Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Norfolk Southern's Uphill Battle: Earnings, Challenges, And Future Prospects

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • Norfolk Southern's Q4 and FY23 earnings showed a decline in revenue, operating income, and EPS.
  • The company's operating ratio increased to 67.4%, indicating a decline in operating efficiency.
  • NSC's earning power has decreased significantly, and its ROIC is below expectations, leading to a downgrade from buy to hold.

Norfolk Southern Railway Engine Train. NS is a Class I railroad in the US and is listed as NSC.

jetcityimage

Introduction

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) just reported earnings and given the many concerns hovering right now over this Class 1 railroad due to the east Ohio derailment and the related charges (so far over $1.1 billion), I want to go over

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.97K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NSC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NSC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.