly Presentation)

Subsequent to quarter end, per the Q3 Earnings call, GTY closed on a new $150 million senior unsecured term loan, with an effective interest rate of 6.13%. The loan matures in October 2025, with a 12-month extension option. $75 million of that was funded and drawn at a close and used to repay the amount outstanding on the revolving credit facility.

The above loan, and GTY's stock price rising in tandem with the Secured Overnight Financing Rate "SOFI" suggest that the market has been relatively unconcerned about GTY's debt.

Risks

The standard catalog of risks is detailed in the most recent Annual Report. There are four issues that warrant additional discussion - regulatory restrictions on automobiles, environmental liability, geographic concentration, and tenant concentration.

Regulatory Restrictions on Vehicles

This September 2023 CNET article reports that 9 states currently have plans to ban the sale of internal combustion cars, SUVs, and pickups. California, which typically sets the pace on emissions for many states, "requires zero-emission vehicles to represent 35% of new cars and light trucks in lots by 2026, and then 68% by 2030, before reaching 100% in 2035." The other states are New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Oregon, and Washington, with 2035 prohibitions the norm.

Federal policy is more aggressive - new U.S. government light-duty vehicles must be electric by 2027.

The extent and coverage of regulatory restrictions are likely to change, but a reasonable assessment today suggests that sales of gasoline to cars, SUVs, and pickups will be under pressure well within the lease durations of GTY properties.

Environmental Liability

GTY's convenience stores normally sell gasoline, which is stored in underground tanks. Under the terms of the triple net leases, tenants are broadly responsible for environmental compliance and remediation, including removal of storage tanks and subsequent remediation, at the end of the lease.

The most recent Annual Report states that "although we are unable to predict what legislation or regulations may be adopted in the future with respect to environmental protection and waste disposal, we do not believe that existing legislation and regulations will have a material adverse effect on our competitive position."

As of 31 December 2022, GTY maintained a $23.2 million reserve for potential environmental remediation obligations.

The accounting for environmental expenses can be noisy; for instance, a $23.5 million reserve, assessed as no longer needed, was reversed in 2022.

Geographic Concentration

GTY has a fairly heavy footprint in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The 2022 Annual Report notes that 34.4% of annual base rent "ABR" comes from four states (New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Connecticut), with nearly 20% in New York.

The U.S. Department of Commerce data on recent GDP growth by state shows annual GDP growth for New York (3.5%), Massachusetts (4.8%), Maryland (2.7%), and Connecticut (4.7%) as all below the U.S. average of 4.9%. suggests that may not be entirely desirable.

Tenant Concentration

The Q3 2023 quarterly presentation noted that three tenants: Global Partners LP (GLP), Arko Corp. (ARKO), and Apro, LLC (d/b/a United Oil) provided respectively 14.7%, 12.5%, and 9.7% of revenue, down from 16%, 14%, and 11% at the beginning of the year.

GLP is a large independent owner, supplier, and operator of gasoline stations (~1,700) and convenience stores (342 operated), one of the largest terminal networks of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and a leading wholesale distributor of fuel products - primarily in the Northeast.

ARKO views themselves as "a leading convenience store operator", the 6th largest convenience store chain in the U.S., with ~1.550 company-operated stores.

This slide from GLP's Q Investor Presentation makes the point that the convenience store market is very fragmented.

Convenience Store Market (Global Partners LP Investor Presentation)

The Impact of Electric Vehicles

The impact on GTY tenants, and hence on GTY, of the transition from internal combustion to battery electric vehicles "BEV" is a topic that deserves further exploration.

Some argue that gas pumps will be replaced with electric charging stations, and business for the corner convenience store/gas station - now the corner BEV charge point - will continue as usual. I think this is still an open question due to the physical constraints of locations and the logistics of the fueling process.

I ran a personal experiment buying gas. My total time out of the car, to refuel with 9.5 gallons of gas (about 230 miles of range) was 2.5 minutes (which is consistent with this report, and national data that the average gas purchase is 11.7 gallons).

Assuming a more conservative 4 minutes, one gas pump space could service up to 15 cars an hour.

This November 2022 report on charge time for over 200 electric cars reported charge times at high voltage public charges on as little as 12 minutes, the most common charge time of 27 minutes, and the average 77 minutes. This August 2023 U.S. News article reports that charge time for a Tesla at a SuperCharger is about 30 minutes to reach 80% capacity and an hour to reach full charge.

So given typical estimates of 20-30 minutes to charge a BEV to 80% capacity, that same gas pump space could service 2-3 cars per hour.

That raises a couple of questions. Will drivers want to spend 30 minutes at a convenience store to charge their BEV? How will convenience store/gas pump properties - particularly older, smaller properties - accommodate vehicle dwell times that are 8-10 times longer for BEVs?

One might find that charge points located at a restaurant or grocery store, where the consumer is naturally going to spend 30 to 45 minutes, would be more attractive. In my area, for example, there are public charge points at the local mall (where I saw my first Cyber Truck this week) and at a restaurant just off a major highway.

I would expect battery and charger performance to improve, and there are massive subsidies on offer for deployment. Recent cold weather experience, notably in Chicago, illustrates there are issues. The Costco where I buy gas just added 50% more gas pumps and has no electric charge points. All in all, I think the impact on GTY properties is uncertain.

Valuation

We can review the market assessment of value for GTY over the past three years; excluding the COVID spike; ~$25-36, with an average near $30.

This might suggest a market view that a "fair" value is around $30.50 (with a 5.9% dividend yield), and a "good" value around $26 (a 6.9% yield).

Wall Street (average of 7 analysts) suggests a similar target, with only 1 Buy rating and 6 Holds.

GTY Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

Short interest in GTY is 3.8%, O is 3.2%, and NNN is 1.8%. One might infer that the market views the current GTY price as reasonable.

Acquisition Potential

While I certainly would not count on GTY being acquired, it's interesting to consider this option.

GTY might also be viewed as an attractive acquisition, by either another REIT or potentially by private equity. Either O or NNN might be interested. By market cap, O is ~27 times GTY size, and NNN is ~5 times.

It would be an easy acquisition for O. Post their most recent acquisition, O has about 10% of revenue from convenience stores per this Seeking Alpha article.

GTY's assets might be a particularly well-aligned fit to BBB+ rated NNN (below), which with 3,500 properties reports 17% of revenue from convenience stores and 15% from auto service. The Top 20 tenant lists for GTY and NNN (below) highlight three specific tenant overlaps, from the GTY Q3 2023 Investor Presentation and the NNN website.

Top Tenant Overlap - GTY and NNN (Company data)

One additional motivation for a merger would be diversification and estate planning for Mr. Safenowitz, the largest single shareholder.

Investor Takeaway

Getty Realty is a small-cap triple net lease REIT with a heavy concentration in convenience stores.

Total Returns over the last 5- and 10-year periods have exceeded those from the much larger triple nets Realty Income and NNN. The current yield is an attractive 6.48%.

The current price, about 10% below current Wall Street estimates and the average price of recent years, is probably fair, but not compelling.

Potential issues to consider include the concentration in convenience stores and geographically in the Northeast, and the longer-term strategic question of just how electric cars will play out for convenience stores.

Many investors might view GTY as a candidate for the second or third triple net REIT in a multi-REIT portfolio, prioritizing higher returns over larger, more diversified options. Patient investors might look for a little more margin of safety; price fluctuation over the past year and an overall richly valued market suggest patience may be rewarded.

Overall, I would rate GTY as a strong hold or a weak buy.

Personally, I already own a full position in Realty Income and a partial one in NNN. My asset allocation plan for REITs in general, and triple net REITs in particular, is nearly fully invested. While the superior results GTY has delivered are attractive, I don't feel any sense of urgency and am willing to wait for a "good" rather than a "fair" price. I placed a limit order at $26 while writing this article.