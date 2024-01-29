Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Getty Realty: Convenience Store Success

Jan. 29, 2024 9:00 AM ETGetty Realty Corp. (GTY) StockO, NNN
ISTJ Investor profile picture
ISTJ Investor
904 Followers

Summary

  • Getty Realty Corp. is a REIT that owns 1,100 freestanding retail properties leased under triple net terms, with 85% of revenue from convenience stores and car washes.
  • Higher total return over 5 and 10 years than Realty Income Corp. or NNN REIT, Inc.
  • Price ~10% below estimated fair value, with an attractive 6.4% yield.

Car Refueling at Gas Station during the Night

Modern convenience store with gas pumps

buzbuzzer

Investment Thesis

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) is a $1.5 billion market cap REIT, owning ~1100 freestanding retail properties leased under triple net terms. Their focus is automotive-related necessity and convenience, with 85% of revenue from convenience stores and

This article was written by

ISTJ Investor profile picture
ISTJ Investor
904 Followers
Myers-Briggs ISTJ. Detail oriented, data driven, planner, long time horizon. Individual investor for 20 plus years. Did the CFP exam for grins years ago, but never certified. Interest in energy, tech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock. I am not an accountant or investment advisor. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.