Stocks Could Roll Over, Good For Traders, Not Investors. Prepare

Last week, I shared that when I talk about selling some shares to generate some cash, I don't mean selling your investments. Investments should be treated completely differently than trading accounts. I went to some lengths to explain that I am not advocating. Click the link above if you wish to catch up. Now going directly to the punchline, if you have cash in your trading account you now have room to maneuver. That might mean being hedged or it might mean looking for bargains, to sell into any recovery. I try to use known milestones in the economic calendar, and other known situations that allow me to anticipate what might happen. What if I am wrong? Well, my assumption is, is that if you trimmed a few shares here and there, hopefully you were taking profits. The biggest cause of angst and ultimately a lack of success in trading is knowing when to take profits. The answer is a tenet of our Cash Management Discipline, which is to take profits every day. Take small nibbles every day to take profits, and if you've given a trade 3 weeks and it's not working trim the losers a bit too. Pretty soon you'll have a decent slug of 20% to 30% cash going into a week like this one. What's so bad about this week? Well, February is starting… Also, on Wednesday the 31st is the FOMC meeting, and it could be the last important and consequential meeting of the Fed in a (hopefully) very long while. Let's put a pin in this line of discourse for a moment, and address the chart right below. If you are a long-time loyal reader you know that I believe that patterns repeat. That's what makes them a pattern in the first place. Anyhow, as you can see below, we often have several weeks of weakness starting in February. This is a five-year chart of the Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQ) so these dips look miniscule but look at the percentages near the arrows. The first year on the chart was 2020 and the stock fell from 28%, in 2021 -9, in 2022 -22%, and 2023 -6%. Now I will grant you that in 2022 the market was already going down. With that agreement, most of the fall started in February. Had some been mindful that February often starts a bit of a correction they may have taken corrective action.

I used the QQQ ETF because these are the highest beta stocks, the stocks everyone gravitates to. Beta refers to the correspondence of how far a stock will range in whatever the index happens to be going. Here is how that wonderful resource Investopedia defines beta - Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility in relation to the overall market. By definition, the market, such as the S&P 500 Index, has a beta of 1.0, and individual stocks are ranked according to how much they deviate from the market. A stock that swings more than the market over time has a beta above 1.0. If a stock moves less than the market, the stock's beta is less than 1.0. So even though I am referring to the QQQ which are the Nasdaq-100 stocks the overlap to the S&P 500 is very high. Even stocks that aren't in the S&P 500 have a beta score.

I don't want to fear-monger I don't expect beyond February to March to be terrible

I just want you to be ready for somewhat of a fall in stocks, perhaps 7% to 8%. Then with a little cash on hand, you can do some shopping. The plan would be to buy the very stocks that will likely do all the slamming. I am talking about the best-loved stocks. All the true productivity giants of our time, I am looking at 5 of the Magnificent 7, so all the names besides Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA). There are a lot of second-tier mega-cap tech names that I often mention as well that could retreat to more digestible levels as well like Adobe (ADBE), I want to add Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intuit (INTU), MongoDB (MDB), monday.com (MNDY), ServiceNow (NOW), and Snowflake (SNOW).

A lot of cash sloshed into these names toward the end of last year and into January

Dow Jones Market Data said that starting with the Magnificent Seven stocks - Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple, Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT) Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla - together added $5.1 trillion in market value last year. Additionally, The Wall Street Journal reported investors shoveled $4 billion into tech funds over the two weeks ending Jan. 17. In general much of the tech and tech adjacent sectors are at or close to all-time highs.

Why should a sell-off happen now?

Ok so I have set up the prior pattern, if this were a case of a forest fire that would be the season, all the money poured into the tech stocks that would be all the kindling on the forest floor. The other part is that we are in a true "Goldie Locks" moment, where almost every reason to be cautious is evaporating. This means we could run out of buyers very shortly, it means that we have traveled too close to the sun. You have probably heard this one 100 times, let this be 101 because it's very important; "The stock market climbs a wall of worry". This means that if everyone is happy with stocks, it doesn't take much to tip that euphoria into panic. You want to sell into euphoria and buy panic cheap. I think Powell lights the match to the Molotov cocktail that is the Tech Titans' earnings this week, read on for that bit of data.

The market is fighting the Fed right now

The notion that the Fed is going to cut in March is absurd. We just had a GDP over 3% and a weekly unemployment number under 200K, you have to go well into the past to get lower numbers. The cumulative prices are over 30% since the pandemic, the inflation rate is coming down but it is still adding to the 30% level. Now no one wants deflation, but if you cut rates now, who's to say inflation won't re-ignite? I am here to say that Powell is going to say that. If he cuts now, he will do enormous damage to the credibility of the Fed, I therefore believe that Powell will be more forthcoming about not cutting, in March. Maybe he kicks the can down to May. I am sticking with a cut in November and only if there is a significant economic slowdown, as my base case. For the last several years if you have been a long-time reader, I have been saying all along that the Fed raises would not cause a recession. I even said on several occasions that the rate raises would be good for the economy. Now here we are. Why would I say something like that? I base my opinion that money has not been priced properly in a decade. Once the money is priced properly, those who ran their companies purely for growth thought better of the idea. Cash flow to fund growth becomes a competitive advantage. Zuckerberg's year of efficiency became the clarion call for all tech stocks. Productivity has been booming and you get 2023 Q4 growth of 3.3%

So Powell gets hawkish, is that it?

Well, we are now getting into the heart of earnings season this week, and a lot of the biggest names and names that are super volatile like a Super Micro Computer (SMCI) that reports this week as well as AMD, GOOGL, MSFT, META, AAPL, AMZN and many less prominent names but even those could move the market like KLA Corp. (KLAC), or Qualcomm (QCOM) if there's bad news. I don't even expect bad news. This could just be a "sell the news event", where those who got in earlier could afford to take a lower price to get out with a decent profit anyway, so why take a chance? So combining the possibility of Powell putting away the rate cuts for now, and the tech titans selling into earnings because of not being super-perfect as everyone expects. Let's bear in mind that the CFO always likes to curtail guidance, underpromise, and overdeliver, we could have the start of some pretty strong selling. In the end, though, the macroeconomic conditions are superb and if you are not a trader, you shouldn't worry too much. It might be prudent to sell calls against your long-term positions just to soften any sharp selling. As a long-only, long-hold investor, you should just stay away from the day-to-day right now. Unless you want to allocate new investment cash. Please do so sparingly, there is no rush. I still think the market goes sideways but with a deeper sinewave pattern as market participants try to figure out the news about rates.

My Trades

I am still building my Boeing (BA) position, for a moment $BA reached 217 last week and I sold some calls into that, only to buy them back when it broke under 202 again. Now I rolled them out to the May expiration and still with the 210 strike, I hope to repeat this to keep rolling them out and selling some calls into the pops then be able to buy more. So this is sort of a synthetic equity investment in a way. I am also hedging, no surprise after the last 2 articles. I am once again betting against TSLA now that it has broken 200. I am at the 183, and 180 strike Puts out to March Expiration. I am also in Long Puts on Nasdaq-100 3x ETF (TQQQ), and Long Puts against PayPal (PYPL) talking about overpromising and underdelivering, that investor day was just said. I am looking forward to Boeing's earnings on Wednesday, I expect Dave Calhoun to retire, and the CFO to confirm 38 Max jets per month. Perhaps, show a real quality plan, one where they show their confidence in Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) can deliver quality fuselages. Maybe I end up taking some profits in my BA Calls and look for bargains next week that will hopefully be on sale.

Good luck!