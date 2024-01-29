Tero Vesalainen

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is a large regional banking company that has seen its share of struggles from the regional banking crisis. Back in October, I examined the 9% yielding Series A preferred shares, highlighting the great income opportunity they presented. While the preferred shares have rallied, the 8% yield is still higher than the bank’s other preferred offerings and I believe it is still an attractive income-producing investment. Additionally, investors can explore a second income-producing option by selling put options against the bank’s common shares.

Seeking Alpha

Market Data API

Like all other banks, U.S. Bancorp has been affected by higher interest rates. The bank has seen a marked increase in interest income and interest expenses since the Federal Reserve began raising rates. Despite the pressures of higher interest rates, net interest income (interest income less interest expenses) has remained higher than pre-pandemic levels despite being down in the past few quarters.

Company Financials

Company Financials

While the bank has seen its interest-bearing asset returns rally sharply, it has also had to manage a major increase in borrowing costs. Over the last four quarters, the net interest spread (which is asset yields fewer borrowing yields) has come under pressure by dropping more than 40 basis points. The net interest margin, which incorporates the weight of assets and liabilities, and is considered a better measure of return on capital, is also down but remains 20 to 40 basis points higher than during the pandemic.

Company Financials

Company Financials

Interest rates aren’t the only challenge facing U.S. Bancorp. Like many in the regional banking space, U.S. Bancorp is fighting for deposits. In fact, the bank lost deposits in the fourth quarter with a reduction of more than 1%, which underperformed the banking sector. Additionally, the bank saw a headwind on loan demand, which also fell marginally in the fourth quarter, and underperformed the industry.

Company Financials

Company Financials

Company Financials & Federal Reserve Benchmarks

U.S. Bancorp has several advantages in fighting these headwinds. First, the bank has a strong cash buffer to fight any deposit flight, with cash on hand equaling around 12% of total deposits. Next, the bank’s loan to deposit ratio is modest at just over 70%. Should loan demand become more robust, U.S. Bancorp should have no problem generating new loans with existing capital. Finally, U.S. Bancorp is deleveraging, with major progress being made in the last few quarters. Lower leverage ratios will help the bank build an additional capital buffer to weather any future headwinds.

Company Financials Company Financials

U.S. Bancorp is also effectively managing its exposure to the commercial real estate sector with only 14% of its loan portfolio invested here. While the bank has seen an increase in delinquencies in the fourth quarter, these levels are very manageable. While U.S. Bancorp is in a challenging environment, there is nothing to suggest that the bank’s preferred dividend is in danger.

USB Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation USB Fourth Quarter Earnings Presentation

For investors who may be more bullish on U.S. Bancorp’s common shares, a consideration should be made for selling put options. At a $39 strike price, put options with an expiration date of March 1st are currently selling at a premium return of 8.8%. This return can be compounded by utilizing cash secured put options where some brokerages offer a return on the cash (Fidelity is currently at 5%). If the share price drops below $39, and the contract is exercised, investors will acquire shares at a good entry point with a dividend yield of 5%.

Yahoo Finance

U.S. Bancorp continues to navigate the challenges of the regional banking sector. Despite the headwinds to both deposits and loan demand, the bank has maintained a healthy cash balance with a low loan to deposit ratio and low delinquency rates. The bank’s Series A preferred shares are still generating an 8% dividend yield despite a recent price rally and put options are offering attractive premiums. The offering of multiple income-producing avenues makes U.S. Bancorp an interesting buy.