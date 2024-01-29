DKosig

I have covered Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) since July of last year and I figured it was time to make another article and update my views since we have gotten some news since the last coverage in September. I have been quite bullish since I began covering HLIT and I continue to be that going into FY2024. The company is still down a good amount from its high of $18 per share back in June of last year.

The growth story with HLIT still very much revolves around the SaaS segment of the company in my opinion. Here the YoY growth was 42% in Q3 YoY and as we are very close to the next report for the company I think this trend will continue once more. If the results manage to surprise then we might see the share price tick up very quickly. Q4 and full-year results are set to come out on January 29 and I will be continuing to rate HLIT a buy going into that. I think there is a good chance of the market positively rewarding HLIT stock price and I want to get in on that beforehand.

Company Segments

HLIT is a global provider of video delivery software, products, systems, and services. The company operates under two main segments: Video and Broadband. Within the Video segment, HLIT specializes in offering a range of video processing, production, and playout solutions and services. This segment primarily serves broadband operators, satellite, and telecommunications companies offering Pay-TV services.

HLIT is actively pursuing a strategy centered around securing substantial multi-year contracts, aiming to create a more stable and predictable revenue stream for the future. This tactic not only improves the foreseeability of their income but also ensures a steady cash flow. The market is global for HLIT and they have a lot of markets that they can enter and drive growth from. One of these ways of driving strong reliable growth has been through partnership and one significant one that happened during 2023 I think was with Charter Communications (CHTR). The partnership involves HLIT being the developer and manufacturer of virtual CMTS technology for CHTR. This will also give HLIT the opportunity to expand its multi-gigabit network and likely lead to stronger growth in the broadband segment of the company, which has seen some slowdown YoY with revenues falling to $75 million, down from $91 million.

One of the most important markets that HLIT operates in is the SaaS which is expected to post a CAGR of 13.92% in the next 8 years. The market as a whole of SaaS is expected to reach around $408 billion in 2025 and during that year HLIT states they have a target market of $1.3 billion. They also expect to see revenues growing to $110 million by then, representing a CAGR of 45%. One of the advantages that exist with HLIT is its market and industry-leading position with video streaming technology especially when you are looking at live sports. The market for live sport is massive and is looking to rise even more, in 2025 it's expected to in the US be around 160 million people watching some form of live sport once a month at least. There has been a steady rise in streaming platforms over the last several years and more and more focus has been placed on engagement with HLIT being in such a position already, they can efficiently in my opinion satisfy these higher demands and standards set by both companies and consumers.

Earnings Highlights

The last earnings report was released a while ago and we are far closer to the Q4 report now. But to just reiterate some of the trends that appeared then, the broadband segment faced some difficulties as revenues fell to $75 million for the quarter, down around $16 million. However, HLIT managed to increase the number of commercially deployed operators to 104, and for Q4 I will be looking at whether this trend will continue. It's good proof that HLIT is efficiently increasing its target market and it has resulted in them serving around 13% of the global cable modems, which is 23.2 million.

For the SaaS business part of HLIT, it's expected to see $45 - $55 million in Q4 revenues, which would be a slight reduction in QoQ but still on track with the growth story in my opinion. Over the past quarters, the margins for the video segment seem to have stabilized somewhat. In Q1 of FY2022 for example the gross margins were 58.8% but with the guidance that HLIT provided it could be in the upper end land at 60%. I think that should there be even higher gross margins than this then the p/e of 33 looks quite cheap right now. The SaaS market that HLIT targets could rise 25% annually until 2025 which would put revenues at around $133 million annually. I think we could very well see it land higher should interest rates decrease quickly and consumers get access to more capital as a result as less is going toward paying down loans and mortgages.

With the next earnings report not far off I think HLIT is a solid buy still and I think the previous trends of growing revenues in the video segment will continue. I think that revenues for both combined segments could reach around $620 million for FY2024, with broadband at $440 million and a video segment at $180 million. With that, the FWD p/s would be around 2.04. This may be a premium to where HLIT has traded over the last 5 years, but I would argue that with the solid expansion they have achieved, a higher multiple is justified and deserved. In comparison to the information technology sector, it still exhibits a discount of nearly 30%. I think a 2.5x p/s is reasonable with HLIT if the recent growth can continue. This would give us a price target of $14 if revenues come in at $620 million. If the next earnings report showcases strong growth, I might raise this target price further, but even now it showcases a lot of potential upside that is worth buying into.

Risks

In evaluating the investment potential of HLIT, particularly at its current market valuation, a key area of risk involves the company's SaaS business segment. This segment is not only the most profitable arm of HLIT's operations but also boasts the highest growth potential within the company. However, there exists a tangible risk of a slowdown or underperformance in this segment. Prolonged periods of high interest could dampen investments in the SaaS sector, potentially hindering its growth trajectory. Given that the SaaS segment is central to HLIT's overall growth narrative, any noticeable deceleration in this area could significantly impact the company's stock price. Over the past few months though the confidence has increased that the Fed will be cutting rates this year and it seems to have regained some confidence in HLIT as well as since October it has been on a steady rise upwards.

One risk that I want to mention that I didn't include in the last article I had for HLIT is the steady share dilution they have been practicing. The shares have since 2016 compounded and increased by roughly 6% each year. This has removed some of the returns that investors have been able to realize since then, but shares have also gone up nearly 4 fold since 2016 so, outperforming the broader markets. Nonetheless, this practice is something I am watching in the coming reports, and should it accelerate a bigger discount may have to be applied here to the price.

Final Words

I have been covering HLIT since mid-2023 and I continue to remain bullish on the company even still. With the next report being just around the corner I think it's a reasonable bet to buy into HLIT right now. It has showcased plenty of margin stability in one of the fastest segments of the business in terms of revenues. This goes to show the expansion opportunity that still exists and in time the possibility of margin increases as well. With a target price of $14 per share for HLIT I will continue to rate it a buy for 2024.