I'm now a Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) bagholder, an unfortunate position in a new year that promised optimism. The owner of acute care hospitals kicked off 2024 with a barrage of setbacks stemming from Steward Health Care System ("SHCS"), its largest tenant. SHCS drove $70.7 million in revenue for MPW's last reported fiscal 2023 third quarter, around 23% of total revenue of $306.6 million realized during the period. SHCS recently hired a restructuring adviser and is only partially paying rent owed to MPW. There is also going to be a material non-cash write-off in the upcoming fourth-quarter earnings of consolidated straight-line rent receivables and unpaid rent receivables. Overall, it's a mess and more impairments relating to SHCS are on the horizon beyond the fourth quarter.

Medical Properties Trust January 2024 Press Release

The most preferable outcome for MPW shareholders of the restructuring would be the sale or re-tenanting of relevant facilities to better-capitalized hospital operators with SHCS also seeking third-party capital for its managed care business and further divestitures of non-core operations after the recent sale of its outreach laboratory business to Quest Diagnostics (DGX). There's little reason to be optimistic with the quarterly distribution of $0.15 per share, already cut by 14 cents per share, now seemingly under threat. The current distribution annualized at $0.60 per share means an 18.3% dividend yield. For transparency, I own around 4,243 shares and have mentally written off my investment with the REIT now facing a tripartite of headwinds. All that can go wrong has gone wrong and MPW now faces a long march to further distress and a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, a marked change from bullish sentiment when I last covered the ticker.

The Tripartite Of Pain

Data by YCharts

My initial bullishness was built on the material divergence between the REIT's market cap and book value. While book value is not a perfect metric for MPW against the headwinds being faced by SHCS, impairing the headline figure of $8.28 billion by 33% would still see MPW trade at a 65% discount to impaired book value. The REIT had 598,553,000 shares outstanding at the end of its third quarter, meaning there would have been a potential $5.60 per share uplift on the realization of the bullish case.

To what extent this is still realizable is now unclear with MPW now facing the tripartite of FFO pain; (1) higher interest expenses against a 5.25% to 5.50% Fed funds rate; (2) revenue contraction from the implosion of SHCS; and (3) partial rent payments from Prospect Medical combined with the still being delayed sale of three of its Connecticut hospitals to Yale New Haven. Was one of these to happen on its own would be a setback, for all to happen at the same time is a catastrophe. The aggregation of these factors has posed MPW with a Sisyphean challenge against the backdrop of material shareholder value destruction. Further, MPW's debt burden has prevented management from materially buying back shares at this level compounding the pain faced by shareholders.

The Future And Lessons Learned

Being a bagholder is a genuine mark of pain. It represents an undermining of any established investing processes developed over many years to navigate the stock market minefield. It means an investor has either overruled carefully crafted investing parameters for just one ticker with damaging implications for not just wealth but your inherent analytical prowess. MPW's $60 million bridge loan to SHCS has not helped and essentially amounts to doubling down on a collapsing tenant despite management's statement of taking actions to reduce their exposure to SHCS. MPW has hinted that the SHCS impairment should not affect their ability to maintain the reduced dividend with the operator contributing $67 million, around $0.11 per share, to AFFO during the third quarter. Hence, removing this entirely would still have seen an AFFO payout ratio under 80%.

The other legs of the tripartite of pain could see this payout worsen in the coming quarters. Hence, the first important lesson here is don't chase yield. The yield is fundamentally a reflection of risk and MPW has and continues to be flashing red. Further, don't double down on a losing proposition. I bought an extra 2,000 shares on the drop in 2023 and this has made me a 2x bagholder. This is a mea culpa. The next catalyst for MPW will be the upcoming dividend announcement in mid-February and the fourth-quarter earnings release. There might be a tepid recovery of the commons if the dividend is maintained at its current level, but I'm not holding my breath. It's increasingly becoming clearer that a sale of the REIT might be the best way forward to unlock shareholder value with the value of its mission-critical properties far in excess of its debt. I'll continue to hold.