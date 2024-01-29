Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Confessions Of A Medical Properties Trust Bagholder

Summary

  • The collapse of Medical Properties Trust following headwinds faced by Steward Health Care System has worsened a losing investment position and made me sour on the prospects of the REIT.
  • Don't chase the yield here as MPW could choose to further cut its quarterly distribution to address debt with the market having already lost confidence in its assets.
  • A tripartite of headwinds will complicate shareholder value creation for the foreseeable future, and MPW should consider a sale of its entire REIT.

Illuminated corridor at modern hospital

izusek/E+ via Getty Images

I'm now a Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) bagholder, an unfortunate position in a new year that promised optimism. The owner of acute care hospitals kicked off 2024 with a barrage of setbacks stemming from Steward Health Care

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (12)

p
pelican
Today, 1:24 AM
Comments (997)
"Being a bagholder is a genuine mark of pain. It represents an undermining of any established investing processes developed over many years to navigate the stock market minefield. It means an investor has either overruled carefully crafted investing parameters for just one ticker with damaging implications for not just wealth but your inherent analytical prowess."

Yes, but maybe a bit of an overreaction if you have a well-diversified portfolio and a sound investment discipline. MPW got hit by the black swan known as covid-19 (Who modeled for that?), and their plan to reduce their exposure to Steward was prudent but they started too late. The spike in interest rates was another blow. My weakness is my sell discipline especially after the stock has gone up. For that reason, I have two big clunkers, MPW and NWL. Just two of fifty stocks though.
abdulmoiz1254 profile picture
abdulmoiz1254
Today, 1:23 AM
Comments (4.32K)
It's all fine
It's sentiment

At Home corporation reached a low of $1.5 and then soon went private for 27 a piece

Markets are fickle
36510
Today, 1:21 AM
Comments (894)
I can´t understand why they don´t discontinue the dividend. Seems irresponsible not to do that.
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (4.54K)
At least you are honest and acknowledged the problem. Many other contributors still pushing on.
anil92691 profile picture
anil92691
Today, 1:02 AM
Comments (3.5K)
Many possibilities. It depends on how loyal MPW management is to the company and how much overlap exists between management at both companies.

MPW does not have to forget the debt. Just defer payment at a reasonable interest.

MPW can help as the restructuring happens and take a equity position for its debt at a discount

Or a partial deferment and a partial equity.

As for Steward Health, it can’t simply shutdown. The community needs a hospital. It can restructure or it can be put on sale and the proceeds can pay Steward and the next owners can renegotiate rents or buy the buildings owned by MPW.

Either way, a loyal MPW management can get its money today or later if management is loyal to MPW shareholders and protect their interests.
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 1:10 AM
Comments (4.54K)
@anil92691 that argument, i heard since mpw was at $12.

Hospitals cant shut down.
A
A Real Person
Today, 1:01 AM
Comments (59)
I will be Holding and reinvesting any dividends.
d
dnj1
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (259)
So you believe they will not be able to fund the debts due in '24/25, interest rates will stay this high for the next 2 years & they will file BK as a result?

You took a giant leap there, imho.

They have already said the dividend is covered without Steward and they have no secured debt against any of their properties. They can obtain secured debt and repurchase unsecured debt at significant discount in the market, which they've already been doing at around 12-16% discount (IIRC). That right there is accretive against cost of any secured debt they obtain, assuming around 8%.

If they can suspend the dividend and not be afoul of the IRS 90% rule, they should do so & use those funds for purchasing more discounted debt and even stock repurchases.

The only reason they'd have to file BK is if they can't come up with funds to settle debt as it comes due. They have levers to pull to settle those debts.

Regarding Steward, they have to force the issue of them restructuring. Its time to just rip that bandaid off and get what they can out of the deal and move on.

Sometimes landlords have bad tenants. If one tenant in my 4-plex goes south, I don't go bankrupt, I manage the process, take a few lumps and move on.

Best of luck to you, but don't sell your 4k shares. This story is not over.
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 1:11 AM
Comments (4.54K)
@dnj1 i dont think mpw is going bk soon also.
2026 they may have problems, but not anytime soon.
W
William Frey
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (1.2K)
My number one rule is when management uses doubletalk and obfuscation in shareholder communications, it is time to leave; this let me out the door here in the low 20s. I recently came back in 3.50 with a small trading position, not an investment, I will see what happens. If management is shown the door, I may make it an investment, otherwise I will not stick around long term.

I may be setting myself up for violating my rule with ADM, management's communication about the accounting irregularities leaves me frustrated with the lack of communication; unfortunately the carnage in ADM happened immediately and there was no real time to exit (I guess the forces of denial among MPW shareholders was stronger, a high dividend can do that). Still have a small gain in my long term ADM position, may save that if management does not address the issues in depth this week.
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 1:15 AM
Comments (4.54K)
@William Frey i agree with you. Management is hiding something. There could be fraud going on inside. I think mpw will pop to $7 if management is booted out and changed. We need a clearer picture.

And i entered into adm after the 25% plunge. It's a gamble, hopefully it's just a few quarters of naughtiness by the cfo.
arcticfoxman profile picture
arcticfoxman
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (2.91K)
Once it dropped to $10 I thought, this must have reached takeover level. I'm amazed, at the current SP that it's not attracted a bid. Dump the dumbass management & the properties are there on fire sale.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

