AzmanL

Investment Thesis

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) is well positioned to achieve its long-term goals with its portfolio of higher growth and more stable recurring revenue streams. The company boasts above-average profit margins, which are expected to improve as a result of the implementation of Fortive Business Systems leading to enhanced productivity gains and fostering innovation. Additionally, since the spinoff of Vontier, Fortive's portfolio is now less susceptible to economic fluctuations thereby offering some level of support in terms of valuation. The stock is currently at a discount to peers, and I believe it presents a good buying opportunity for long-term investors. I am optimistic and assign a buy rating to the stock.

4Q Preview: Navigating Near-Term Challenges

I believe that Fortive's organic sales growth in the quarter will likely meet the expectations set by management despite facing a tough comparison in Q4 2022 with 13.8% growth. I anticipate that the Intelligent Operating Solutions unit will be the primary driver of this growth, supported by recurring software revenue. However, there might be some challenges in China, which represents 12% of sales and could have an impact on Precision Technologies due to its significant exposure to the region.

I expect the Advanced Healthcare Solutions segment to show improvement sequentially as inventory destocking is completed. There might still be a backlog of hardware products extending into 2024. I believe the initial guidance for 2024 could indicate an expansion in operating margin despite modest organic sales growth. This improvement will be driven by strong price realization and the effectiveness of the FBS operating model. I expect the IOS unit to outperform the company's margin due to its larger software component.

Growth Opportunities Expand As Market Breadth Widens

Fortive has developed a higher-growth, more stable top-line profile, with 44% of sales generated from recurring revenue and software. After several transactions, including the Vontier spinoff and multiple acquisitions and divestitures, the company's portfolio mix is shifting away from more mature and moderately cyclical operations. The company's evolving portfolio, fueled by internal product development and M&A, has expanded the company's total addressable market (TAM) to $60 billion from $40 billion in 2021. The company is focused on five workflow solutions with multiple secular drivers and sizable market opportunities. Intelligent Operating Solutions has the largest runway with a $30 billion market potential. Precision Technologies' TAM of $20 billion most notably will participate in the energy transition, supported by Tektronix instrumentation and sensor products.

Company Presentation

Financial Outlook & Valuation

Fortive's adjusted operating margin of over 25% in 2023, already at the high end of US large-cap industrials, has substantial upside owing to a reconfigured portfolio with higher growth and returns, and continuous performance gains through its Fortive Business System operating model. Achieving the 30-34% segment margin targets would bring the company to best-in-class territory. The management assumes a 75-bp annual margin expansion through 2028, unchanged from the prior five-year goal, which I believe will be exceeded. Moreover, continued portfolio transformation toward software and recurring-revenue models, funded by $8 billion in projected cash flow over the next five years, could provide an additional lift to profitability and free cash flow margins.

Trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 16x, FTV trades at a discount to peers on consensus estimates. I believe the stock can trend upwards over time, commanding a higher valuation multiple driven by FTV's strong financial characteristics. The management of software assets represents a relatively new venture for Fortive, distinct from its traditional industrial focus, and the rapid inclusion of software assets into its portfolio in just a few short years is high. This transformation of the portfolio has been positive, enhancing the overall business quality and offering flexibility in terms of the balance sheet. I see the current multiple as an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Capital IQ

Investment Risks

The primary risks to my buy recommendation on the stock are wobbly performance at the company's recently acquired businesses, including the inability to drive margins and improve the break-even performance at Service Channel. Moreover, FTV's manufacturing operations employ a wide variety of raw materials, including electronic components, steel, plastics and other petroleum-based products, cast iron, aluminum, and copper. FTV depends on a large number of independent suppliers to purchase raw materials from around the world. Large backlogs coupled with rising raw materials and a congested supply chain put downward pressure on both the top and bottom line.

Conclusion

I believe Fortive's software and recurring revenue could help allay slowing growth in short-cycle hardware products in 2024. Receding input costs and inflationary pressure could support margin expansion despite the economic slowdown. The company still appears to be undervalued when considering its business quality, and the Intelligent Operating Solutions and Precision Technologies businesses are expected to gain from an upturn in PMIs (Purchasing Managers' Index) in the future. The stock trades at a lower valuation compared to peers, and I believe the risk/reward from the current level remains attractive. Hence, I assign a buy rating to the stock.