Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SP500: Get Ready For A 5-10% Correction

Jan. 29, 2024 12:41 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)US2Y, SHY, US10Y, TLT, UUP, SPY, SPX1 Comment
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.51K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed's upcoming meeting could lead to a 5-10% correction in the S&P 500, presenting a buying opportunity.
  • The technical setup suggests a potential pullback, with support levels at the 50dma, 100dma, and 200dma.
  • The macro setup, including short- and long-term interest rates and the US Dollar Index, supports the likelihood of a correction in the stock market.

Traders Work On The Floor Of The Chicago Board Options Exchange, As Federal Reserve Prepares To Make Interest Rate Announcement

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Tactical downgrade to Hold

The Fed is set to meet for a pivotal meeting next week, and this meeting could induce a 5-10% correction in the S&P 500 (SP500).

As previously stated, this correction, if it happens, would be a buying opportunity, because

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.51K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Rocksmani_00
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (1.41K)
I agree! I will see 5-7% as max and not more than that unless big tech earnings screw up this week.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.