You may in fact recall my latest set of articles on Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF)(OTCPK:KKOYY), a company that I've started covering again more frequently for the past few months. Why have I started covering the company again is fairly simple - we're once again seeing an undervalued quality grocer/trading company.

When I last published on Kesko, it was when I had invested in the company for a number of years and it was greatly overvalued, and I ended up rotating it for a great profit. It's nowhere near as appealing as when I bought it at €12/share, but am at a high degree of conviction that despite pressure, this is not a share price we will easily see again given that the company is substantially better than it was a few years back.

One of the appeals of Kesko is the fact that it pays a very impressive overall dividend - it's a grocer with a 6%+ yield, and that is almost unheard of on a global basis at this scale.

Therefore, let's look at what we should expect for the full-year results and what sort of return you can expect from Kesko.

Kesko - Plenty to like about the upside and fundamentals

So, what's so great about Kesko and why do I like it?

Well, Kesko is a market-dominating, or at least among the top 3 in Finland in everything that it does, and in most areas, it's #1 or #2. It's a mixed lay on groceries, Building/Tech trade, and Cars, as odd as this mix may sound. In terms of revenue split, Cars are less than 10%, but Building and groceries are at about 60/40 to one another. Also, note that Kesko is market-leading in food service, car trade, and the biggest in all of northern Europe in the building/tech trade, and manages sales revenues of over €15B per year.

Its operations also include stores in both Sweden and neighboring nations, even if Finland is by far the core.

Instead of telling you why you should be interested, I want arguments as to why you shouldn't want Kesko, aside perhaps from dividend withholding considerations. It's a company in a very conservative main sector, it has a market leadership or above-average market position, it's evidently profitable, it pays a covered 6%, quarterly dividend, and while it lacks an S&P global credit rating, I will argue that based on these fundamentals it does not need one. The company has managed a 20-year average EPS CAGR of 9.24%, and while the company is expected to decline in EPS in 2023 and 2024, beyond that we're likely to see an upswing as some of these trends normalize.

While cyclicality is part of the trend for any company that's 45% cars and building trade, which in turn is obviously exposed to infrastructure and construction, underlying growth is there, with Kesko serving both B2B and B2C customers. The company has also successfully executed on its plan of simplification, reducing a previously large portfolio of confusing brands to the straightforward K-branding.

KodinYkkönen, Anttila, Musta Pörssi, Konekesko, K-payta, VV-Auto, K-Rauta/Rautia, and various "K-brands" have all been moved to 1-4 brands under each segment.

Kesko's main operating challenge is growth. Because of the company's market position in its home geography, growth is unlikely to be organic at this point, unless the company does expansion to other geographies. Kesko has done this, and while I'm a fan of Sweden and Norway, I am not a fan of the Danish expansion plans. Denmark is a notoriously difficult geography to succeed in, not only in groceries but in virtually every segment. Many IT companies that I've covered, as well as Telcos have in the end elected to leave Denmark behind.

3Q23 results are the latest results we currently have for Kesko. Net sales were in line with the slight decline expectations, but grounded by solid grocery trade results, which continue to act as an operational buffer as the other company segments are "rocky."

Kesko IR (Kesko IR)

Rocky especially was the building and tech trade, which saw a decrease as construction volumes continued to soften. Cars, which you might expect to be volatile here, actually saw significant profit and top-line increases across the board.

The company has also moved forward with the Denmark M&A and has announced that once the Davidsen expansion is done, the company will really move forward with its expansion plans. The company also expects significant cost efficiency here across the board.

Kesko's capital management and cash flow exhibited no weakness during this quarter. While EPS was down, this was expected due to the aforementioned macro softness, and this is out of the company's control.

The picture conveyed during the quarter is, despite a weak market, a solid overall performance. The decline in company operating performance and decline in margins still shows the company's margins at a 6%+ level, which for a majority grocer is a very solid EBIT level - and this is for RTM. On the quarter, the company managed 7.1% - the culprit in margins this year was 1Q when it momentarily dropped to 4.5% - but things have since recovered as inflation impacts have lessened and trends have normalized more.

Kesko IR (Kesko IR)

Fundamentally speaking, Kesko is in a very good position. Interest-bearing debt is down, though net debt is up slightly due to CapEx and WC. However, overall cash flow is up because, despite the increase in WC, the company is continually providing WC improvements here. The company's cost improvements are so good that fixed costs despite inflation and cost increases, are down €9M YoY - and this is a trend definitely worth mentioning to showcase just how "good" Kesko is doing here.

Kesko IR (Kesko IR)

What do we see going forward here? I see a few risks and upsides to Kesko that I'm going to focus on, both now and as we update for Kesko over the next few quarters, as we get full-year results, and when we see the updated dividend proposal.

Risks & Upside for Kesko

Pricing is the main thing for any grocery company unless we're talking "Luxury" or high-tier niche appeal. That's not Kesko. Kesko is more along the normal, common man's grocery store - much like others I invest in. Kesko is seeing a decline in demand for premium products, a rise in private label sales, but also a recovery in the premium segment. This balance between private label, premium, and at times private label premium, is important. Sales are up despite a slight loss in market share for Kesko, which confirms that this trend is transitory, not one that's expected to continue. More importantly, the upside also includes above-market growth, which has been a trend for Kesko for some time. The K-city market exposure to home and specialty goods is another upside - and the company's growing online sales confirm that the various separate upside potentials are working well - online being a good indication here, with a 15.4% outsized growth.

Risks?

Primarily market share declined due to the competition with the S-market, the largest player in the Finnish space. But just as with Sweden or other oligopolies, there is room for 2-3 major players in these markets. Inflation and maintaining of margins is obviously another big one, but not a risk or something I would consider to be likely to see a significant negative potential. Every grocery player has these, and everyone has these.

The risks of Denmark integration as well as the cyclical building trade and its impact on the company's longer-term results are perhaps the largest issues I see - and to even call them "issues" might be somewhat exaggerated.

I consider this to be a very safe -similar to other grocers - risk/reward play, as long as it's bought at a good valuation.

Let's make sure that's what we do.

Kesko valuation - Plenty to like below €18/share.

In my last article, I gave the company a price target of around €22/share at minimum, with potential ease for €23-€25. I maintain this guidance here, based on a combination of proven above-market growth, an above-market dividend, and a very attractive sales mix.

This combined with the fact that you're investing in a market-leading type position company should in my view, justify a generous price target of even above 15x P/E here.

This is not just me saying this - the company has a proven 20-year premium of 17.5x P/E. Even if you normalize this and remove the crazy 2021 valuation peak, you still get around 16.3x (Source: FactSet, TIKR.com).

The company is currently at 13.5x, yielding 6.2%.

Granted, it's in a declining trend, with EPS expected to fall due to costs and inflation in both 2023 and 2024. I agree with these forecasts. Therefore, I believe it possible for Kesko to in fact go lower - at which point I would add shares to my corporate and private positions.

The upside is too good to ignore here, as I see it. Even forecasted at 15x, which can be justified because the average growth rate till 2026E of 4.5% (Source: FactSet) gives us 14% annually inclusive of dividends. And if you even start to give some legitimacy to the premium here, you're quickly seeing 16-20% annually, which when it comes to a grocer/trading company is something I consider "golden". At a 5-year average, the premium indicates over 23% per year.

Kesko Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

A bit optimistic perhaps, but entirely possible. However, I would say with conviction that based even on conservative estimates, I expect between 14%-18% annually inclusive of dividends from this investment for the next few years.

That's more than you can say for most investments in this market - and the advantage here is also that this company offers this at what I view as a very elevated sort of safety due to the company's operations.

I can unpack my price target further - even though the P/E indications are very clear here. You can put the company in historical context and valuation to its EBITDA and EBIT - and find that the current implied EV/EBITDA or EBIT comes to a significant discount to those 10-year levels. When comparing to peers like Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) or Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF), the company has far better operating margins and yield - and despite being smaller than Ahold, I see this company able to match both of these - while trading cheaper at a clear below-15x P/E.

So from a peer and historical perspective, the current price does not make a lot of sense to me, unless you're thinking very short-term - which I do not do. For that reason, I'm reiterating my €22/share target here, and a "BUY" rating for Kesko.

Just don't expect significant dividend increases during the time that the company is integrating new operations - that's the one thing I would say could prevent you from going in here. No high DGR, and no high EPS growth for at least 1-2 years. Aside from this, this one's cheap and warrants the following thesis.

Thesis

Kesko is one of the more interesting grocers in Scandinavia, with its unique combination of cars, grocery, and building trade. I view this combination as inherently attractive, and Kesko as a proven, profitable manager of this mix with the ability to generate above-market returns and attractive dividends. The current yield for the company is above 6%, and I view it likely to stay at that level on a forward basis. Current dividend estimates are even for an increase.

Based on this, I give Kesko a conservative share price target of €22/share, though the company could easily go as high as €25-€28/share again once its new initiatives and structure are realized - though I expect this to take 2-5 years.

Due to that, this company has a double-digit upside, a high yield, and is at a very attractive overall price level.

I maintain my "BUY" rating for Kesko here, as of January of 2024.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I believe the company fulfills all of my targets and criteria here, making it an attractive "BUY".

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

