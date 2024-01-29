Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Tactical downgrade to Hold

The Fed is set to meet for a pivotal meeting next week, and this meeting could induce a 5-10% correction in the S&P 500 (SP500).

As previously stated, this correction, if it happens, would be a buying opportunity, because the current macro environment is still bullish for the stock market. Specifically, the Fed is going to confirm the intention to start the interest rate normalization policy, which will be supportive of the "stretched valuations" due to lower interest rates. In addition, the probability of an imminent recession is still very low, which is likely to support corporate earnings. Thus, the probability of a systematic credit event is also very low.

However, the bull market is not going to continue in a straight line, and there will be considerable volatility with the sharp dips and corrections. We are currently facing a situation that could produce a sharp pullback.

My strategic longer-term rating on the S&P 500 is still a Buy, however, my tactical near-term rating is downgraded to Hold. What does this mean? It means that I would not be aggressively buying the broad stock market at this point, and I would take profits on some speculative tactical positions.

A 5-10% correction likely

The specific trigger for the likely correction could be the reaction to the Fed's meeting on Wednesday.

But, first, here is the technical setup for the S&P 500. The price is just below the all-time-high level, after the range breakout earlier this month. Given the current level, the S&P 500 does not have a natural resistance level, which means that the breakout could continue.

However, the price is currently near the uptrend resistance level of 4957 (generated by a regression). Thus, a pullback from this level is likely.

Where is the support? A likely correction could push the price down the its' first support at the 50dma 4686 (green line), which would be a 4-5% dip. If the 50dma fails to hold, the dip could extend to the 100dma at 4511 (red line), which would be a 7-8% correction, or to the bottom of the uptrend and the 200dma at 4418 (black line), which would be a 10% correction.

Barchart

What could cause a correction?

As previously stated, the specific trigger for the likely correction could be the reaction to the Fed's meeting on Wednesday. Specifically, the market consensus expectation is that the Fed starts cutting interest rates at the subsequent meeting in March with an essentially 50-50 chance, based on the Federal Funds futures. Furthermore, the market still expects 5-6 interest rate cuts in 2024.

However, the Fed signaled only 3 cuts in 2024 and indicated that it will not rush into cutting interest rates, essentially suggesting that these cuts are more likely in the second half of 2024.

Thus, traders could get disappointed if the Fed does not signal a cut in March, and a more aggressive easing campaign for 2024 as expected - and take this as an opportunity to take profits, which could induce a dip/correction.

The macro setup

The cross-asset macro setup is supportive of the potential dip/correction in the S&P 500.

Short-term interest rates

First, the market consensus expectations for the Fed's interest rate policy over the next 2 years are reflected in the 2-Year Treasury Bills yields (US2Y) (SHY). Essentially, the 2-Year yield is an average for the next 24 months' implied Federal Funds rates based on the Federal Funds future contracts. Thus, if the Fed disappoints the markets and fails to signal a cut in March, and broadly a more aggressive easing as expected, the 2Y-yields are likely to rise.

Technically, the 2Y Bill futures are at the 50dma (green line) uptrend support, following the November/December Fed pivot-induced uptrend (lower interest rates), which actually supported the sharp rally in the stock market. Thus, if the Fed disappoints, we could see a technical breakdown in 2Y futures - that means higher short-term interest rates. That's negative for the stock market.

2Y Treasury Bill futures (Barchart)

Long-term interest rates

The 10Y Treasury Bond futures are also right on the 50dma support (green line), as shown in the graph below. Similarly to the 2Y yields, the 10Y yields (US10Y) have also been falling (future price rising) due to the November/December Fed pivot, broadly reflecting a loosening of the financial conditions mainly through lower real interest rates. If the Fed disappoints, we are likely to see a technical 50dma uptrend breakdown in the 10Y Treasury Bond futures - meaning higher long-term rates (TLT) and tightening of the financial conditions, which is negative for the stock market.

10Y Treasury Bond futures (Barchart)

The US Dollar Index

The US Dollar Index (UUP) has been falling since early November 2023, which supported the loosening of the financial conditions due to lower short-term and long-term interest rates, and thus, supported the stock market rally. However, the US Dollar Index has been rising in January 2024 YTD, and the spike has stopped at the key 200dma resistance level (black line). If the Fed disappoints, and the short-term and long-term interest rates increase, we are likely to see a major 200dma breakout in the US Dollar Index towards the November high, which would support the tightening of the financial conditions and be a catalyst for the stock market correction.

US Dollar Index (Barchart)

Implications

Fundamentally, the stock market is facing a negative short-term catalyst - the Fed is unlikely to signal a cut in March, as the market expects, which could be interpreted as hawkish. As a result, we could see the tightening of the financial conditions via higher interest rates and a stronger US Dollar, which would be negative for the stock market over the near term.

Technically, the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) is facing the uptrend range resistance, while 2Y Bill and 10 Bond futures are at the key uptrend support, and the US Dollar is at the key resistance. From the macro cross-asset view, the correction in the S&P 500 towards will have to be supported via the 2Y and 10Y support breakdowns, and the US Dollar resistance breakout. This reaction would support the fundamental tightening of the financial conditions.

The correction in the S&P 500 could extend to 10%, so my recommendation is to Hold, and possibly to take some profits. I currently view the potential correction as a buying opportunity, as long as the macro environment remains supportive.