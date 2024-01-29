Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Archer-Daniels-Midland: This Dividend King Just Got Decimated, Here's My Buying Strategy

Jan. 29, 2024 1:22 AM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Stock
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
10.85K Followers

Summary

  • Archer-Daniels-Midland announces investigation into accounting practices, causing the stock to plunge 25% and hit a new 52-week low.
  • Stock is extremely oversold with an RSI of 10, indicating potential for a significant rebound in the coming days.
  • Despite the accounting issue, ADM is a stable food company with solid earnings estimates and a dividend growth stock.

Green meadow field of young wheat and dollar money bag. World hunger. Grains cereals deficits. Starvation, famine. Agroindustry and the agricultural business. World food security crisis, high prices.

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) bills itself as one of the world's largest nutrition companies. It processes grains and crops that are used as key ingredients by many of the leading food companies. These ingredients are used to

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
10.85K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ADM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.